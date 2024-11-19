Dear Subscribers,

Our IndieGoGo for my new book: Voluntaryism - How the Only "ISM" Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All! has raised $1901 from 41 backers or 7% of our $25,000 goal in less than a week with 28 days left!

Top Stories of the Week

Etienne de la Boetie2 talk to Dr. Barre Lando & Mike Winner of Alfa Vedic on Death of U.S.A. Inc.

I also expose the big secret behind Elon Musk: Is He an Artificially Created "High Status Monkey" to Steer Perception with X?

I had a great conversation with Dr. Barre Lando and Mike Winner of Alfa Vedic, and it appears to be going viral because my inbox is blowing up with new subscriptions to both Substack, Five Meme Friday and our newsletter! I went on some epic rants, but I suspect the one that is generating all the interest is where I break down my educated speculation that Elon Musk is an artificially created “High-Status Monkey” designed to steer human perception with Twitter / X.

DON'T JUST WATCH THE VIDEO! MORE DETAILS IN THE ARTICLE

Videos of the Week

by Greg Reese

Continue reading...

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by Scientific Progressa

Check out our monograph: Solving Covid - The Covid 19 Eugenics, Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline at and its companion article: The Covid 19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction to understand who is behind "The Covid"

Continue reading

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Donald Shaw

After raising more than $1 billion, the Kamala Harris campaign is expected to end up with millions of dollars of debt once it’s done paying vendor invoices. The debt will likely get passed along to the Democratic National Committee and could burden the party as it works to rebuild after its catastrophic election season.

President-elect Donald Trump is already scoring political points over the Democrats’ debt issues. Over the weekend, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Whatever we can do to help them during this difficult period, I would strongly recommend we, as a Party and for the sake of desperately needed UNITY, do. We have a lot of money left over in that our biggest asset in the campaign was ‘Earned Media,’ and that doesn’t cost very much.”

Continue reading

by Jerusalem Post and Walter Hixson

The Jerusalem Post wrote that AIPAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, a pro-Israel lobby, “aided 318 Zionist candidates to win so far in the recent US elections.” This foreign lobby is not registered as a Foreign Agents Registration Act although it has huge influence over US foreign policy and war. Author Walter Hixson says that AIPAC is the most powerful lobby representing any foreign country in all of American history. He said that all members of Congress, in both parties, know that if they criticize Israel, they will be targeted for replacement and their opponents will receive campaign funding. In 2022, AIPAC backed 365 candidates and 342 of them won their elections. He said that this Jewish Zionist organization preferred Trump to win the presidency because “Trump is a blank check” and he will do whatever Israel asks.

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

Former Wall Street money manager Ed Dowd is a skillful financial analyst who said in May the economy was skidding. Now, Dowd predicts the economy is poised to “roll over” and soon.

Why is the Fed cutting rates with a record high DOW? Maybe they see the same thing he does. Dowd explains, “Real weekly wage growth was minus 2% going into the election. It is also interesting to know that minus 2% number of wage growth was also in 1980 when Ronald Reagan won in a landslide and also in 1992 when Bill Clinton won in a landslide..."

Continue reading

by Whitney Webb

While many Republicans for years have railed against the official narrative around climate change and many of the solutions promoted to mitigate it, climate finance is poised to make a comeback over the next 4 years, despite Republicans taking both the White House and the legislature by a significant margin. This is because many of the most influential names in the incoming Trump administration, as well as the previous one, have become intimately involved in creating carbon markets in recent years, while others have a long-standing track record of pushing carbon taxes and other forms of “carbon pricing.”

Continue reading

"Daily News of The Week”

by ForbiddenNews Substack

Recently, I wrote that Sabrina Wallace had put together the most cohesive presentation about the Anti-Human Agenda but I had forgotten about the work of Cyrus Parsa, who I saw speak a few times on alt media, in 2021-2022 before he abruptly fell off the map.

I was recently sent Cyrus' excellent and important 2020 video, 'AI The Plan to Invade Humanity'. This video echoes many of the claims of Sabrina Wallace – but with the added claim that the agenda to connect the human biofield to the Cloud via 6G wireless communications technology is not human, in origin.

