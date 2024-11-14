By Food Babe

Ever since we delivered 400,000 signed petitions to Kellogg’s headquarters asking them to sell us the same safer cereals they sell in other countries, I have been contacted several insiders and whistleblowers who want to help our campaign.

I was contacted by Victoria Kellogg, the great great great granddaughter of W.K. Kellogg, the founder of Kellogg’s, who started the business selling Corn Flakes to the public in 1906.

Victoria said that she wanted to advocate for our petition asking Kellogg’s to drop artificial food dyes from their cereals in America. When I called her and asked her if she would be willing to do a live interview, she said yes. I never thought a member of the Kellogg’s legacy family would ever want to speak out about their unethical business practices. But she did. And it’s one of the most heroic conversations I have had. I am so impressed by her courage to demand a boycott on Kelloggs, even though it will affect her financially.

I also received an email from another relative of W.K. Kellogg, Jeannie Kellogg Keyes. Here’s what she wrote to me:

Continue boycotting Kellogg’s for selling Americans the most toxic versions of their cereals, while they sell safer versions with better ingredients in other countries.

More Kellogg’s insiders and whistleblowers have been contacting me who want to speak out. I’ll be sharing this information with you soon.

Save the date: Another live interview on all social media on Nov. 19th at 8pm EST.



P.S. Daily Mail just posted a news article about this interview here. Please check it out.

