by Jerusalem Post and Walter Hixson

The Jerusalem Post wrote that AIPAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, a pro-Israel lobby, “aided 318 Zionist candidates to win so far in the recent US elections.” This foreign lobby is not registered as a Foreign Agents Registration Act although it has huge influence over US foreign policy and war. Author Walter Hixson says that AIPAC is the most powerful lobby representing any foreign country in all of American history. He said that all members of Congress, in both parties, know that if they criticize Israel, they will be targeted for replacement and their opponents will receive campaign funding. In 2022, AIPAC backed 365 candidates and 342 of them won their elections. He said that this Jewish Zionist organization preferred Trump to win the presidency because “Trump is a blank check” and he will do whatever Israel asks.

Pro-Israel political action committee AIPAC has aided 318 Zionist candidates to win so far in the recent US elections. Other PACs and private donors also played significant roles.

At least 318 American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) backed politicians won their seats in the US elections on Tuesday, AIPAC posted on their X/Twitter. AIPAC is a pro-Israel lobbying group that vowed to spend over 100 million dollars this year in the US elections, according to The Guardian.

One recipient, Jewish Democrat Adam Schiff, won his senate position in California. His previous position as a representative from the house from the 30th district of California has been replaced by another AIPAC-backed democrat, Laura Friedman. AIPAC congratulated both of the winners.

AIPAC endorsed Wesley Bush, who won his position as House representative in Missouri District 1. He replaced ‘squad member’ Cori Bush, who had previously been critical of Israel in the Democratic party primaries. AIPAC spent $8.5 million on Bush’s campaign, according to The Guardian.

Bush let out a statement thanking donors, specifically AIPAC, stating, “I want to thank our partners at AIPAC.” Bush continued saying that he was “not getting across the finish line without you.”

Josh Gottheimer was re-elected in his New Jersey house representative position from the 5th district. This is his 5th term, and he has been serving since 2017. He has received 1 million dollars of funding from Jewish agencies, according to OpenSecrets, a Nation’s premier research group tracking money in US politics. The top contribution is from AIPAC, with 679,448 in the past year, according to OpenSecrets reports.

Other PACs involvement

While AIPAC is the most relevant political action committee for pro-Israel democracy, other Zionist political action committees also played a role, such as J Street and the Joint Action Committee for Political Affairs (JAC).

