We are now being censored by Bitchute.. who has quit showing out videos... It's called Freedom of Speech But Not Reach! If you are over the target and exposing the organized crime "government" and monopoly media, you can still publish what you want BUT it won't be syndicated, indexed by the search engines, and gmail and Yahoo mail will put it into spam or not deliver it at all.

Top Story of the Week

Larken Rose is one of the leading political philosophers associated with voluntaryism. He is the author of The Most Dangerous Superstition, which breaks down the illogic, illegitimacy and immorality surrounding the concept of “government” from every possible angle. He produces short videos that likewise expose the illegitimacy and ridiculousness of “government,” including The Tiny Dot, The Complete and Undeniable Truth, and The Jones Plantation, which was turned into a full-length feature film of the same name. My favorite short Larken Rose video is Statism - The Most Dangerous Religion, which was “mashed-up” by someone else from Larken’s rants and talks and whose various uploads have gone on to rack up around a million views.

In the video above, we are providing a sneak peek at the Sedona Sessions - Liberty on the Rocks 2023, which will soon be streaming for free on CiVL - The free streaming platform for courageous stories and subversive ideas (Think Netflix for intellectuals, libertarians and voluntaryists).

I was on the Rewriting the Future Podcast talking about the organized crime "government".. The podcast host, Paul, saw me speak in 2020 at Squatchfest in the Pacific Northwest.... and it woke him up to the scam of "government" and now he has a podcast... waking people up to the scam of "government"!

Videos of the Week

Click the Image Above or Here to Watch Vaxxed 3:

https://vaxxed3.childrenshealthdefense.org/vaxxed-3-movie/

The latest installment of Vaxxed just hit the internet, and it is “Must See TV.” Dozens and dozens of doctors, nurses, medical coders, and health professionals exposing how the PCR test tricked the population into thinking there was a pandemic. At the same time, the government’s financial incentives to hospitals forced harmful drugs (Remdesivir) and protocols (Ventilators) onto patients that caused sickness and death that was then blamed on “The Covid.” Watch it TONIGHT!!

Evidence of Foreknowledge and Planning - In our investigation Solving Covid - The Covid 19 Eugenics Drug Scam Timeline - We break down dozens of examples of evidence of foreknowledge and planning, including:

The 2010 Rockefeller Foundation’s "Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development " includes a section entitled "Lock Step” that “theorizes” how a future novel influenza virus might lead to draconian lockdowns that citizens would accept for the promised safety and security that the “government” would provide.

October 18, 2019 – Event 201 – The “Smoking Gun” evidence of foreknowledge and engineering of “The Covid.” The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and the World Economic Forum hold a high-level pandemic simulation exercise known as Event 201 with participants including George F. Gao, the Director-General of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention[lxxxv], Avril Haines, a “former” Director at the CIA[lxxxvi] and Tim Grant Evans, a “former” Director at the Rockefeller Foundation.

by Chris Menahan

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal on Monday released a new documentary film titled "Atrocity Inc" he made in collaboration with Propaganda & Co and Sut Jhally which exposes how Israel spread atrocity propaganda about the October 7th attacks to justify committing genocide in Gaza.



WATCH:

The film exposes how Israel lied about Hamas beheading 40 babies on October 7th, lied about Hamas "cooking babies in ovens," lied about Hamas committing "mass rape," and killed many of their own people under the Hannibal Directive.



The film further documents how the Jewish state is raping and torturing Palestinian prisoners in "torture camps" in Israel with widespread public support among Israeli Jews.

Etienne Note: In addition to the ridiculousness and fraud of faking a family photo, I am carrying this article because it demonstrates another dynamic we have been publicizing in "Government" – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and the except we published for free on Substack: CIA Democrats… And Republicans! - Are You Getting Your Politicians from the CIA? on the incredible number of "ex" CIA employees, OR other intelligence agency veterans, OR ex-special operations veterans (that are one degree of separation away from the CIA ) being funded for Congressional seats. In this case we have a seat which is being vacated by "Ex" CIA operative Abigail Spanberger (who is now running for Governor of Virginia where the CIA is located) being replaced by an "Ex" Major in the Special Forces who is already deceiving the voters with a fake family.

