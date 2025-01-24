Dear Subscribers,

Trump and CIA Larry Ellison begin pumping "Vaccines" designed by AI to fight cancer on Day 2. Even after the last "vaccine" he promoted caused an estimated 13-20+ million deaths globally.

See a great 5 minute Greg Reese video below with additional details that I provide about Larry Ellison's background... The CIA was his first customer for Oracle.

Joe Biden has issued preemptive pardons for Dr. Anthony Fauci and 1/2 of the Biden family making our case that the "government" is being run as a complete criminal enterprise.

Some of the most popular articles that we have ever published have broken down the credible evidence that between 13-20+ million have died prematurely from the vaccines forced on the population through Donald Trump & Anthony Fauci's Operation Warp Speed program.

House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) blasted President Biden’s preemptive pardons for the Biden Crime Family, including James Biden, Sara Biden, Valerie Biden, John Owens, and Frank Biden:

“President Biden’s preemptive pardons for the Biden Crime Family serve as a confession of their corruption as they sold out the American people to enrich themselves. Our investigation revealed that at least ten members of the Biden Crime Family and their associates raked in over $30 million by selling Joe Biden’s influence to corrupt foreign entities and individuals in China, Russia, Ukraine, Romania, and Kazakhstan. The legacy media should be ashamed of themselves for covering up Joe Biden and his family’s abuse of power, corruption, and obstruction. The American people have seen through the legacy media’s coverup and the Bidens’ lies, and they know the truth: President Biden abused his public office to create a slush fund for his family. President Biden will go down as the most corrupt president in U.S. history, and our investigation will be remembered as one of the most successful ever conducted by Congress.”

Visualizations from the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform's Biden Investigation expose the Biden Crime Family running dozens of shell companies and funneling millions from Hunter's sale of political favors and access.

Never before has the complete criminality of the "government" been so obvious. Get ready for Trump to sweep it all under the rug!

Other:

I am going to be speaking at The People's Reset Conference in Morelia, Mexico January 29th-Feb 2nd. I will give a mainstage keynote on Voluntaryism and a workshop talk on an idea I have to cost-effectively arrest the organized crime "deep state" using the uniformed secret service who already know "government" is run my organized crime. Want to join us?Use this link to support the Art of Liberty: https://thegreaterreset.org/aff/35/

Top Stories of the Week

Trump and CIA Larry Ellison Pump mRNA Vaccines on Day 2 - Greg Reese Video

Trump and CIA-connected Larry Ellison pump mRNA "vaccines" designed by AI on Day 2 of his presidency. Even after the last "vaccine" he promoted caused 13-20+ million deaths worldwide...

Etienne Note: The CIA was Larry Ellison's first client for Oracle.

Background on Larry Ellison

Oracle the Shadowy Tech Giant In League with the CIA and Israel https://dailynewsfromaolf.substack.com/p/flashback-oracle-the-shadowy-tech

Omnipresent AI cameras will ensure good behavior, says Larry Ellison https://dailynewsfromaolf.substack.com/p/omnipresent-ai-cameras-will-ensure

Organized Crime Joe Biden also pardons 1/2 his family, Gen Mark Milley and Congress staff who served on the Jan. 6 Select Committee including police officers who testi-lied before the committee.

Etienne Note: Biden pardons the prime suspects in the deaths of 13-20 million globally who died after receiving Covid “vaccines.” Check out our monograph: Solving Covid - The Covid 19 Eugenics, Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline at and its companion article: The Covid 19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction to better understand Anthony Fauci’s role in "The Covid"

Continue Reading...

by Anthony Colpo

He did and said all the right things.

He criticized vaccines, even telling an interviewer in July 2023, “There's no vaccine that is, you know, safe and effective.”

He wrote a book describing what a turd Anthony Fauci was.

He ran an organization called the Children’s Health Defense Fund.

The mainstream media called him a “conspiracy theorist,” which is code for “person who says things that freak out the sheep and anger the authorities, but are later found to be true.”

