By Food Babe

It’s time to hold Kellogg’s accountable! Our petition asking Kellogg’s to remove artificial colors and BHT from all of their cereals, as they do in other countries, has now reached well over 163,000 signatures and is growing every day.

We are going to Battle Creek, Michigan to deliver these petitions at Kellogg’s Headquarters on October 15, 2024, along with a coalition of health leaders.

And, I’m inviting all concerned citizens, elected officials, and political candidates to attend.

The event will start at 10:30am in Friendship Park located here.

I sent this letter below to Kellogg’s CEO, Gary Pilnick, requesting a meeting. This is Kellogg’s opportunity to step up as a leader in the industry, and lead the way in producing safe products without artificial dyes and BHT.

If you know anyone who lives in Michigan or near by, please forward this post to them.

And if you can’t attend, make sure you’ve signed the petition here and send it to your friends and family – we need every voice counted.

Thank you for making history with us!

Xo,

Vani

Continue reading...