Virginia GOP candidate Derrick Anderson borrows friend's family for bizarre campaign photo

By Stephen M. Lepore For Dailymail.Com

A Republican running for Congress in Virginia has gone viral after a 'family photo' he used in a campaign ad was not what it seemed.

Derrick Anderson, an Army veteran, is attempting to flip a blue district red in 2024 after its current occupant, Abigail Spanberger, announced she would vacate to run for governor in 2025.

Anderson recently released a campaign ad that featured footage of himself with a woman and three children - what appeared to be a family photo - in an effort to play to women voters and family values.

by Donald Shaw, Via Sludge Magazine

As Israel continues its war in Gaza and Congress debates military aid and other measures related to the conflict, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) is dramatically ramping up its contributions to political campaigns in the U.S. during the 2023-2024 election cycle. Many candidates—incumbents and new candidates alike—are receiving far more campaign money from AIPAC than from any other organization, yet until now it has not been possible to view up-to-date information on these totals without accessing and analyzing tens of thousands of rows of data from the Federal Election Commission.

Sludge is posting how much each candidate has received from AIPAC’s PAC this cycle, and will update the information on this page once a month, shortly after the PAC files its monthly disclosures with the FEC. AIPAC PAC must report its activities for the month prior by the 20th of each month.

"Daily News of The Week”

By Peter Jamison

Republicans backing Donald Trump are threatening Deloitte, a consulting firm that is one of the federal government’s largest business partners, with the loss of billions of dollars in contracts because an employee shared messages from 2020 in which JD Vance, now the GOP vice-presidential nominee, criticized the then-president’s record.

On Sept. 27, Donald Trump Jr. exposed the employee’s name and photograph to millions of people on social media, writing, “Maybe it’s time for the GOP to end Deloitte’s taxpayer funded gravy train?” Others — including Vance’s chief spokesman and a Republican senator — circulated Trump Jr.’s comments, and the conservative website Breitbart published a story naming the man and highlighting his job.

Etienne Note: This article also appears in "Government", Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation.

By David Moore, Sludge Magazine

Israeli army soldiers alongside their mobile artillery cannon in the northern Gaza Strip, Nov. 2, 2005. (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)

At least 50 members of Congress or other members of their households hold stock in defense contractors, companies that receive hundreds of billions of dollars annually from congressionally-crafted Pentagon appropriations legislation.

The total value of the federal lawmakers' defense contractors stock holdings could be as much as $10.9 million, according to a Sludge analysis of 2023 financial disclosures and stock trades disclosed in subsequent periodic transaction reports.

by James Varney

(RealClearInvestigations)—Although the Federal Emergency Management Agency told Congress last month that it had $4 billion in its Disaster Relief Fund, officials also warned that the Fund could have a shortfall of $6 billion by year’s end, a situation FEMA says could deteriorate in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

While FEMA is expected to ask Congress for new money, budget experts note a surprising fact: FEMA is currently sitting on untapped reserves appropriated for past disasters stretching back decades.

An August report from the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General noted that in 2022, FEMA “estimated that 847 disaster declarations with approximately $73 billion in unliquidated funds remained open.”

Drilling down on that data, the OIG found that $8.3 billion of that total was for disasters declared in 2012 or earlier.

by La Quinta Columna

Self-assembling technology, that has an affinity for the central nervous system, whose purpose is to impregnate neurons, thereby creating an artificial neural network.

Optoelectronics is a branch of photonics related to the study and application of electronic devices that interact with Light, systems in which electrons and photons coexist.

Optoelectronic devices operate as electro-optical or opto-electrical transducers.

Millions of people have been IMPLANTED with graphene-based liquid nanotechnology through the co-called COVID “vaccines”.

Currently, all types of injectables contain graphene, which acts as fuel to make all this technology work.

Self-assembling technology, that has an affinity for the central nervous system, whose purpose is to impregnate neurons, thereby creating an artificial neural network.

By Oliver Molander, via Linked In

Sam Altman's strategy as long as scaling laws hold ⬇️



Nobody missed that OpenAI just raised the largest funding round in venture capital history at $6.6B, valuing the company at $157B.