RFK Jr, or Bobby as he is affectionately known, was one of us.

Or so it seemed.

Bobby was Working Both Sides of the Street

What we now know as the Children’s Health Defense Fund (CHD) began life as the World Mercury Project (WMP).

A 2016 press release credits Kennedy with single-handedly launching the WMP in November of that year.

Continue reading

Videos of the Week

While we usually focus on the organized crime federal "government," here is a story from Carmel-by-the-Sea and California reminding us of the complete criminality of the "government" at every level including Mayor, City, County Supervisors, Police Department, District Attorney's office, and Court System.

During the scam of "The Covid" the leftist IDIOTS running Carmel by the Sea unconstitutionally and against the California State Law illegally closed the beach. Stained glass artist Theresa Buccola walked on the beach in peaceful disobedience where she was illegally arrested and roughed up. Theresa has waged a one-woman campaign for justice ever since protecting everyone else's rights in the process. She has caused the firing or resignation of over a 1/2 dozen "government" employees including an assistant district attorney and police chief. She continues to demand her day in court. Here is the latest video update on her case showing criminality at every level of the police department and court system.

If you think the government's courts are going to protect you from the violence and criminality of the government's armed thugs then you should watch this video!

How to Support Theresa

For stained and leaded glass work and restoration: www.theresabuccola.com

contact info: theresabuccola@gmail.com

For media inquiries and speaking engagements contact: Carole Buccola: admincarole@protonmail.com Donations for the ongoing battle of keeping nature free for We, the People: https://www.givesendgo.com/G3FDT or cashapp: $theresabuccola

by Jared Henderson

We are amusing ourselves to death. Video, TV, movies, music, podcasts, and on top of that, constant notifications. They're all flooding in. We are always being stimulated, and as a result, it is killing our ability to focus.

And this isn't just something that we've noticed about ourselves. Research backs this up. Attention spans are declining. It's easy to blame the internet for this problem, but it's actually much older than that, though the internet's made it worse.

And if we want to do something about it, we need to be able to break down the problem and really talk about where it comes from.

So that's what we're going to do today.I'm breaking this problem down into three parts, and it all begins with a shift from books to television.

In the 1980s, Neil Postman wrote the book Amusing Ourselves to Death. He was primarily interested in the cultural effects of a shift from using the written word as our primary way to transfer information to a shift towards mass media, and in particular, television.

Continue reading

"Government", Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By AG Staff, amgreatness

An Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) advisor has been caught on hidden camera admitting that the outgoing Biden administration is funneling billions of taxpayer dollars to climate organizations as a hedge against the incoming Trump administration.

Brent Efron who is a special advisor for implementation for the EPA, was recorded by Project Veritas bragging about sending tens of billions of dollars in grants to climate nonprofits as “an insurance policy” against Trump’s promises to rein in government spending.

Continue reading

"Daily News of The Week"

By Article by Michelle Perro, MD, Stephanie Seneff, PhD, and Zen Honeycutt BFA @ GMO Science.org and Institute for Responsible Technology

Consumer groups, GMOScience, Moms Across America, and supporters have commissioned the testing of Girl Scout cookies for toxic metals and glyphosate/AMPA (an herbicide and its byproduct), to promote awareness and positive change for health. The results were extremely concerning.

100% of the samples were positive for glyphosate

100% were positive for toxic metals

22 out of 25 (88%) of samples were positive for all 5 toxic metals

76% were positive for levels of cadmium that exceed EPA limits in water

24 out of 25 (96%) of samples were positive for lead

One hundred percent of the 13 types of 25 cookies tested from 3 states, California, Iowa, and Louisiana, were positive for very elevated levels of glyphosate/AMPA, responsible for multiple health issues including cancer, endocrine disruption, gut issues, miscarriages, sperm damage, autism, neurotoxicity, and reproductive damage.

