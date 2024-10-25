by 009

Romanian translation available It should be as obvious as Michelle Obama’s gender in a hot tub, that something is seriously wrong with the idea that Donald Trump is fighting the globalists, especially since he funded, endorsed and even called himself the Father of the Vaccine. There should have been a cry of outrage from his followers—but instead of a deep sense of betrayal, his followers defended his actions, claiming that if it were not for Trump playing “5D chess” with the Deep State Globalists, millions more would have died.

The Trump followers are misguided to believe Trump is anti-vaxx and anti-globalist after the Trump Administration’s Operation Warp Speed funded eight Big Pharma corporations $11 billion and bought $2 billion worth of Pfizer’s toxic waste injections. According to the American CDC data (VAERS) released Friday, May 3, 2024, there are now 1,637,411 adverse events following COVID-19 vaccines, reported between December 14, 2020, and April 26, 2024. This includes 314,353 reports of serious injuries and 37,544 deaths. [This is only for America—if we extrapolate this data to include the 5.7 billion who took the vaccine, the numbers are staggering.] If you are still with me at this point, and you are not firing off an email accusing me of Trump Derangement System, then it is safe to say, you did not drink the Orange Kool Aid, you do not worship the Orange Messiah, and most importantly, there is still hope for the world. Hallelujah.

WHAT IS DONALD TRUMP?

In today’s polarised political climate, it does not really matter who you are, it only matters what you are—if we can make that distinction. To begin with, during his presidency, Trump repeatedly reversed established foreign and defence policies to the great astonishment of his administration and personal advisers, including a long list of advisers who resigned.

Trump ordered the withdrawal of the US military from Syria amid a worsening Turkish offensive against Kurdish troops. Again, Trump ignored his advisers. The Kurds fought alongside the US in the Syrian war and many saw this as the abandonment of an ally relying on the US to realise its long-held ambition of establishing a Kurdish nation state.

Trump withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the INF Treaty, the UNHRC and UNESCO, and the Paris Agreement.

The Trump administration introduced a ban on travel from certain Muslim-majority countries.

He recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

He sought rapprochement with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as part of efforts to denuclearise the Korean Peninsula, although North Korea continued to expand its nuclear arsenal.

Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal and increased sanctions against Iran, precipitating several confrontations between the two countries, culminating in the assassination of Iranian General Solemani.

In 2019, Trump launched a trade war against China, banned US companies from selling equipment to Huawei, increased visa restrictions on Chinese national students and designated China as a “currency manipulator.”

In July 2018, Trump stated in an interview with CBS that “the European Union is one of the United States’ greatest foes globally,” citing “what they do to us on trade.”

During his presidential campaign in March 2016, Trump called for a "rethink" of American involvement in NATO, stating that the US pays too much to ensure the security of allies, that "NATO is costing us a fortune, and yes, we're protecting Europe with NATO, but we're spending a lot of money.”

All of these contradictions are resolved if we realise that Trump is not isolationist, protectionist, nor is he an America First nationalist. Furthermore, Trump did not drain the Swamp as promised—he literally hired the Swamp, fought and argued with the Swamp, fired the Swamp and then hired more Swamp creatures. In fact, Wikipedia has an entire article devoted to all the people Trump fired.

The truth is that Donald Trump is a Jewish Mossad agent.

Let’s look at some uncomfortable facts:

His father, Fred Trump gave generously to many, many Jewish causes including the Long Island Jewish Hospital. For a detailed list, see here.

Fred Trump also donated the land for the Talmud Torah of the Beach Haven Jewish Center in Flatbush, New York.

It is claimed in his biography, “Fred Trump was so active in Jewish and Israeli causes that some believed that he belonged to the Jewish faith.”

In the 1980’s the Jewish residents of Northern Sinai were forced to relocate as a result of the peace agreement with Egypt. Donald Trump donated to their resettlement and also gave generously to the Jews expelled from Gush Katif in 2005.

Trump donated $10,000 to American Friends of Beit El Institutions, a fund for religious institutions in Samaria, effectively taking sides in the political dispute in Israel regarding the legitimacy of Israel’s settlements in Judea and Samaria.

Fred Trump and Donald are long-time friends of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Fred Trump befriended Netanyahu while he was the Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations in Manhattan.