What many missed was that in addition to the funding round, the company has also put a $4B revolving credit line in place — bringing its total liquidity to more than $10B.



According to data from Chrunchbase, OpenAI has now raised a total of $21.9B, including debt financing. This makes Altman without a shadow of a doubt the best fundraiser in venture-backed startup history. Sam Altman has two apparent superpowers: raising money and recruiting (albeit he has lost many co-founders and key staff lately).

by David Icke and Peter Koenig, Global Research

Everyone interested in where we are going in this dystopian civilization and ever-more tyrannical world, must see this extraordinary interview with David Icke by Kla.TV.

It can, and hopefully does, bring a larger awakening to the people around the globe.

David Icke talks about the corralling of the world population into ever smaller spaces under the pretext of “climate change” that requires a “net-zero” CO2 world, no travel, no industry, promoting the “15-minute cities”. It is absurd.

“Zero-Net” – by 2050 – is propagated by the globalists as a must for humanity’s and Mother Earth’s survival. It will not happen. Humanity will survive.

And all this while they – the self-declared masters of the universe – namely the financial establishment know very well that CO2 is a life essential gas; without which there would be no life, no plants, no food, no economic development — no-nothing.

By A Midwestern Doctor

Story at a Glance:

•Many commonly prescribed medications are given to patients despite the risks often outweighing the benefits.

•Acid-suppressing drugs are among the worst offenders, with their overuse fueled by a lack of understanding about the crucial role of stomach acid throughout the body or that acid reflux is due to too little stomach acid (as the stomach acid of digestion gives the stomach’s opening a signal to seal and not let any more food in).

•Deficient stomach acid causes many chronic health problems (e.g., macular degeneration, a myriad of autoimmune disorders such as asthma, and less overt forms of reflux that cause many common diseases of the ears, nose, and throat such as allergies, coughs, and sinusitis).

•Acid blocking medications cause a variety of severe side effects, including a 19% increased risk of death and a comparable increase in cardiac events, kidney or liver disease, numerous infections, and bone damage.

Etienne Note: My money is on the NSA for all the reasons I outlined in "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! I wouldn't trust anything in an HBO documentary as HBO appears to be making documentaries for the organized crime intelligence agencies.

By Tyler Durden

The debate over the identity of Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto is back in the spotlight with the upcoming release of an HBO documentary.

As part of the renewed interest, 10x Research has published a report revisiting two leading theories: one pointing to cryptographer Nick Szabo and the other suggesting involvement by the United States National Security Agency (NSA).

by mfox@businessinsider.com (Matthew Fox)

Fed easing hasn't led to lower mortgage rates, with the 30-year fixed rate rising since the first rate cut.

Mortgage rates are closely linked to the 10-year US Treasury yield, which has also risen over the period.

Friday's blockbuster jobs report reinforced these moves and extended increases.

The Federal Reserve's jumbo interest-rate cut in mid-September was welcome news to prospective homebuyers, with the expectation that a lower federal funds rate would help push mortgage rates lower.

Instead, the opposite has happened.

Since Fed Chair Jerome Powell lowered interest rates by 50 basis points on September 18, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has moved higher, not lower.

According to data from Mortgage News Daily, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has jumped about 47 basis points since the Fed rate cut, to 6.62% from 6.15%.

by thecradle

On October 6, the head of the president of the Lebanese Association of Social Medicine said Israel has been bombing the southern suburbs of Beirut using banned bombs with uranium warheads and called for collecting samples from the bombed sites to send to the UN as part of an international investigation.

President of the Lebanese Association of Social Medicine Raif Reda called for “collecting samples from the bombing sites and sending reports to the United Nations so the world can witness the bloody, criminal history of the Zionist enemy,” according to statements reported by the National News Agency (NNA).

