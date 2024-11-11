by ForbiddenNews Substack

Recently, I wrote that Sabrina Wallace had put together the most cohesive presentation about the Anti-Human Agenda but I had forgotten about the work of Cyrus Parsa, who I saw speak a few times on alt media, in 2021-2022 before he abruptly fell off the map.

I was recently sent Cyrus' excellent and important 2020 video, 'AI The Plan to Invade Humanity'. This video echoes many of the claims of Sabrina Wallace – but with the added claim that the agenda to connect the human biofield to the Cloud via 6G wireless communications technology is not human, in origin.

It should be obvious to anyone paying attention that the Anti-Human Agenda of the Globalists is so anti-human that it simply cannot be human.

Since June of 2021, I've noted that the Biden administration's rush to inject "at least 70%" of the US population with "manipulative magnetic nano-medicine" and with self-assembling nanotechnology reminded me of the classic, mid-20th century Alien Abduction Scenario and how the implantation of tracking devices had been a recurring theme of such stories since the 1961 Betty and Barney Hill case.

At the time, I asked if these "vaccine" mandates were what an actual alien invasion might look like?

Was this unprecedented campaign to inject everybody on the planet with this stuff a bid to transform humans into hive-minded Borgs, with no personal will; mere nodes on a wireless communications network?

According to Cyrus Parsa, I was not too far off the mark. Cyrus is the founder and CEO of The AI Organization and the author of 'Artificial Intelligence Dangers to Humanity'.

He refers to Artificial Intelligence as a tool that has been used for millennia by malevolent beings to conquer planetary civilizations. The animations in this video portray them as classic Grey Aliens but he refers to them simply as the "Garbage of the Universe". Moreover, he says these malicious entities are fully in control of the Chinese Communist Party, from whence they currently project the bulk of their power on this planet.

Cyrus explains:

AI is not artificial. AI is a tool by these "Garbage of the Universe" to be able to rape your mind and your body and extract your digital image and download themselves into your body. This is what they want. They are hunting you. They have always been hunting you. But the way to eliminate them is to eliminate the Communist Regime.

Cyrus further explains that our morals have been intentionally degraded, in order to sever us from our connection to God and to make us irredeemable:

The Communist Regime [the CCP] that has a digital field, generated by quantum technology and other microscopic elements that resemble a Red Dragon, that is meant to destroy humanity, as the Dark Force is using the concepts and the Universal Laws that human beings no longer are fit to exist, because they no longer fit the definition of a human being, let alone a noble character to be cherished; a being that can reascend to its divine positions as a true awakened, enlightened form, that is to be reunited with the Creator.

He fails to mention that the Rockefellers (aka Black Nobility) and the US Government have been 100% complicit in enabling the fearsome threat known as the CCP but I suppose that would be a whole other video.

He says these "Garbage of the Universe" aka Grey Aliens have been referred to for millennia in countless traditions, worldwide as "demons".

Cyrus' narration seems to tie into Kerry Cassidy's post, last night about "Why Trump Won: The Illuminati Have Changed Sides".

Cyrus' words are also very similar to the Conclusion of Kerth Barker's book, 'Cannibals, Blood-Drinking & High Adept Satanism'.

Both agree that the only way to defeat these demonic beings, who are intent on the destruction of humanity and of Creation, itself is for each of us to sincerely and deeply repent of our own wrongs and to develop our connection to the Creator and to thereby develop our spiritual power.

Cyrus says that this begins by exposing the Chinese Communist Party for the utter evil that it is

On his website, Cyrus claims to have investigated more than 1,000 AI, robotics, bio-metric, cybernetic, 5G and Big Tech Companies and that he is an expert in China-Iran affairs, with a Bachelor of Science degree in International Security and Masters degree in Homeland Security from San Diego State University. He says his main concern is to help safeguard humanity from the misuse of AI and bio-technology by the CCP and Big Tech.

Cyrus says he warned about a bio-disease threat to the world from China months before the coronavirus outbreak, with the publication of his book, 'AI, Trump, China & the Weaponization of Robotics with 5G and Artificial Intelligence Dangers to Humanity'.

This film was removed by YouTube, though some of his other videos still remain on his channel.

After a spate of alt media appearances three years ago, he no longer seems to be active online. The phone number on his website has been disconnected and I'm awaiting a reply to the email I sent to the address that he publicly listed.

TRANSCRIPT

This is Cyrus A Parsa with the AI Organization. Let me tell you the story of AI.

According to scientists, Artificial Intelligence has three stages. The first stage is Artificial Neuro-Intelligence, which includes your smartphones, your IoTs, Internet of Things, Alexa, Siri, chatbots, mini-robots, or the larger-sized drones and robotics, to be deployed on the coming 5G and 6G networks, in addition to cybernetics and bioengineering being introduced to the entire society.

The next stage is Artificial General Intelligence, which is comprised of a digital AI, a robot, or a bio-digital AI, that has free-thinking, emotions, wants, desires, and even vice such as lust, greed, anger, hate, jealousy, pride, ego, and ignorance.

The next step is Artificial Superintelligence. This is a multi-layered, interconnected platform that connects to a superintelligence, via a digital AI brain that requires the extraction of all of the human being's biometrics on the planet. This includes your facial recognition, your voice recognition, vital organ detection, skin detection, skeleton detection, various other bio-digital electrical field data that is comprised of a human being and its existence.

Currently, Google has extracted the majority of the world's data, via its AI coding and AI algorithms, that extract information from the internet, videos, articles, posts, and your personal biometrics, via proximity sensors, as you interconnect with smartphones.