It should be obvious to anyone paying attention that the Anti-Human Agenda of the Globalists is so anti-human that it simply cannot be human.

Since June of 2021, I've noted that the Biden administration's rush to inject "at least 70%" of the US population with "manipulative magnetic nano-medicine" and with self-assembling nanotechnology reminded me of the classic, mid-20th century Alien Abduction Scenario and how the implantation of tracking devices had been a recurring theme of such stories since the 1961 Betty and Barney Hill case.

Continue reading

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently approved the cultivation of genetically modified (GM) wheat, raising concerns about its long-term effects on health and the environment

HB4, the world's first genetically modified wheat, was developed by Argentine company Bioceres. It's engineered for both drought tolerance and resistance to the herbicide glufosinate ammonium

Glufosinate ammonium has been banned in several countries, including the European Union. It’s classified as a neurotoxin and has been linked to developmental and reproductive health issues

The approval of GM wheat prioritizes corporate interests over public health and environmental protection. Its initial approval in Argentina has raised concerns about conflicts of interest and lack of independent oversight

Continue reading

.by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D., The Defender

The thimerosal-free HibTITER pediatric vaccine marketed by Wyeth from 2003 through 2007 was associated with 19 different medical conditions, according to a study published Tuesday in the International Journal of Risk & Safety in Medicine.

The conditions include life-threatening side effects at rates “significantly higher” than other Hib vaccines.

The study, by Children’s Health Defense (CHD) researcher Karl Jablonowski, Ph.D., and Brian Hooker, Ph.D., CHD chief scientific officer, compared adverse events among children who received HibTITER to those among children who received other Hib vaccines.

Continue reading

by Ben Kew

A woman fired for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine has won a record $12 million settlement from her employer.

Lisa Domski, who worked at the insurance company Blue Cross Blue as an IT specialist for over three decades, was fired from her position for refusing to take the jab, which has since been proven to have been neither safe nor effective.

After suing the company for religious discirmination against her Catholic faith, Domski was awarded significant damages by a federal jury in Detroit, according to the Associated Press.

The ruling included $10 million in punitive damages against Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, as well as $1.7 million in lost wages and $1 million in noneconomic damages.

Her lawyer, Jon Marko, pointed out that during the so-called pandemic, Domski always worked remotely. Even before the virus broke out, the vast majority of her work was carried out remotely.

Continue reading

By Jeffrey A. Tucker

No matter how bad you think Covid policies were, they were intended to be worse.

Consider the vaccine passports alone. Six cities were locked down to include only the vaccinated in public indoor places. They were New York City, Boston, Chicago, New Orleans, Washington, D.C., and Seattle. The plan was to enforce this with a vaccine passport. It broke. Once the news leaked that the shot didn’t stop infection or transmission, the planners lost public support and the scheme collapsed.

It was undoubtedly planned to be permanent and nationwide if not worldwide. Instead, the scheme had to be dialed back.

Features of the CDC’s edicts did incredible damage. It imposed the rent moratorium. It decreed the ridiculous “six feet of distance” and mask mandates. It forced Plexiglas as the interface for commercial transactions. It implied that mail-in balloting must be the norm, which probably flipped the election. It delayed the reopening as long as possible. It was sadistic.

Continue reading

by Richard Gage, AIA - Architect

This is the latest and final version of Episode 1 — "9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom". We call it the Final Cut. It includes more than 200 additional edits including a music overhaul, great transitions between conversation turning points, supporting images & videos — all of which make it much more enjoyable to watch. We hope that you will share it with all of your family and friends.

(Note: You will need to register your email again for the FINAL CUT if you want to watch it since this is a newly posted C2C Episode 1 video.)