Warheads made with depleted uranium casings are designed to penetrate deep fortifications, causing significant destruction and releasing toxic gases. They are also radioactive and have been linked to massive increases in cancer rates in Iraq following the US wars on that country in 1991 and 2003.

by Alan Macleod

The screams of babies as buildings collapse in Gaza. Terrified parents carrying the remains of their children away in plastic carrier bags. These scenes – altogether too familiar today – come enabled by German-American tech billionaire Peter Thiel and his company, Palantir, whose software uses AI and big data to help the Israeli military surveil, target and slaughter hundreds of thousands of Palestinians. It is also used by ICE, the FBI and U.S. law enforcement to destroy privacy, to attack whistleblowers, and to turn the Orwellian concept of “pre-crime” (identifying and tracking potential subversives before they commit any offense) into a reality.

The Silicon Valley oligarch has deep ties to the CIA and the military-industrial complex and is one of the Republican Party’s most powerful backers. Already one of the world’s most influential individuals, if Donald Trump wins in November, Thiel has set himself up to become a “shadow president,” wielding gigantic power over us all. This is his story.

Etienne Note: Our flash drive o' freedom: The Liberator has hundreds and hundreds of survivalism and prepping resources for when there is no internet.

By Tyler Durden

People don't take these threats seriously and then they get either seriously harmed or die. The good news is that technology and warning have both seriously improved in the last 100 years; those who are killed by a natural disaster are down huge, 90% or more, over the last 100 years.

Hurricanes, for example, were many times detected only on approach and thus by the time you knew there was serious trouble coming it was too late to do much in advance. There were a huge number of them that nobody knows about at all because other than a hapless ship that wandered too close nobody ever saw the "fish spinners." Today we have satellites and thus anything incipient is known when it starts; this is an enormously good thing.

Etienne Note: This article also appears in "Government", Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation.

By Remix News Staff

A huge corruption case was uncovered in Khmelnytskyi, western Ukraine, with authorities detaining the head of the Hmelnytskyi County Medical Center over allegations he accepted huge sums of money to offer medical exemptions to Ukrainian men to avoid being conscripted.

The official, Tetyana Krupá, was responsible for medical examinations in the area, according to Trancarpathian news outlet Kárpáti Igaz Szó, which produces news in the Hungarian language. The paper reveals that the suspect is also the Khmelnytskyi county representative of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s party, the Servant of the People.

by Nick Hunt

For six months, the MHRA and other national regulators have been sitting on a Pfizer report about Covid vaccine safety. Worryingly, the abstract which I have just found online doesn’t look good at all:

the vaccinated cohort have at least 23-40% higher risk of some heart-related conditions; and

the risk is higher than in Pfizer’s previous report (i.e., it is increasing over time since vaccination).

The report in question is Pfizer’s report C4591021 ‘Interim Report 5’ dated March 12th 2024. It is a Post Authorisation Safety Study (PASS) of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine. In summary, national regulators routinely require pharmaceutical manufacturers to conduct PASS studies as a condition of authorisation of most new medicines. The regulators provide data to the manufacturer covering millions of patients registered in national healthcare systems. The manufacturer then conducts analysis to determine whether the medicine has increased the risk of specified health conditions.

by David Moore

The securities and investment industry has been the top donor to the Trump campaign and its super PACs, according to OpenSecrets.

Donors from the securities and investment industry contributed a total of $193.8 million to the Trump campaign and outside spending groups supporting him, more than any other industry in OpenSecrets’ analysis, which covers donations disclosed to the Federal Election Commission as of Sept. 22. More donations to presidential candidates, and seven-figure sums given to their super PACs, will be reported to the FEC in the weeks ahead.

If elected in November, Trump is promising to extend his signature 2017 tax law that disproportionately benefits the wealthiest taxpayers—including many of the big donors from the securities and investment industry.

Donations from the securities and investment industry made up three in ten dollars raised by pro-Trump groups this cycle. In OpenSecrets’ categorization, the industry includes hedge funds and private equity firms as well as cryptocurrency companies like Coinbase. The OpenSecrets tally includes donors to the Trump campaign, leadership PAC, and pro-Trump super PACs MAGA Inc., America PAC, Right for America, and more.

By Loz Blain

Swedish company NoviOcean has tested a third-gen prototype of its combination wind/solar/wave energy platform, a floating platform rated for up to 1 megawatt of consistent clean energy around the clock thanks to a fascinating buoyancy-driven mechanism. Next step: a full-scale pilot.

