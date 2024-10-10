by David Moore

The securities and investment industry has been the top donor to the Trump campaign and its super PACs, according to OpenSecrets.

Donors from the securities and investment industry contributed a total of $193.8 million to the Trump campaign and outside spending groups supporting him, more than any other industry in OpenSecrets’ analysis, which covers donations disclosed to the Federal Election Commission as of Sept. 22. More donations to presidential candidates, and seven-figure sums given to their super PACs, will be reported to the FEC in the weeks ahead.

If elected in November, Trump is promising to extend his signature 2017 tax law that disproportionately benefits the wealthiest taxpayers—including many of the big donors from the securities and investment industry.

Donations from the securities and investment industry made up three in ten dollars raised by pro-Trump groups this cycle. In OpenSecrets’ categorization, the industry includes hedge funds and private equity firms as well as cryptocurrency companies like Coinbase. The OpenSecrets tally includes donors to the Trump campaign, leadership PAC, and pro-Trump super PACs MAGA Inc., America PAC, Right for America, and more.

The industry has given more than 3.2 times as much to the Trump groups as it has given to groups backing Kamala Harris, according to OpenSecrets. The industry backed Vice President Harris with $59.9 million, though the top pro-Harris super PAC Future Forward has received tens of millions of dollars through “dark money” conduits so it’s possible that there is more money from the securities and investment industry backing her.

The largest pro-Trump super PAC, MAGA Inc., received a $21 million haul from investment industry donors in August, according to its monthly FEC filing, making up the vast majority of its contributions that month: $10 million from billionaire Diane Hendricks, $5 million apiece from Wall Street titan Howard Lutnick and hedge fund founder Paul Singer, and $1 million from investment bank megadonor Warren Stephens. The super PAC spent tens of millions in September on TV ads, direct mail, and digital ads supporting Trump and opposing Harris.

In the Art of Liberty Foundation’s book: “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! We break down how “Government” is best thought of as a technique for robbing and controlling populations. The book also exposes how an inter-generational organized crime system has been controlling the information the population receives about the legitimacy, necessity and desirability about “government” using mandatory “government” schools, scouting, Explorers, JROTC, ROTC, police and military training, monopoly media, propaganda woven into Hollywood films and television shows, and the algorithmic censorship of the internet.

The indoctrination and propaganda have been so successful that many people have never been exposed to the alternative to top-down “government” control.

They falsely believe that voting in rigged elections for the lesser evil is their only choice.

On November 1st-3rd, The Art of Liberty Foundation will be hosting Liberty on the Rocks – Sedona – The Voluntaryism Conference.

Discover the option that is NEVER offered or discussed by the MainStreamMedia or the MainStream Alternative Media: REAL FREEDOM!

We don’t really need “Government!”

All the legitimate services provided by monopoly “government” would be better provided by the free market, mutual aid societies, armed protective service companies, arbitration providers, insurance companies, and genuine charities.

Without the government’s mandatory inflationary money and confiscatory taxation, the economy would prosper and the population would be much wealthier and better able to help the poor, needy and disadvantaged.

Come join some of the country’s leading economists, legal experts and political philosophers discuss how the world could have more harmony and prosperity without “government”

Sedona.ArtOfLiberty.org - In-Person or Virtual – November 1st-3rd

Go Paid on Substack @ the $50 a Year Level and get a Free Ticket to the Liberty on the Rocks virtual conference and a free softcover copy of Etienne’s new book: Voluntaryism – How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All when released in November.