by Richard Gage, AIA - Architect

This is the latest and final version of Episode 1 — "9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom". We call it the Final Cut. It includes more than 200 additional edits including a music overhaul, great transitions between conversation turning points, supporting images & videos — all of which make it much more enjoyable to watch. We hope that you will share it with all of your family and friends.

(Note: You will need to register your email again for the FINAL CUT if you want to watch it since this is a newly posted C2C Episode 1 video.)

Episode 2 of 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom is coming up in 2 weeks and will be entitled “The Grand Jury Meets WTC 7 Fires, and the Spectacle of NIST”. It will take us right into the Grand Jury board room where attorney Mick Harrison and architect Richard Gage, AIA, team up again to bring the evidence of World Trade Center Building 7, this time, straight to our virtual Grand Jurors. We introduce ourselves, our mission, our evidence, and our experts — and then we bring them the faulty official narrative of Building 7’s collapse delivered by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Project Leader, Shyam Sunder.

Several of our experts appear to counter the NIST narrative, including high-rise architect David Mack, Fire Protection Engineer Brendan Murphy, former Fire Chief Christopher Gioia, and the author of the textbook for fighting fires in structures, Captain Raul Angulo of the Seattle Fire Dept., Ret.

