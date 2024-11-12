by Ben Kew

A woman fired for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine has won a record $12 million settlement from her employer.

Lisa Domski, who worked at the insurance company Blue Cross Blue as an IT specialist for over three decades, was fired from her position for refusing to take the jab, which has since been proven to have been neither safe nor effective.

After suing the company for religious discirmination against her Catholic faith, Domski was awarded significant damages by a federal jury in Detroit, according to the Associated Press.

The ruling included $10 million in punitive damages against Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, as well as $1.7 million in lost wages and $1 million in noneconomic damages.

Her lawyer, Jon Marko, pointed out that during the so-called pandemic, Domski always worked remotely. Even before the virus broke out, the vast majority of her work was carried out remotely.

“Our forefathers fought and died for the freedom for each American to practice his or her own religion. Neither the government nor a corporation has a right to force an individual to choose between his or her career and conscience,” Marko said in a statement after the verdict was confirmed.

“Lisa refused to renounce her faith and beliefs and was wrongfully terminated from the only job she had ever known,” he continued.

“The jury’s verdict today tells BCBSM that religious discrimination has no place in America and affirms each person’s right to religious freedom.”

Meanwhile, the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan sought to defend its actions and refused to apologize for its discrimination.

The company said in a statement:

Throughout the pandemic, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, together with its employees, worked to promote the health and safety of our colleagues, stakeholders, and communities.

As part of that shared work, in October 2021, Blue Cross, and its subsidiaries, enacted a vaccine policy requiring all of its employees to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 or obtain a religious or medical accommodation.

In implementing the vaccine policy, Blue Cross designed an accommodation process that complied with state and federal law and respected the sincerely held religious beliefs of its employees.

While Blue Cross respects the jury process and thanks the individual jurors for their service, we are disappointed in the verdict.

The company added that it is now “reviewing its legal options and will determine its path forward in the coming days.”

Countless numbers of Americans lost their jobs and livelihoods during the pandemic as Democratic authorities sought to mandate the vaccine on behalf of big pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer and Moderna.

With Donald Trump soon returning to the White House, one can hope that there will be more justice to come for those who were discriminated against for their personal choices.