Continue reading

by The Grayzone

Max Blumenthal - January 6, 2025

Since emerging in America from seemingly out of the blue in 2020, the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has become one of the trans-Atlantic establishment’s most effective tools for censoring online speech. Its founder, Imran Ahmed, has nurtured close ties with the Biden White House since moving to Washington DC, targeting its political enemies with calls for their removal from social media. Back in his hometown of London, Ahmed was an influential advisor to the neoliberal wing of UK Labour, helping sabotage the leftist insurgency of Jeremy Corbyn and place his ally, Keir Starmer, in charge of the party.

Ahmed has been embroiled in controversy since journalists Paul D. Thacker and Matt Taibbi published internal CCDH documents showing he held private meetings with influential Democratic lawmakers throughout 2024 to advance a plan to “kill Elon Musk’s Twitter.” The billionaire Twitter/X owner and his allies in president-elect Donald Trump’s inner circle retaliated by accusing the British operative of violating laws against foreign interference in American politics.

Continue reading

by Abdel Bari Atwan

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard admitting a severe loss in Syria means what? What will it do to compensate?

The “fundamentalist” opposition factions, backed by the US and Turkey, have assumed control, prompting a focus not only on the internal reorganisation of Syria but also on the future strategies of Iran and Russia, the two nations most significantly impacted by this abrupt and startling transformation for themselves and numerous others in the region.

Consequently, if Russia has secured an accord with the new regime to retain its airbase in Hmeimim and naval port in Tartus, the Iranian political and military presence in Syria has concluded, and the likelihood of conflict within Syrian territory is elevated and escalating more rapidly than anticipated, including by us.

The Iranian leadership has determined that its policy of “appeasement” towards the new regime in Damascus has been unsuccessful, as the regime’s greatest significant advantage lies in its total disengagement from Tehran and alignment with the anti-Tehran coalition, which includes American-European and Arab regional entities, including the majority of Gulf nations.

Continue reading

By John Davidson, Broken Truth Substack

MIAMI, FL — In a legal confrontation with potential far-reaching implications, Floridian and head of The World Peace Through Education Foundation, Inc, William S. Scott has filed an appeal and petition for a Writ of Mandamus against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, targeting the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation/Trust (BMGF/Trust).

The appeal, case number 1:24-cv-24123-CMA (filing at end of article), is set before Chief Judge Cecilia Altonaga, the first Female Cuban American Federal Judge, who presides over the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida. Her ruling on this appeal is anticipated in the coming days, adding to the urgency surrounding this case.

Continue reading

by Brian Wang, nextbigfuture

Copenhagen Atomics is a Danish molten salt technology company developing mass manufacturable molten-salt reactors. The reactor type invented by Copenhagen Atomics is a thorium molten salt breeder reactor, which fits inside a custom built 40 foot shipping container and can be mass manufactured on assembly lines with an expected output of minimum 1 reactor per day (per assembly line). The target customers are large plants producing commodities such as aluminum, ammonia or hydrogen.

Copenhagen Atomics announced that their prototype reactors are ready to be tested in a real life scenario, in a critical experiment at the Paul Scherrer Institute in Switzerland.

Copenhagen Atomics has built more than 10 iterations of their unique molten salt test loops. These test loops are used for long-term testing of pumps, sensors, electronics and other components and they are also sold to major universities and national labs around the world to help them make molten salt research – from MIT to Berkeley and from the USA to Korea.

Continue reading

by Ed Wiseman, telegraph

The “flying car” has taken many forms over the past hundred years or so, and none of them have been very successful. Some have been little more than cars with wings, others have just been planes with number plates, many hundreds have fallen somewhere in between, but all have been united by a single trait: abject commercial failure.

There was the Convair Model 118, for example, which was a fibreglass-bodied four-seat car that would tow a pair of snap-on wings behind it. More recently, the Plane Driven PD-1 was a roadgoing derivative of the Glasair Sportsman light aircraft, basically an aeroplane that you could legally drive home if you needed to. Inventors have iterated on the concept for as long as there have been planes and cars but – for many reasons – nothing has really worked.