Episode 2 of 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom is coming up in 2 weeks and will be entitled “The Grand Jury Meets WTC 7 Fires, and the Spectacle of NIST”. It will take us right into the Grand Jury board room where attorney Mick Harrison and architect Richard Gage, AIA, team up again to bring the evidence of World Trade Center Building 7, this time, straight to our virtual Grand Jurors. We introduce ourselves, our mission, our evidence, and our experts — and then we bring them the faulty official narrative of Building 7’s collapse delivered by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Project Leader, Shyam Sunder.

Continue reading

by A Midwestern Doctor

Story at a Glance:

•Academic success is primarily based on one’s ability to memorize material. Unfortunately, the educational system rarely teaches students how to do that.

•Effective learning requires actively rather than passively engaging with the required material and being conscious of what is going on inside your body and mind so that you can determine which approaches are correct for you.

•Many of the same factors that determine overall health and neurological health (e.g., a healthy sleep cycle and adequate circulation throughout the body) also directly influence your capacity to study and memorize.

•In this article, I will review the various approaches and supplements that we have found to be the most helpful in improving memory retention and supporting academic success (along with increasing the lucidity of dreams if taken right before bed).

Continue reading

by Meryl Nass

The Netherlands had an election a few months back and the government changed. The country wound up with another globalist Prime Minister, and the former PM, Mark Rutte, was rewarded by being placed in charge of NATO on October 1. Where he is currently sabre-rattling over North Korean soldiers on European soil.

Elsa Agema, the new Health Minister however, was apparently not wedded to protecting her predecessor, and spilled some beans recently. You can see her answering questions, and the second video has English subtitles.

She admits that the Health Ministry and several other ministries were taking orders from the counterterrorism department, and implies NATO was involved — regarding how to manage and message the pandemic response. She indicates there was a legal obligation to do as told. I do not know the language, am relying on others’ interpretations, and appreciate native speakers clarifying if I got this wrong. Her body language suggests she was being defensive and nervous.

Continue reading

By Kit Klarenberg

All my investigations are free to access, thanks to the generosity of my readers.

Ever since Israel’s October 1st invasion of Lebanon, the Western media has been a witting, willing accomplice to the sadistic, criminal assault. Mainstream journalists have worked overtime to whitewash, distort, and conceal the Zionist entity’s murderous rampage, which has claimed thousands of civilian lives, and injured and displaced many more. Serving as Tel Aviv’s perpetual megaphone and apologist is a role for which major news outlets have eagerly volunteered for decades. Their crusade has only become turbocharged following the Gaza genocide erupting.

Continue reading

by The Corbett Report

If you've read "The Strange Story of Peter Thiel," then you'll know all about how this deep state-connected "PayPal Mafia" don rose to financial prominence on the back of his remarkable ability to found companies that either undergird the digital financial infrastructure (PayPal) or act as cutouts for the intelligence agencies (Palantir).

And if you've read "Buying Politicians is Easy," then you'll know all about how Thiel has leveraged his ill-gotten wealth to buy himself real-world political clout. And you'll also know all about how he has wrapped the silicon tentacles of next-gen military contractors like Palantir, Clearview AI, Anduril and other Thiel-founded, Thiel-funded and Thiel-adjacent companies around the globe by signing contracts with foreign militaries.

But after learning all of this, we're still left with some important questions. Namely:

Continue reading

by Katherine Watt

A reader interested in preparing habeas corpus petitions for filing in public health emergency (quarantine) contexts, mobilizing state prosecutors to prosecute federal officials for violation of state criminal laws, and related legal issues asked about whether I know of any cases in which “a federal official…was a defendant in a criminal case brought by a state prosecutor…in the PREP Act/countermeasure context” and attached two reports about “quarantine camps.”

July 26, 2020 - Interim Operational Considerations for Implementing the Shielding Approach to Prevent COVID-19 Infections in Humanitarian Settings (CDC)

Nov. 7, 2024 - The CDC Planned Quarantine Camps Nationwide (Jeffrey Tucker)

My replies, excerpts:

I have looked at the CDC quarantine camp document previously, downloaded a PDF in February 2023:

Continue reading

By David Szondy

UK startup Space Solar has signed an agreement with Reykjavik Energy that could see Iceland become the first country to receive power beamed from a space-based solar power plant. The 30-MW demonstrator is scheduled to go online by 2030.

