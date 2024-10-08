by Chris Menahan

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal on Monday released a new documentary film titled "Atrocity Inc" he made in collaboration with Propaganda & Co and Sut Jhally which exposes how Israel spread atrocity propaganda about the October 7th attacks to justify committing genocide in Gaza.



WATCH:

The film exposes how Israel lied about Hamas beheading 40 babies on October 7th, lied about Hamas "cooking babies in ovens," lied about Hamas committing "mass rape," and killed many of their own people under the Hannibal Directive.



The film further documents how the Jewish state is raping and torturing Palestinian prisoners in "torture camps" in Israel with widespread public support among Israeli Jews.





In short, the 44 minute film goes over the many articles The Grayzone and Electronic Intifada published since October 7th with tons of TV news clips showing exactly how the lies were uncritically spread.



You can support the film by buying permanent access through Propaganda & Co's website.



Kamala Harris just this morning pushed the "mass rape" lie and last week Geert Wilders in Breitbart pushed the absurd lie that Hamas "raped" "babies and elderly people" on October 7th.



The Israeli government has moved to pass October 7th "denial" laws making it a crime punishable by five years in prison to expose their lies and AIPAC-funded US Congressmen appear to be trying to canonize these proven lies as fact with their "October 7th curriculum" for American school kids.



As I reported last month, NewsGuard, the pro-Israel smearing outlet masquerading as a "fact checker" that's now funded by the US government, is also planning to punish Information Liberation for exposing the "Hamas mass rape" hoax.



It's absolutely imperative that these lies be exposed now for the entire world to see before stating the truth about what really happened on October 7th is made illegal.

