Candidates Funded by AIPAC, a Pro-Israel Lobby, Sweep US Elections to Strengthen Pro-Israel Presence in Congress
The Jerusalem Post wrote that AIPAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee
The Jerusalem Post wrote that AIPAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, a pro-Israel lobby, “aided 318 Zionist candidates to win so far in the recent US elections.” This foreign lobby is not registered as a Foreign Agents Registration Act although it has huge influence over US foreign policy and war. Author Walter Hixson says that AIPAC is the most powerful lobby representing any foreign country in all of American history. He said that all members of Congress, in both parties, know that if they criticize Israel, they will be targeted for replacement and their opponents will receive campaign funding. In 2022, AIPAC backed 365 candidates and 342 of them won their elections. He said that this Jewish Zionist organization preferred Trump to win the presidency because “Trump is a blank check” and he will do whatever Israel asks.
Pro-Israel political action committee AIPAC has aided 318 Zionist candidates to win so far in the recent US elections. Other PACs and private donors also played significant roles.
At least 318 American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) backed politicians won their seats in the US elections on Tuesday, AIPAC posted on their X/Twitter. AIPAC is a pro-Israel lobbying group that vowed to spend over 100 million dollars this year in the US elections, according to The Guardian.
One recipient, Jewish Democrat Adam Schiff, won his senate position in California. His previous position as a representative from the house from the 30th district of California has been replaced by another AIPAC-backed democrat, Laura Friedman. AIPAC congratulated both of the winners.
AIPAC endorsed Wesley Bush, who won his position as House representative in Missouri District 1. He replaced ‘squad member’ Cori Bush, who had previously been critical of Israel in the Democratic party primaries. AIPAC spent $8.5 million on Bush’s campaign, according to The Guardian.
Bush let out a statement thanking donors, specifically AIPAC, stating, “I want to thank our partners at AIPAC.” Bush continued saying that he was “not getting across the finish line without you.”
Josh Gottheimer was re-elected in his New Jersey house representative position from the 5th district. This is his 5th term, and he has been serving since 2017. He has received 1 million dollars of funding from Jewish agencies, according to OpenSecrets, a Nation’s premier research group tracking money in US politics. The top contribution is from AIPAC, with 679,448 in the past year, according to OpenSecrets reports.
Other PACs involvement
While AIPAC is the most relevant political action committee for pro-Israel democracy, other Zionist political action committees also played a role, such as J Street and the Joint Action Committee for Political Affairs (JAC).
Thank you for reporting on this. Israel is a parasitic welfare state that has completely gone off the rails waging genocide attempting to murder and starve over 2 million women and children. Yes it is hard to face up to, full of complications. But we as a nation need to get out of the business of supporting and enabling atrocities. Right now. Israel is actively attempting to starve all of northern Gaza as I write this- millions of people are dying of starvation - today. The entire world is watching- in horror. The tide is turning on these scumbags- and us as their only enablers- if we remain in bed with them. This is the real swamp- the sewer that every politician is forced to swim in, or else. Judaic supremacists operate by infiltration, bribery, extortion, blackmail, and murder. The Mossad prides themselves on conducting war by means of deception. Zionists are the OG terrorists of the world. We need them out of our country's government at all levels. Cut all aid to apartheid state Israel, cut ties. Imagine how fast our country would recover if we were free of the parasitic scourge of welfare state traitors. Enforcing the existing ban on dual nationals serving in governmt would be a great place to start.
Good for the US electorate. They side with a tiny Democratic nation that produces good for the world, rather than the Islamo-fascists who surround it, who produce terrorists.
The completely deluded continue to pitch the usual tropes from the Left and from the Islamic world--many that were paid to be written for the Russian Tzar in Protocols of the Elders of Zion--as big a fraud as the Russian Interference fairytale created by Hillary, et al--but always a few new ones.
Why would any Gazan Arab be starving? Food is allowed in without question. Hamas then steals it, sells to whoever can pay, and consumes it as their leisure.
Israel is to blame, of course. Because Jew haters demand Israel not be not allowed to protect itself, defend its citizens, and prosecute a war against illegitimate non-state actors. Of course. While African Islamofascists, and Turkish Islamofascists are carrying out mass murder upon Christians and Kurds, Israel gets the blame for going after Hamas terrorists. While China imprisons and harvests organs from the mostly peaceful Uyghurs, Israel gets the blame for surgically taking out heads of Hamas and Hezbollah.
In honor of the horrific screed in reply to this article, I have donated $100 to the Lone Soldier Project, to aid Israeli soldiers.
From Norwegian ancestry, I am ashamed by the Jew hate my cousins in Oslo appear to swim in, like turds in a bowl of diarrhea.