Solar power holds the promise of clean electricity but it has a number of problems. Not the least of these is that the Sun has a nasty habit of setting on a daily basis – if it isn't unavailable already due to bad weather.

Since the 1970s, one serious proposal for overcoming the shortcomings of ground-based solar power is to move the collectors off the Earth and into geosynchronous orbit. At an altitude of 22,236 miles (35,786 km), such a power station would remain fixed in the sky in one spot over the Earth where there would be near-continuous sunlight unfiltered by air, clouds, or dust.

Continue reading

by James Evenden

CRAZY plans for the longest skyscraper have been revealed and show an odd-looking U-shaped building that would overcome the "limit of the skies".

The proposed "Big Bend" in Manhattan, New York, plans to become the longest building in the world at a staggering 4,000ft in one continuous upside down U.

The Big-Bend will sacrifice height for length in its bid to challenge the limits of New York's skylineCredit: oiio

The U-Shape is fitted with windows on its frontCredit: oiio

The imposing plan has drawn criticism from experts who claim it will ruin New York's skylineCredit: Oiio

The bizarre shaped building has been designed this way to find a clever cost solution to strict planning laws.

The taller the skyscraper is the more expensive it is, so curving it is provides a unique loophole.

Continue reading

By Caitlin Johnstone

Donald Trump has named Republican congressman Mike Waltz as his next national security advisor, a position that was held by ultrahawk John Bolton in the last Trump administration.

Like Bolton, Waltz is a warmongering freak. Journalist Michael Tracey has been filling up his Twitter page since the announcement with examples of Waltz’s insane hawkishness, including his support for letting Ukraine use US weapons to strike deep into Russian territory, criticizing Biden for not escalating aggressively enough in Ukraine, advocating bombing Iran, opposing the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan, and naming Iran, North Korea, China, Russia and Venezuela as “on the march” against the United States toward global conflict. The mainstream press are calling Waltz a “China hawk”, but from the look of things he’s a war-horny hawk toward all the official enemies of the United States.

Continue reading

By Pam Martens and Russ Martens

On Friday evening, August 2, Howard Lutnick, the Chairman and CEO of the Wall Street trading house, Cantor Fitzgerald, held a fundraiser populated by the super wealthy at his home in the Hamptons. The bash was to help presidential candidate Donald Trump shore up his sagging campaign coffers. Tickets went for $25,000 each or $50,000 if you wanted a photo with Trump. You could be listed on the program as a host for a mere $500,000. According to Lutnick, the event raised $15 million. According to Federal Election Commission (FEC) records, Lutnick himself was responsible for a third of that amount. He wrote out a check for $5 million to the Trump campaign the Monday after the event.

Not long thereafter, Trump announced Lutnick as Co-Chair of his transition team, a post he shares with former World Wrestling Entertainment chief executive Linda McMahon. Lutnick is now widely reported to be the person overseeing the hiring of thousands of employees, including high level positions, in the Trump administration.

Continue reading

by Daisy Luther

(Psst: The FTC wants me to remind you that this website contains affiliate links. That means if you make a purchase from a link you click on, I might receive a small commission. This does not increase the price you'll pay for that item nor does it decrease the awesomeness of the item. ~ Daisy)

Things are tough in America right now. Many of us are forced to reallocate our money from one necessity to another and often, the thing that suffers first is our diets. If times are tight, you might find this article helpful.

It’s a meal plan created from recipes and strategies in my new paperback, What to Eat When You’re Broke. We released this in PDF format recently and readers loved it. We got so many requests to put it in hard copy format that we couldn’t say no! So, it’s available on Amazon now as a paperback.

Continue reading

By Food Babe

Ever since we delivered 400,000 signed petitions to Kellogg’s headquarters asking them to sell us the same safer cereals they sell in other countries, I have been contacted several insiders and whistleblowers who want to help our campaign.

I was contacted by Victoria Kellogg, the great great great granddaughter of W.K. Kellogg, the founder of Kellogg’s, who started the business selling Corn Flakes to the public in 1906.