This renewable energy platform will have a relatively small footprint once built at full size: 38 x 9 m (125 x 30 ft), the platform itself extending some 4 m (13 ft) above the water surface, and a further 12 m (39 ft) down below. Tiny, then, in comparison to some of the monstrous offshore wind turbines we're starting to see, like the colossal 20-MW MingYang turbine that's currently the world's largest.

But it's designed to punch above its 140-ton weight, and deliver energy more consistently than any single-method generator.

by Jennifer Palmer, Paul Monies, Heather Warlick

Superintendent Ryan Walters isn’t just talking about buying Bibles for schools.

Bids opened Monday for a contract to supply the state Department of Education with 55,000 Bibles. According to the bid documents, vendors must meet certain specifications: Bibles must be the King James Version; must contain the Old and New Testaments; must include copies of the Pledge of Allegiance, Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights; and must be bound in leather or leather-like material.

A salesperson at Mardel Christian & Education searched, and though they carry 2,900 Bibles, none fit the parameters.

But one Bible fits perfectly: Lee Greenwood’s God Bless the U.S.A. Bible, endorsed by former President Donald Trump and commonly referred to as the Trump Bible. They cost $60 each online, with Trump receiving fees for his endorsement.

Story at a Glance:

•Many dangerous chemicals end up in clothing and cosmetic products because there is almost no regulation of these products. Unless we take precautions, their toxins can enter us through our skin.



•Tight and constrictive clothing (e.g., ties or pants) can be particularly detrimental to health. This is best demonstrated with bras, a recent cultural invention that cause a significant number of issues. Worse still, their usage has been strongly linked to breast cancer.

•Sensitive patients often have significant reactions to tight or toxic clothing, providing a pivotal window into understanding this otherwise overlooked aspect of health.

•This article will also share the strategies for cultivating a healthy wardrobe.

Years ago, a friend of mine was seated on a plane next to a chief executive of a major American chemical company that was notorious for polluting the environment and sickening large numbers of Americans with its products. After building a friendly rapport, my friend asked the executive what he considered the most important piece of advice he had to share. The executive immediately responded:

By Richard Lardner And Dake Kang

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of copies of Donald Trump’s “God Bless the USA” Bible were printed in a country that the former president has repeatedly accused of stealing American jobs and engaging in unfair trade practices — China.

Global trade records reviewed by The Associated Press show a printing company in China’s eastern city of Hangzhou shipped close to 120,000 of the Bibles to the United States between early February and late March.

The estimated value of the three separate shipments was $342,000, or less than $3 per Bible, according to databases that use customs data to track exports and imports. The minimum price for the Trump-backed Bible is $59.99, putting the potential sales revenue at about $7 million.

The Trump Bible’s connection to China, which has not been previously reported, reveals a deep divide between the former president’s harsh anti-China rhetoric and his rush to cash in while campaigning.

By Sarah Bryner and Brendan Glavin

With weeks left until Election Day, OpenSecrets predicts that 2024’s federal election cycle is on track to be the costliest ever, with a total cost of at least $15.9 billion in spending. This will surpass the 2020 cycle’s record-smashing total of $15.1 billion.

Outside groups, largely super PACs, have spent roughly $2.6 billion on 2024 federal elections, outpacing spending in any previous cycle. If the current spending trends hold, OpenSecrets projects that total outside spending for the entire election cycle will exceed $5 billion.

This staggering price tag of the 2024 election cycle comes with caveats. Inflation between 2020 and 2024 has been significant. When adjusted for inflation, the 2020 total fundraising total would be the equivalent of $18.3 billion in 2024 dollars.

Written By: GMI Reporter

Imagine waking up to discover that the U.S. military has quietly been granted the authority to assist in domestic law enforcement activities—including the use of lethal force against U.S. citizens in certain circumstances. Now consider that this change was enacted just weeks before an election, already surrounded by concerns about unrest, civil liberties, and potential government overreach. This is the reality of DoD Directive 5240.01, reissued on September 27, 2024.

New provisions: The updated directive expands the circumstances under which the DoD can assist law enforcement, including the use of lethal force.

