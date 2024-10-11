Monday, October 7th 2024 at 10:45 am] GreenMedInfo LLC. This work is reproduced and distributed with the permission of GreenMedInfo LLC. Want to learn more from GreenMedInfo? Sign up for the newsletter here //www.greenmedinfo.com/greenmed/newsletter."

Written By: GMI Reporter

The American Cancer Society's rosy breast cancer statistics mask a deadly reality: mammograms may be doing more harm than good.

Quick Summary: ACS report downplays severe risks of overdiagnosis and overtreatment from mammograms

Pharmaceutical conflicts of interest taint breast cancer awareness campaigns and research

Growing evidence suggests mammography screening may increase rates of advanced breast cancer

As we approach October, dubbed "Pinktober" by breast cancer awareness campaigns, it's crucial to critically examine the information bombarding women about breast health. The American Cancer Society's (ACS) latest report, released just ahead of this annual pink-washing extravaganza, deserves particular scrutiny.

The Pink Ribbon Deception: Unmasking the ACS Report's Dangerous Omissions

For decades, the American Cancer Society (ACS) has been at the forefront of breast cancer awareness, championing mammograms as the gold standard for early detection and prevention. In fact, the ACS was a founding partner in the creation of Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM) in 1985, along with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, formerly part of Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI). AstraZeneca, whose blockbuster breast cancer drugs Tamoxifen and Arimidex are still part of the standard treatment for those diagnosed with the disease, played a significant role in launching the pink ribbon campaigns.

However, the deep ties between pharmaceutical interests and these awareness efforts have raised concerns about conflicts of interest, particularly in the promotion of mammography and pharmaceutical treatments. A critical examination of the ACS's latest report reveals troubling omissions and biases that may be putting millions of women at risk.

Misleading Statistics: The ACS's Self-Congratulatory Smokescreen

The American Cancer Society's report, Breast Cancer Statistics 2024, highlights what appears to be an impressive reduction in breast cancer deaths:

"In contrast to rising incidence, the death rate for breast cancer among women in the United States has dropped 44% from its peak in 1989 to 2022. That translates to nearly 518,000 fewer breast cancer deaths during this time compared to the number that would have occurred if the peak rate had continued. The continuous decline in breast cancer death rates is attributed to advances in treatment and early detection." [emphasis added]

While this reduction in the death rate might seem like an unequivocal success, this framing masks a deeper, more complex reality. The statistic focuses on the rate of death per 100,000 women, but the absolute number of deaths has not seen the same sharp decline, and in some cases, has even risen. As the female population has grown, the number of breast cancer diagnoses has increased, driven largely by overdiagnosis—the identification of non-threatening or slow-growing abnormalities that would never have become lethal. The focus on reducing death rates obscures the fact that many of the cancers being detected and treated are not the types that would cause harm if left untreated.

Read the ACS' report here.

The ACS’s reliance on death rate statistics without addressing this context creates an illusion of progress. By promoting widespread screening and attributing improved survival to early detection, the ACS inadvertently contributes to the problem of overdiagnosis, which in turn leads to overtreatment—aggressive medical interventions such as unnecessary surgeries, radiation, and chemotherapy for cancers that would not have progressed to a dangerous stage. This overtreatment severely impacts the quality of life for thousands of women every year, while also inflating "survivor" statistics, making it appear as though the fight against deadly breast cancer is advancing more rapidly than it is.

Moreover, the ACS report acknowledges significant racial and ethnic disparities in breast cancer outcomes:

"But, as with breast cancer incidence rates, there are wide ethnic and racial disparities in death rates. For instance, American Indian and Alaska Native (AIAN) women have experienced no decrease in breast cancer death rates over the past three decades."

This admission highlights a disturbing truth: despite the celebrated decline in overall death rates, many populations—especially marginalized communities—are not benefiting from the supposed advances in screening and treatment. These disparities raise critical questions about the equity and effectiveness of current breast cancer care strategies, and whether the focus on mammography and aggressive treatment is genuinely improving outcomes for all women, or simply masking deeper systemic issues.