Victoria said that she wanted to advocate for our petition asking Kellogg’s to drop artificial food dyes from their cereals in America. When I called her and asked her if she would be willing to do a live interview, she said yes. I never thought a member of the Kellogg’s legacy family would ever want to speak out about their unethical business practices. But she did. And it’s one of the most heroic conversations I have had. I am so impressed by her courage to demand a boycott on Kelloggs, even though it will affect her financially.

Continue reading

by David Voreacos and Olga Kharif

(Bloomberg) -- To his followers, Roger Ver is known as Bitcoin Jesus, a charismatic advocate of the cryptocurrency that is once again captivating investors with record-breaking gains. But to the Internal Revenue Service, Ver symbolizes a new target in the digital age: a crypto holder suspected of failing to pay taxes after selling tokens.

US prosecutors charged Ver this year with evading more than $48 million in taxes for selling $240 million in tokens. It’s the most prominent case dealing solely with tax fraud and digital-asset sales, and marks a break from the tradition of prosecutors tacking tax charges onto crypto cases for crimes like money laundering, ransomware attacks and investor scams.

Ver, 45, is awaiting a Spanish judge’s decision on whether he must be extradited to America after his April arrest in Barcelona while attending a crypto conference. The US expatriate spent a month in jail before getting out on bail and moving to Mallorca, where he’s received a steady stream of visitors. An outspoken critic of the US government, he said he’s being persecuted by prosecutors.

Continue reading

The Trespassing Technology (Smart Meter) cause is the first available for Japanese Members, with the first ever Notice of Liability (NoL) being released last week for the country as part of InPower's mass liability action to restore balance and demand accountability Earth-wide.

This NoL has been in the works for the past year, with InPower volunteers working tirelessly to help translate the commercial process for application against the agenda, which has seen approximately 80 million smart meters commence operation nationwide, according to several business and media reports.

It is a welcome opportunity for men and women to join the mass liability action, and take a stand against this harmful agenda rolling out across Japan.

For more information on this Earth-wide movement

A third NoL is now available for Ireland, hot off the press, and ready for use against the Wireless Radiation (5G) Agenda by Irish Members.

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

(Update 1130ET): Hours after yesterday's auction, Infowars.com is now down. We wish Alex Jones well on his next endeavor, which we're guessing is going to be massive.

pic.twitter.com/H9pBclnikh

— Sal the Agorist (@SallyMayweather) November 14, 2024

According to Jones, a lower bid was accepted.

🚨 Alex Jones confirms that the highest bid for InfoWars at the Federal Auction was not accepted and they chose the lower bid from The Onion instead, likely to make sure he wouldn’t retain control. This shows it’s not about helping the Sandy Hook families, it’s about punishment. pic.twitter.com/ADZx0xfuPR

— Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) November 14, 2024

* * *

The leftist-satirical rag The Onion announced on Thursday that it had won a bankruptcy auction to acquire Infowars - the website founded and operated by Alex Jones since 1999.

Continue reading

by Abubaker Abed

This is the most difficult period I have endured since Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza began last year. Everyone is so hungry.

Over the past week, my family and I have resorted to eating canned pet food mixed with poor-quality rice that feels like chewing plastic. We live in Deir al-Balah, and like everywhere else in Gaza, there is nothing to buy in the markets. We typically eat one meal a day, usually some canned food along with olive oil and za’atar. To bake bread, we have to use bug-infested flour. Some days, when we are unable to find anything else, we are forced to pay absurd prices for vegetables that are rotten. I have severe stomach pains. I would rather fast than eat this.

I dream of food every day. I imagine our fridge full of meat, lettuce, milk, and cheese. I sometimes talk to myself at night, when I’m hungry and have nothing to eat. I dream of when I will be able to sit at a dinner table with my family again. My nephew and niece, both 2 years old, wake up every day crying for an egg. Their mothers don’t know what to do. To distract them a bit, we show them videos of eggs on the internet.

Continue reading