Continue reading

by Jonathan Cook

After nine years of legal battles, a British judge has finally challenged the wall of secrecy erected by British and Swedish authorities around the legal abuse of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

Judge Foss, sitting at the London First-Tier Tribunal, has ruled that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) must explain how it came to destroy key files that would have shed light on why it pursued Assange for 14 years. The CPS appears to have done so in breach of its own procedures.

Assange was finally released from Belmarsh high-security prison last year in a plea deal after Washington had spent years seeking his extradition for publishing documents revealing US and UK war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The CPS files relate to lengthy correspondence between the UK and Sweden over a preliminary investigation into rape allegations in Sweden that predate the US extradition case.

Continue reading

In this, the 7th episode from Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona - The Voluntaryism Conference, renowned economist Dr. Walter Block delves into a classic libertarian question: "Without government, who will build the roads?" The transcript below is illustrated with memes and visualizations from Etienne de la Boetie 2's upcoming book: Voluntaryism - How the Only "ISM" Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All! Drawing on Dr. Block's extensive research and insights from his book The Privatization of Roads and Highways, Dr. Block makes a compelling case for privatizing road infrastructure. He argues that private ownership can enhance safety, reduce traffic fatalities, and improve efficiency through competition and innovation. Highlighting both ethical and economic advantages, Block explains how privatization could alleviate traffic congestion and significantly lower the staggering 40,000 annual road fatalities in the U.S., which he attributes to government mismanagement. He also addresses common concerns, such as the risks of monopolies, accessibility issues, and national defense implications, offering creative, market-driven solutions for these challenges. With wit and thoughtful analysis, Dr. Block dismantles the assumption that only government can handle critical infrastructure, demonstrating how privatized roads could deliver a safer and more efficient alternative.'

Continue reading

by Ron Unz

Over the last year I gradually became familiar with Chas Freeman, one of America’s most distinguished professional diplomats and a longtime expert on China. Despite his illustrious career, he had rarely appeared anywhere in our mainstream media, but once I discovered his interviews on several YouTube channels, I was extremely impressed by the depth of his knowledge and analysis, so I published an article presenting his views.

In one of his public lectures, he suggested that America’s new Cold War against China had many similarities to our previous conflict against the USSR, except that this time we were playing the role of our old vanquished adversary, an analogy I had frequently expressed myself:

In international affairs, as in physics, for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. Our actions have stimulated China to mirror, meet, and match our military hostility to it. We are now in an arms race with China, and it is far from clear that we are holding our own…

Continue reading

by tomdispatch

Yes, when Hamas attacked Israel brutally on October 7, 2023, at least two tiny children (and possibly more) died. In response, in the year and a quarter since then, the Israelis have slaughtered untold numbers of children in Gaza. And now, in a winter in which food and sometimes water are desperately lacking, news reports indicate that children there are dying in unknown but clearly staggering numbers. With so many of their parents having been driven from their homes by Israeli bombings and living in tents during the Gazan winter, some are even freezing to death. Talk about an all-too-literal hell on earth, even if, at the moment, the temperatures are now running in the opposite direction!

Almost every day (even New Year’s Day), there have been fresh reports of Israeli bombings or other attacks on the Gaza Strip — known as a “strip” because more than two million Palestinians are living (and dying) in an area only 25 miles long and, at most, seven-and-a-half miles wide — and daily there are reports of more dead children. Under the nightmarish, increasingly chaotic circumstances, no one can truly know how many children have died there since October 8, 2023, but Palestinian authorities estimate more than 17,000, an official number that’s still rising (and, given what we don’t know, may even prove to be a distinct underestimate).