In reality, the ACS’s celebratory tone is premature. The statistics they champion likely reflect inflated survival rates due to overdiagnosis, rather than real progress in reducing the number of deadly breast cancers. Instead of addressing the root issues, such as racial inequities in care and the problem of overdiagnosis, the ACS seems content to perpetuate a narrative of success, even as thousands of women continue to be harmed by unnecessary treatments.

The Hidden Dangers of Mammography: A Review of Current Evidence

While the American Cancer Society continues to champion mammography as a life-saving tool, a growing body of evidence suggests that the risks of this screening method may outweigh its benefits. A comprehensive review of research compiled by GreenMedInfo.com reveals numerous concerns about the safety and efficacy of mammography [1].

Radiation Risks

Low-energy X-rays used in mammography may be more harmful than previously thought. Some studies suggest they could be four to six times more damaging than higher energy X-rays. The cumulative radiation exposure from regular mammograms may significantly increase breast cancer risk, especially in high-risk women. Women with BRCA1/2 gene mutations appear to be more susceptible to radiation-induced DNA damage from mammography, yet they are not being screened or warned about this additional risk factor.

Overdiagnosis and Overtreatment

Mammography screening is associated with high rates of overdiagnosis, potentially as high as 52% in some populations. Many screen-detected breast cancers may spontaneously regress if left untreated, leading to unnecessary and potentially harmful interventions. The introduction of digital mammography has been linked to increased rates of overtreatment.

False Positives and Psychological Impact

The cumulative risk of a false-positive result after 10 years of annual mammograms is estimated to be at least 50%, possibly as high as 63%. False-positive results can lead to long-term psychological distress, comparable to that experienced by women actually diagnosed with breast cancer.

Questionable Mortality Benefits

Several large-scale studies have failed to show a significant reduction in overall breast cancer mortality attributable to mammography screening programs. In some cases, the initiation of widespread mammography screening has corresponded with an increase in breast cancer incidence, without a proportional decrease in advanced-stage cancers.

Physical Risks

Breast compression during mammography may potentially increase the risk of spreading existing cancer cells. Some studies suggest that mammography could induce or accelerate the growth of radiation-sensitive breast tumors.

This compilation of research raises serious questions about the widespread use of mammography as a screening tool. While individual risk factors and medical history should always be considered, these findings underscore the need for a more nuanced and personalized approach to breast cancer screening. Women should be fully informed of both the potential benefits and risks of mammography to make educated decisions about their health. They should also know about alternative preventive strategies, which include thermography.

The Overdiagnosis Epidemic: A Problem Ignored

One of the most glaring issues with the ACS report is its failure to adequately address the growing problem of overdiagnosis. Studies have shown that up to 1 in 3 breast cancers detected by mammograms may be overdiagnosed – meaning they would never have caused symptoms or become life-threatening if left undetected.[1]

Dr. Gilbert Welch, a renowned expert on overdiagnosis, has stated:

"The truth is that the majority of women who are told they have early-stage breast cancer are probably overdiagnosed. They are harmed by the diagnosis and subsequent treatment for a 'cancer' that was never going to bother them."

Yet the ACS report glosses over this critical issue, instead focusing on increased survival rates that may be more statistical illusion than real progress.

Overtreatment: The Hidden Toll on Women's Health

Closely linked to overdiagnosis is the problem of overtreatment. When non-threatening abnormalities are labeled as "cancer," women often undergo aggressive treatments that cause significant harm with no real benefit.

These treatments can include:

• Unnecessary surgeries, including mastectomies

• Radiation therapy, which ironically increases cancer risk

• Chemotherapy, with its myriad of debilitating side effects

• Long-term hormone therapies that impact quality of life

The scale of overtreatment is staggering. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine estimated that over a 30-year period, 1.3 million U.S. women were overdiagnosed and overtreated for breast cancer.[2] This translates to approximately 70,000 women per year receiving unnecessary treatment, including an estimated 20,000-25,000 women undergoing needless mastectomies or lumpectomies for DCIS annually.[3]

The psychological toll of a cancer diagnosis, even for non-invasive conditions like DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ), can be severe and long-lasting. Research has shown that women who receive false-positive mammogram results experience psychological distress comparable to those actually diagnosed with breast cancer, even years later.[4]

The ACS report fails to give proper weight to these very real harms, instead painting an overly optimistic picture of mammography's benefits.