Donald Trump’s older brother joined a Jewish fraternity, Sigma Alpha Mu, while attending Lehigh University. Several of the fraternity brothers have been quoted as saying that while in university, Fred Jr. claimed that his father was Jewish.

His daughter Ivanka converted to Judaism in 2009 before marrying Jared Kushner, an Orthodox Jew.

Donald Trump Jr. married model Vanessa Kay Haydon who is reported to be of Jewish descent.

Eric Frederick Trump, married Lara Lea Yunaska under a “crystal-embellished chuppah” i.e. a Jewish marriage canopy. Lara Lea is also reported to be Jewish.

Matt Brooks, executive director of the Republican Jewish Coalition, said Trump is the most pro-Israel president in history at the Republican National Convention in 2024.

Trump moved the US Embassy to Jerusalem.

Jewish billionaire Sheldon Adelson gave $200 million to Trump campaign in 2020 and his wife Miriam is pledging another $95 million to his 2024 campaign.

Conservative radio talk show host Mark Levin called President Trump the nation’s “first Jewish President” during a Hanukkah party at the White House. “It’s an honor to be here with the first Jewish President of the United States,” Levin said. “And if he isn’t, he should be.”

Donald Trump converted to Judaism in 2017, and joined the Chabad Lubavitch synagogue in New York City, according to a high-level White House official.

Trump’s real last name is Drumpf (Jewish).

President Trump tweeted a quote from a conservative radio host who described Trump as the “King of Israel” and who said that Israeli Jews “love him like he is the second coming of God.”

Trump is called the “messiah” by Netanyahu and Jewish Rabbis, comparing Trump to Cyrus the Great (the anointed one in Isaiah.)

Israel mints coins with Trump and Cyrus the Great:

TRUMP’S FOREIGN POLICY

Despite the convoluted, contradictory and even conspiratorial nature to Trump’s foreign policy messaging, there did in fact emerge a consistent pattern. Trump’s foreign policy lines up with Israel’s foreign policy. Jerusalem is destined to be the capital city of the New World Order, and therefore Israel’s foreign policy is the World Economic Forum’s foreign policy.

Israel is given a blank cheque by Zionist Christians, who insist on the fulfilment of end times prophecies, regardless of the consequences. Some alternative commentators forget that the Freemason’s basic symbolism is Christian, as well as Jewish, as they both derive inspiration from the Old Testament. Neither Zionism nor Israel would exist without the explicit support of fundamentalist Christianity. King Solomon’s Temple is one of the key symbols of freemasonry—the rebuilding of the Third Temple is also a key element of both Judaic and Christian end times prophecies.

Isolating America from the rest of the world did not help the American economy in the slightest. Starting a losing trade war with China, only benefited China and cost USA billions of dollars in lost income and thousands of jobs.

Trump negotiated $350 billion weapons deal with Saudi Arabia in his first week in office, so Saudi Arabia could keep bombing Yemen into the stone age.

Trump assassinated Iranian General Solemani to provoke Iran into retaliating and giving the US military an excuse to bomb the hell out of them, and drag the USA/NATO into fighting a war for Israel.

Jared Kushner authored and attempted to broker the ludicrous “Deal of the Century” with Palestine and Israel, that landed DOA because it gave Israel everything and Palestine nothing.

Kushner also brokered the “peace deal” with UAE and Bahrain, that was in reality a weapons deal of F-35 jets and advanced electronic warfare gear. This so-called “Friends of Israel” pact is a military alliance against Iran.

TRUMP’S TRIPOLAR WORLD ORDER

Trump does not lack a coherent foreign-policy blueprint, contrary to

In this tripolar world order Russia, China, and America would each assume responsibility for maintaining stability within their own respective poles or spheres of influence. They would cooperate and resolve disputes wherever those spheres overlap into issues over territory, trade and control of vassals.

MORE MULTIPOLARITY PLEASE

Vladimir Putin and Hu Jintao continued to build on that 1997 document, issuing their own blueprint for a tripolar world, following a Kremlin meeting in July, 2005.

CONCLUSION

Some illusions are difficult to rid yourself of because everybody needs to have some hope, and we instinctively cling to illusions to protect our sense of security. Innocence and illusion go hand in hand and part of growing up on Planet Earth includes the shattering of illusions.