Continue reading

by jchristoff

The first thing to always remember when living inside our modern world is........remain calm. Don't get too worked up over anything because that's actually the goal of this group's overarching agenda. Once you get worked up emotionally, there are brain changes that take place, which PRIME you in a very particular (yet negative) way. Psychological priming means that our environment is being purposely designed to manufacture those negative brain changes.

The environments being purposely manipulated (to negatively affect your brain function) are often your media sources, including your social media feeds. The messaging inside government institutions is also purposely manipulated. The same manipulative messaging is often mirrored by big corporations, who are also in on the overall agenda of increased public control. Once those negative brain changes have been initiated, the mind controller can then bring in the next environmental change to somewhat control your next decision, thought or action. Tony Robbins explains a PRIMING experiment in this 60 second video, (click here) which proves people can have their actions and beliefs changed by mind control experts, without having any idea what's going on.

Continue reading

by Greg Hunter, USA Watchdog

The results of the third annual “2024 Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey” are out, and the findings are both gruesome and scary. Retired Airforce Major Tom Haviland has been doing this survey ever since he was fired from his job at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 2021 for NOT taking the CV19 bioweapon vax. Haviland is the only one in the world doing a survey of embalmers from around the world to reveal the “unusual phenomenon of large, grotesque ‘white fibrous clots’ in the veins and arteries of corpses.” Haviland got the idea to start the survey of embalmers after seeing the movie “Died Suddenly.”

Haviland explains, “About half the movie is about six or seven embalmers that started to find these white fibrous clots in the corpses they were embalming. . . . At the 13-minute mark, an amazing statement is made. An embalmer from Indiana, Wallace Hooker, was lecturing at an Ohio embalmer’s conference in Columbus, Ohio, on the 26th of October in 2022. He was lecturing to a room of about 100 embalmers. He showed them photographs of the white fibrous clots he had been pulling out of his corpses for the last year or so, and he asked by a show of hands how many of you are seeing these white fibrous clots? He said almost the entire room of 100 embalmers raised their hands and said yes. He then asked when did you start seeing them?

They all said about six months after the Covid vaccines rolled out.”

Continue reading

By Bronwyn Thompson

Six years on from the first iMicro smartphone microscope, the team has unveiled its latest: the iMicro Q3p, a fingertip-sized, lightweight device that makes microscopy inexpensive, portable and accessible to anyone with a camera on their phone. What's more, this new model features polarization, allowing you to see (and photograph) incredible detail in the structures of materials such as crystals and minerals – all for less than 1% of the cost of the equipment normally required to view these structures.

The iMicro Q3p is the newest, remarkable addition to the fingertip microscope family, which has so far garnered quite the fan base across the globe. And once more, the team behind the tiny wonder has made it incredibly affordable, with a crowdfunding launch price of CA$49, or about US$35.

Continue reading

by Nathan Bomey

Starbucks is rolling back a policy that allows people to hang out there or use the bathroom without buying anything.

Why it matters: The chain implemented the policy in 2018, following a national uproar when two Black men who hadn't purchased anything were arrested at a Starbucks in Philadelphia.

Starbucks later apologized, reached a settlement with them and trained its workers on racial biases.

The big picture: The shift is part of a new code of conduct at Starbucks cafes.

Among the changes will be the posting of signs banning discrimination and harassment, violence or abusive language, outside alcohol, panhandling, drug use, and other disruptive behavior.

What they're saying: "By setting clear expectations for behavior and use of our spaces, we can create a better environment for everyone," Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson says.

Continue reading

by Simplicius

The big news of the day: Israel has officially announced a ceasefire and potential end to the Gaza war. Hamas will be releasing 33 hostages—interesting numerology, as always—and Israel will reportedly withdraw its military forces from Gaza.

It will be done in three phases, with the first beginning on January 19th, just a day before Trump’s inauguration as if in tribute:

The announcement was met with rousing cheers throughout northern Gaza where Hamas fighters reportedly came out of their tunnels to openly celebrate in the streets—make no mistake, this is being viewed as a monumental victory by the resistance:

Hamas declared the ceasefire with Israel a victory

According to the agreement, in the second phase of the ceasefire, the Israeli army must leave Gaza.

