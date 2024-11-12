by Meryl Nass

The Netherlands had an election a few months back and the government changed. The country wound up with another globalist Prime Minister, and the former PM, Mark Rutte, was rewarded by being placed in charge of NATO on October 1. Where he is currently sabre-rattling over North Korean soldiers on European soil.

Elsa Agema, the new Health Minister however, was apparently not wedded to protecting her predecessor, and spilled some beans recently. You can see her answering questions, and the second video has English subtitles.

https://x.com/veen_els/status/1850525670905888792

She admits that the Health Ministry and several other ministries were taking orders from the counterterrorism department, and implies NATO was involved — regarding how to manage and message the pandemic response. She indicates there was a legal obligation to do as told. I do not know the language, am relying on others’ interpretations, and appreciate native speakers clarifying if I got this wrong. Her body language suggests she was being defensive and nervous.

Which has led people to suggest Sweden was able to take a different path because it was not then a member of NATO, though it joined this past year.

Distinguished Economics Professor Stefan Homburg (and associates?) managed to distill 10 gigabytes of leaked emails, data, etc. from top people at the Robert Koch Institute, which I’ve been told was equivalent to our FDA, with additional roles. It is worth watching all 31 minutes of his presentation, also subtitled, given in a room in the Bundestag (Parliament) on November 2.

Homburg retired in 2021 due to his pubic criticisms of the COVID response:

In 2020 Homburg voiced criticism of the German government's response to COVID-19 on Twitter, YouTube, and in opinion pieces for the newspaper Die Welt.[2][3] In April 2020 he argued against a lockdown in Germany and incorrectly predicted a little more than 3,000 COVID-19 related deaths in Germany.[4][3] Homburg has claimed without proof that there would be involuntary COVID-19 vaccinations in Germany and stated that the Robert Koch Institute's statistics regarding the COVID-19 epidemic in Germany were "all lies".[2] Several economists, statisticians, and other academics have criticised Homburg's analysis as sloppy and methodologically flawed.[5] Homburg has repeatedly compared the German government's COVID-19 containment measures to fascism and the rise of the Nazis in 1933, which sparked public criticism.[2] The University of Hannover called this comparison "intolerable" and distanced itself from Homburg,[6] leading up to his early retirement in 2021.

He is able to use the Institute’s own analyses to show that there was nothing scientific about the COVID analyses and responses produced by the Institute; instead, Institute officials were “just following orders.”

They were told if they did not comply they would be cut out. In one case, they lowered their risk level only after they learned the government had officially ended the pandemic.

He also reveals that the Institute, like the European Medicines Association and the FDA, were instructed that there would be no vaccine approvals/authorizations until AFTER the November 2020 election. President Trump was not to be allowed a vaccine triumph before the vote.

Whitney Webb first noticed the preponderance of military figures in Operation Warp Speed, and Katherine Watt and Sasha Latypova revealed how the military’s “Other Transaction Authority,” a new pathway for purchase of military products created by the Obama administration, allowed mass vaccine purchases to be called “prototypes” and skirt virtually all regulatory authority.

It is looking more and more like the COVID response was a military operation, at least among our close allies, and could perhaps be called a “soft coup”— I described it with respect to the WHO and many of its member nations two and a half years ago at the European Parliament in Brussels. If anyone still doubts that the WHO was to be used to tighten the noose around us as soon as its Director-General declared an emergency, just take a look at the damning screenshots from the proposed IHR amendments and pandemic treaty I included in a talk last January.

https://doortofreedom.org/critically-important-compilation-of-screenshots-from-the-whos-proposed-international-health-regulations-and-pandemic-treaty-i-decode-them-cant-argue-about-them/

The coup until now was a success, and we had to endure the misery of the COVID experience it ushered in during the last 5 years. We are battered but survived. Will we manage to reeducate our fellow captives, and wrest government back from the blob before it unleashes its next surprise?

