Japanese Members Welcome First Ever NoL

The Trespassing Technology (Smart Meter) cause is the first available for Japanese Members, with the first ever Notice of Liability (NoL) being released last week for the country as part of InPower's mass liability action to restore balance and demand accountability Earth-wide.

This NoL has been in the works for the past year, with InPower volunteers working tirelessly to help translate the commercial process for application against the agenda, which has seen approximately 80 million smart meters commence operation nationwide, according to several business and media reports.

It is a welcome opportunity for men and women to join the mass liability action, and take a stand against this harmful agenda rolling out across Japan.

For more information on this Earth-wide movement

New Wireless Radiation (5G) NoL Hits Ireland

A third NoL is now available for Ireland, hot off the press, and ready for use against the Wireless Radiation (5G) Agenda by Irish Members.

Ireland has already seen the step-down of its former Chief Medical Officer, Breda Smyth, who received NoLs for Trespassing Technology (Smart Meters) and Mandatory Vaccinations earlier this year, coming a short 18 months after Smyth succeeded her predecessor.

Members have sent in excess of 250 NoLs to Irish Respondents known to be participating in the corporate and governmental for-profit harm facing their communities, and the addition of the 5G NoL will provide a welcome boost in their bid to take the punch out of these damaging agendas.

Click below to join InPower and take part

InPower Team Show Up for Skyfall

InPower Team: Maria, Beau (Board Member), Linda, John & Annie, Isaac (Vehement Flames Ministry)

InPower team members from across the Earth gathered at the 2024 Skyfall Conference at LaGrange, Georgia USA, coming from as far as Great Britain and Ireland.

The Skyfall Conferences began in 2018 as an outreach of Fire & Grace Church/Dean Odle Ministries, with the vision of connecting men and women to the One True Creator to promote faith and unity and the pursuit of truth in a rapidly changing social, economical, and political landscape.

InPower's vision, through its Law Merchant and Biblical Connections Series and Notice of Liability process, is to show men and women the inherent Creator-granted dominion and potent ability we have to create peaceful and radical change, and the Skyfall Conference was a welcome event to share this inspiration with like-minded, benevolent organisations and individuals.

Worldwide Wave Reaches Crescendo

The third Worldwide Wave has reached its peak, but the force hasn't maxed out yet!

The Wave is a focussed, international effort by InPower Members to put a stop to the tacit agreement that has allowed Corporate and Governmental Organisations to roll out harmful agendas across the Earth without transparency and truthful consent.

Sending the InPower NoL is a powerful way to not only to stop agreeing to these agendas (acquiescing), but to double-down and demand accountability for them.

The weekly Worldwide Wave program concluded last month with the "Finale and Follow-Up" sessions, where Members shared their experiences, successes, and learnings as Claimants in the NoL process.

And that's just the start. The true force of their action will be seen in the coming months as Claimants move into the billing stages, drawing the wealth back out of the very system causing them harm.

Join InPower to sign up for our upcoming Worldwide Wave events

Billing Hits $14 billion as Members Push Back Against Harm

InPower Members have now collectively served $14 billion dollars worth of bills of exchange (also known as "negotiable instruments") to corporations and governments behind harmful agendas affecting communities and families Earth-wide.

This billing total marks a significant dent in the 'for-profit harm ledger' of these organisations, creating a liability on their books that will allow men and women to restore balance by billing the profit back out of the system and using the bills to even the playing field.

InPower Co-Founder Cal Washington says the law is clear that a bill of exchange "Is the money," referencing the Financial Administration Act (Canada).

InPower's vision is to see the credit from billing returned from the system to the people, to help end the agendas of harm and give back what was rightfully always theirs.

Join InPower to create change today

Scotland's First Minister Steps Down

When a Scottish InPower Member, Nicki, decided to demand accountability for the harms being brought to members of her community under the Trespassing Technology (Smart Meter) agenda, she had no idea the how big of an impact it might make.

Nicki's intention was to help stop the corporations she describes as "preying on old people and single mums" proceeding with smart meter installation, energy charges, and other matters which she says were harming her community.

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf was one of four Respondents Nicki sent a Notice of Liability to, and he made a shock resignation within a year of taking up his post, and soon after receiving a third true bill from her.

Join InPower Movement to stay across Member Success Stories

Cal Goes Live Weekly with Hugh Reilly & Guests

InPower Co-Founder Cal Washington teams up with ThatChannel.tv host Hugh Reilly and guests to discuss a range of hot topics relating to health, freedom, and forward-thinking.

Recent guests included Canadian Constitutional Lawyer and health advocate, Shawn Buckley, speaking on his Private Member's Bill to protect natural product access by amending the Food and Drugs Act (natural health products), and Multi-generational Farmer, Takota Coen, on the principles of permaculture to increase yields and homesteading.

InPower Members can view these shows live by visiting the Events section in the InPower Community. Otherwise, this content can be viewed at

https://ThatChannel.tv

. The permanent archive of videos can be found at https://odysee.com/@thatchannel:4

Lex Dove on Lawful Remedy

InPower's favourite guy, Lex Dove, is bringing InPower's benevolent message and mission to the world.



Conversations around the for-profit harm confronting families and communities can be difficult to have, and the power of our commercial process, the Notice of Liability, can be challenging to articulate.



Lex Dove helps to remove the hard work, breaking things down and articulating exactly what this movement is about.

View Source

Our IndieGoGo for my new book: Voluntaryism - How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All! has raised $1781 from 37 backers or 7% of our $25,000 goal in less than a week with 30 days left! You can get some great perks for pre-ordering at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/voluntaryism-why-we-don-t-need-government