Written By: GMI Reporter

The American Cancer Society's rosy breast cancer statistics mask a deadly reality: mammograms may be doing more harm than good.

Quick Summary:

ACS report downplays severe risks of overdiagnosis and overtreatment from mammograms

Pharmaceutical conflicts of interest taint breast cancer awareness campaigns and research

Growing evidence suggests mammography screening may increase rates of advanced breast cancer

As we approach October, dubbed "Pinktober" by breast cancer awareness campaigns, it's crucial to critically examine the information bombarding women about breast health. The American Cancer Society's (ACS) latest report, released just ahead of this annual pink-washing extravaganza, deserves particular scrutiny.

by Margaret Flavin

Concerned Americans are delivering much-needed supplies to suffering flood victims by pack mule as the Biden regime continues to fail in its responsibilities.

According to Dr. Clayton Forrester, The Mountain Mule Packer Ranch, based in North Carolina, a company that provides pack mules to the US military, is using its mules to deliver supplies to the stranded residents in Black Mountain and Swannanoa, North Carolina.

Mountain Mule Packer Ranch is a company based in North Carolina that provides pack mules for military missions. The company has been using its mules to get donated food, lights, tarps, batteries and other supplies to stranded residents in Black Mountain and Swannanoa, NC. This is… pic.twitter.com/A367gP3rlI

— Dr. Clayton Forrester (@DrClaytonForre1) October 2, 2024

By Tyler Durden

FEMA's entanglement with the Biden-Harris administration's disastrous open southern border policies by diverting storm relief funds ($1.4 billion, according to NYPost) for illegal and legal aliens may have undermined the federal agency's ability to effectively manage emergencies, such as the Katrina-like disaster unfolding in the US Southeast.

SpaceX Engineer In North Carolina Has Dire Warning: Biden-Harris' FEMA "Actively Blocking Shipments" For Relief https://t.co/aydr7R3wrd

— zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 4, 2024

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas dropped the bombshell last week: FEMA "does not have the funds" to see Americans through the rest of this Atlantic hurricane season. The federal agency drained the funds by prioritizing taxpayer funds for illegal and legal aliens versus US citizens as the Biden-Harris globalist team rolled out the red carpet to anyone, even terrorists, via the open southern borders.

By Pam Martens and Russ Martens

On September 24, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) released its Quarterly Report on Bank Trading and Derivatives Activities for the second quarter of this year. The OCC is the federal regulator of banks that operate across state lines, which are known as “national banks.”

The shorthand for this report should be the “Casino Report.” Increasingly, the report showcases how much dangerous trading activity the brokerage firms on Wall Street have been able to muscle into their federally-insured banking units where the deposits of millions of average Americans reside. Since the repeal of the Glass-Steagall Act in 1999 under the Bill Clinton administration, Wall Street trading firms have been allowed to combine with federally-insured banks – creating an endless series of crises and bailouts.

by Tyler Durden

A massive shitstorm has erupted for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas after he told reporters last week that FEMA "does not have the funds" for the remainder of the Atlantic hurricane season. Meanwhile, reports suggest the agency's resources were depleted to address Biden-Harris' open southern border policies that facilitated the greatest migrant invasion this nation has ever seen.

On Sunday morning, the latest power data for the US Southeast region showed that across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georiga, more than 400,000 customers are without power.

Rescue operations in western North Carolina are continuing amid reports that FEMA hindered private citizens from flying aircraft and other ground-based operations to bring in supplies or conduct rescue operations. It's just been an epic mess by the federal government.

by Kit Klarenberg

In December 2022, Canada imposed strict sanctions on Gilbert Bigio, frequently referred to as “Haiti’s only billionaire” and the deeply impoverished country’s “richest man.” He, along with two other super-wealthy Haitian citizens, was accused by Ottowa of using his outsized influence and power in the country “to protect and enable the illegal activities of the armed criminal gangs” that have been tearing Port-au-Prince apart for years. Since then, Bigio has remained at liberty and unpunished – meanwhile, Haiti has slid ever further into catastrophe.

