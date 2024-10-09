by Donald Shaw, Via Sludge Magazine

As Israel continues its war in Gaza and Congress debates military aid and other measures related to the conflict, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) is dramatically ramping up its contributions to political campaigns in the U.S. during the 2023-2024 election cycle. Many candidates—incumbents and new candidates alike—are receiving far more campaign money from AIPAC than from any other organization, yet until now it has not been possible to view up-to-date information on these totals without accessing and analyzing tens of thousands of rows of data from the Federal Election Commission.

Sludge is posting how much each candidate has received from AIPAC’s PAC this cycle, and will update the information on this page once a month, shortly after the PAC files its monthly disclosures with the FEC. AIPAC PAC must report its activities for the month prior by the 20th of each month.

AIPAC Recipients

Donations made by AIPAC PAC to federal candidates, party organizations and PACs from January 1, 2023 through July 31, 2024. Click the arrow to view all pages of recipients.

Page 1 of 9

Table with 2 columns and 401 rows. Currently displaying rows 1 to 50.

AIPAC PAC operates as a conduit that allows individual donors to earmark contributions to candidates of their choosing. By operating this way, the PAC is able to give donations to candidate committees that far exceed the $10,000 per year limit set by the FEC.

Last updated on July 25, 2024

Continue Reading with Eight More Pages of Recipients at Sludge Magazine