Pharmaceutical Influence: Following the Money Trail

To understand the ACS's reluctance to critically examine mammography, one need only follow the money. The organization has deep ties to the pharmaceutical industry, which profits enormously from breast cancer treatments.

Consider these troubling facts:

AstraZeneca, maker of the breast cancer drugs Tamoxifen and Arimidex, was a founding sponsor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Many breast cancer charities receive significant funding from companies that profit from cancer treatments.

The mammography industry itself is a multi-billion dollar enterprise with a vested interest in promoting widespread screening.

This conflict of interest casts a shadow over the ACS's recommendations and calls into question their ability to provide unbiased information to women.

The Shocking Truth: Mammograms May Increase Advanced Cancer Risk

Perhaps most alarming is the growing body of evidence suggesting that mammography screening programs may actually be increasing rates of advanced, lethal breast cancers – the exact opposite of their intended effect.

A Norwegian study of 1.8 million women found that the introduction of a mammography screening program was associated with a 35% increase in the incidence of advanced breast cancers.[5] This disturbing finding aligns with other research showing mammograms often miss aggressive cancers while detecting mostly slow-growing, non-threatening tumors.

The ACS report fails to grapple with these uncomfortable truths, instead clinging to an outdated paradigm that may be doing more harm than good.

Radiation Risks: The Elephant in the Room

Another critical issue downplayed in the ACS report is the radiation exposure from mammograms themselves. Recent research suggests the radiation risk from mammography has been significantly underestimated.

Dr. Samuel Epstein, chairman of the Cancer Prevention Coalition, has warned:

"The premenopausal breast is highly sensitive to radiation, each 1 rad exposure increasing breast cancer risk by about 1 percent, with a cumulative 10 percent increased risk for each breast over a decade's screening."[6]

Given that a typical mammogram involves 1-2 rads of exposure, the cumulative risk over years of screening is not insignificant – yet this danger receives scant attention from the ACS.

Time for a Paradigm Shift: Beyond Pink Ribbons and False Promises

The flaws in the ACS report highlight the urgent need for a radical rethinking of our approach to breast cancer screening and awareness. We must move beyond simplistic "early detection" messaging and pink ribbon campaigns to a more nuanced, evidence-based approach that truly prioritizes women's health.

Key steps should include:

1. Full disclosure of mammography's risks and limitations, including overdiagnosis and overtreatment.

2. Investigation into safer screening alternatives, such as thermography and ultrasound.

3. Greater emphasis on proven prevention strategies, including diet, exercise, and avoiding environmental toxins.

4. Severing ties between cancer charities and pharmaceutical companies to ensure unbiased recommendations.

5. Increased funding for research into the underlying causes of breast cancer, rather than just detection and treatment.

Conclusion: Empowering Women with the Whole Truth

As we brace for the onslaught of pink ribbons and mammogram promotions this October, it's more important than ever to look beyond the feel-good messaging. The ACS and other breast cancer organizations have a responsibility to provide women with complete, unbiased information about mammography and breast health. Their failure to do so, as evidenced by this latest report, represents a betrayal of trust that may be costing lives.

It's time to pull back the pink curtain and face the uncomfortable realities of our current approach to breast cancer. Only by acknowledging the limitations and potential harms of mammography can we hope to develop truly effective strategies for preventing and treating this disease.

Women deserve better than pretty statistics and empty awareness campaigns. They deserve the whole truth about their health, free from pharmaceutical influence and outdated dogmas. It's time for a revolution in breast cancer awareness – one that truly puts women's wellbeing first.

Disclaimer: This article is not intended to provide medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Views expressed here do not necessarily reflect those of GreenMedInfo or its staff.

