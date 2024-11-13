by James Evenden

CRAZY plans for the longest skyscraper have been revealed and show an odd-looking U-shaped building that would overcome the "limit of the skies".

The proposed "Big Bend" in Manhattan, New York, plans to become the longest building in the world at a staggering 4,000ft in one continuous upside down U.

The Big-Bend will sacrifice height for length in its bid to challenge the limits of New York's skylineCredit: oiio

The U-Shape is fitted with windows on its frontCredit: oiio

The imposing plan has drawn criticism from experts who claim it will ruin New York's skylineCredit: Oiio

The bizarre shaped building has been designed this way to find a clever cost solution to strict planning laws.

The taller the skyscraper is the more expensive it is, so curving it is provides a unique loophole.

Real-estate companies are capitalising on a planning law that allows them to buy air rights from neighbouring buildings.

By implementing a curve design, the building can occupy more space in the sky without paying more for height.

If the tower wasn't curved, it would make it much harder to get approved.

This also allows them to build taller and taller towers on small plots, saving money.

This vision would make the audacious building 1,000ft longer than the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the current tallest tower in the world.

The dazzling concept would see the building curve mid-air and come back down, revolutionising the world of skyscrapers.

The building design boasts a futuristic-looking grid of windows on both sides.

Even crazier, the lifts can travel in curves, horizontally and in continuous loops.

The building, if completed, would stand 200 feet taller than One World Trade Center, also known as the Freedom Tower, the current tallest building in New York City.

US architectural studio Oiio came up with the bold design for the conceptual skyscraper.

Designer Ioannis Oikonomou said: "There are many different ways that can make a building stand out, but in order to do so the building has to literally stand out.

"If we manage to bend our structure instead of bending the zoning rules of New York we would be able to create one of the most prestigious buildings in Manhattan.

"The Big Bend can become a modest architectural solution to the height limitations of Manhattan."

Oiio echoed the desire to stand out, stating: "There's an obsession that resides in Manhattan.

"It is undeniable because it is made to be seen."

Despite the proposed innovation, the Big Bend has drawn criticism for its size and scope of the project.

According to De Zeen, external, some of New York's biggest architects have spoken out against the number of super-tall skyscrapers in the city.

The site said: "[Architect] Steven Holl said the buildings symbolise inequality in architectural form, while Liz Diller said that the city is at risk of being "consumed by the dollar".

"Locals have also voiced concerns about the towers, complaining that they will overshadow Central Park."