Markedly, no other Western country – notably the sanctions-happy U.S. – followed Canada’s lead. While wave upon wave of UN-mandated peacekeepers from every corner of the world have been deployed to Haiti in recent years, they have been unable to quell – and often exacerbated – the violence that has left the country without a functioning state or civil society. Kenya, currently leading an international “anti-gang” initiative in Port-au-Prince, recently called for the effort to be transformed into a dedicated U.N. peacekeeping operation.

by Alan Macleod

AUSTIN, TEXAS – Elon Musk’s proposed takeover of Twitter has ruffled many feathers among professional commentators. “Musk is the wrong leader for Twitter’s vital mission,” read one Bloomberg headline. The network also insisted, “Nothing in the Tesla CEO’s track record suggests he will be a careful steward of an important media property.” “Elon Musk is the last person who should take over Twitter,” wrote Max Boot in The Washington Post, explaining that “[h]e seems to believe that on social media anything goes. For democracy to survive, we need more content moderation, not less.” The irony of outlets owned by Michael Bloomberg and Jeff Bezos warning of the dangers of permitting a billionaire oligarch to control our media was barely commented upon.

Added to this, a host of celebrities publicly left the social media platform in protest against the proposed $44 billion purchase. This only seemed to confirm to many free speech-minded individuals that the South African billionaire was a renegade outsider on a mission to save the internet from authoritarian elite control (despite the fact that he is borrowing money from the governments of Qatar and Saudi Arabia in order to do so).

by Alan Macleod

AUSTIN, TEXAS – Elon Musk’s proposed takeover of Twitter has ruffled many feathers among professional commentators. “Musk is the wrong leader for Twitter’s vital mission,” read one Bloomberg headline. The network also insisted, “Nothing in the Tesla CEO’s track record suggests he will be a careful steward of an important media property.” “Elon Musk is the last person who should take over Twitter,” wrote Max Boot in The Washington Post, explaining that “[h]e seems to believe that on social media anything goes. For democracy to survive, we need more content moderation, not less.” The irony of outlets owned by Michael Bloomberg and Jeff Bezos warning of the dangers of permitting a billionaire oligarch to control our media was barely commented upon.

Added to this, a host of celebrities publicly left the social media platform in protest against the proposed $44 billion purchase. This only seemed to confirm to many free speech-minded individuals that the South African billionaire was a renegade outsider on a mission to save the internet from authoritarian elite control (despite the fact that he is borrowing money from the governments of Qatar and Saudi Arabia in order to do so).

Liberty on the rocks - Sedona

This year, Republicans are saying, “Hey, Elect Trump!” And honestly, he is going to rob everyone and force these policies on you.

The Democrats are saying, “Hey, Elect Kamala!” And honestly, she is going to rob everyone and force these other policies on you”

Voluntaryists are saying: “Hey, Let’s not rob anyone!” “Government” is illegitimate and immoral on its face; it is the “technique” being used to rob and control the population.

The world is a self-organizing system that produces spontaneous order, and the free market can provide all the services provided by the “government” better, faster and cheaper without waste, fraud, abuse and extortion.

Join David Friedman, Dr. Walter Block, Etienne de la Boetie2, Larken Rose, Derrick Broze, and James Corbett! in Sedona on November 1-3rd… live or via stream… to find out what the monopoly Mainstream Media and the controlled opposition voices of the Mainstream Alternative Media have been hiding from you.



This year, Don’t “Vote Harder” to Rob Your Neighbors! in fake elections! Discover the biggest secret in American politics:

We don’t really need “Government” AND how we can begin privatizing its essential services and rolling it back!

Liberty on the Rocks 2024

Voluntaryism: The Good Karma Alternative to Being Tricked Into Voting for the Lesser Evil

Sedona.ArtOfLiberty.org

Coolest thing I learned about the Free State Project This Week from Dennis Pratt: There are now SEVEN liberty clubhouses across the state. A "liberty clubhouse" is a shared space dedicated to freedom activities... some are homeschool centers and community centers. They frequently host parties, comedy shows, and community markets. The current list: Shell(Rollinsford), The Praxium(Outside Portsmouth), Independence Inn (Strafford), The Prickle (Concord), Wearhouse (Weare), The Quill (Manchester), In the Woods (Grovetown)

