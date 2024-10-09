By Oliver Molander, via Linked In

Sam Altman's strategy as long as scaling laws hold ⬇️



Nobody missed that OpenAI just raised the largest funding round in venture capital history at $6.6B, valuing the company at $157B.



What many missed was that in addition to the funding round, the company has also put a $4B revolving credit line in place — bringing its total liquidity to more than $10B.



According to data from Chrunchbase, OpenAI has now raised a total of $21.9B, including debt financing. This makes Altman without a shadow of a doubt the best fundraiser in venture-backed startup history. Sam Altman has two apparent superpowers: raising money and recruiting (albeit he has lost many co-founders and key staff lately).



But this could just be the beginning.

In a recent Dwarkesh podcast (recommend following btw, it's great), Dylan Patel from SemiAnalysis highlighted the following:



💬 "There's no fu**ing way you can pay for the scale of clusters being planned to be built next year for OpenAI unless they raise like $50-100B, which I think they will raise late this year or early next year"



💬 "Sam's going to raise $50-100B, he's telling people he's going to raise this much. He's having discussions with sovereigns, Saudis, Canadian pension fund and the biggest investors... They're going to drop their next model or show it off and raise that money. This is their plan"



💬 "You think Elon's tapped out of his network with raising $6B? No. xAI is going to be able to raise $30+ billion easily. You think Sam's tapped out? You think Anthropic's tapped out? There's a lot of capital to be raised"



💬 "During the dot com bubble the private industry threw 150B dollars a year. We're nowhere close to that yet. Call it a bubble or not, why wouldn't this one be bigger?"



You can watch the full episode here: https://lnkd.in/dN27F_ky



➡️ And btw, recruiting that top 1% AI talent ain't cheap (some recent salary and equity data from Menlo Ventures): https://lnkd.in/dqHJJrY4



➡️ Also, it's interesting to compare OpenAI's and Anthropic's businesses (these are in my opinion the two absolute elite AI startups in the world today): https://lnkd.in/dT59zrkE



OpenAI's is projected to be at $5B ARR by the end of this year, whereas Anthropic is projected to be at $1B ARR.



OpenAI makes most of it's current revenue from ChatGPT, 73% to be exact. Anthropic makes 15% of its revenues from Claude.



When looking at the API business, OpenAI and Anthropic aren't that far away from each other in absolute ARR numbers. OpenAI is projected to make $1.4B of its revenues from the API side by the end end of this year, whereas Anthropic is projected to make $850M of its revenues from the API business line.



Anthropic is reportedly raising new funding at a $40B valuation.