Hamas must return the surviving hostages, and in exchange they will receive their comrades held in Israeli prisons. This was Hamas' demand; Israel insisted on the release of its citizens without any conditions.

Continue reading

by Kit Klarenberg

On December 23rd 2024, Israel’s Haaretz published an extraordinary investigation into the “impact” of Zionist Occupation Force “brutality” on the “mental health” of its own militants. Specifically, “moral injury” incurred by Tel Aviv’s soldiers while perpetrating unabashed genocide in Gaza. While at significant pains throughout to paint Israelis as the ultimate victims of the 21st century Holocaust they are committing, the outlet’s little-noticed reporting offered extensive, unprecedented insight into routine horrors casually meted out to Palestinians by the entity, before and after October 7th 2023.

The article’s author, along with a ZOF “social welfare officer”, decades prior conducted academic research into why Tel Aviv’s soldiers regularly commit the most sadistic atrocities imaginable against innocent Palestinians. This followed the First Intifada, 1987 - 1993, during which the entity brutally cracked down upon righteous Palestinian resistance to Israel’s illegal, immoral occupation of their historic lands. The pair’s joint research effort provided a rich yield of first–hand evidence of Zionist cruelty, as ZOF soldiers candidly “opened up” to them.

Continue reading

by Silent Spring Institute

Nearly a third of people in the U.S. have been exposed to unregulated contaminants in their drinking water that could impact their health, according to a new analysis by scientists at Silent Spring Institute. What's more, Hispanic and Black residents are more likely than other groups to have unsafe levels of contaminants in their drinking water and are more likely to live near pollution sources.

The findings, published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives, add to growing concern about the quality of drinking water in the United States and the disproportionate impact of contamination on communities of color.

Close to 100 contaminants are currently regulated under the U.S. Safe Drinking Water Act. This means public water utilities must test for these contaminants and take steps to ensure levels don't exceed certain limits by installing new treatment systems and taking other measures.

Continue reading

This article was originally published by The Defender — Children’s Health Defense’s News & Views Website.

by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D, The Defender

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is funding research to genetically engineer tomatoes to be able to disrupt the reproductive cycle of the whitefly, a common insect that damages tomato plants, Jon Fleetwood reported on Substack.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) — a division of the U.S. Department of Defense — also funded the research as part of its “Insect Allies” project, according to a study on the tomatoes published last month in BMC Plant Biology.

Whiteflies, or Bemisia tabaci, are a common pest that drinks sap from phloem, the food-conducting tissue in tomato plant stems and leaves, sometimes causing the plant to dry up. The insects also excrete a sticky substance called honeydew, which attracts ants.

Continue reading

by Paul Cudenec

The illusion that their government has their best interests at heart is rapidly fading for millions of people in Britain, particularly since the arrival in power of Keir Starmer, longstanding member of the criminocrats’ Trilateral Commission and ardent proponent of their chilling “global change” agenda.

Indeed, not only is his regime clearly not too bothered about the well-being of ordinary Britons – as opposed to Ukrainians or Israelis – but it is looking as if it actively wants most of them dead!

It is pursuing this apparent goal by:

Poisoning their food. A toxic substance called Bovaer is being fed to cattle under the ridiculous pretext of “fighting climate change”, with cow flatulence presented as a greater threat to the environment than the global industrial infrastructure. When the British public noticed, started boycotting the contaminated products and sharing information about alternative non-Bovaer sources, the BBC (aka The Ministry of Truth) backed the manufacturer’s line that the additive was quite safe and that any suggestion to the contrary was “misinformation” (where have we heard that before?), while Starmer’s government said it would mandate the feeding of Bovaer to all cows in the country by 2030, that famous cut-off date for carbon reduction and “systemic change”.

Continue reading

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the Week

Tom Schnaidt captures a live performance of Brendan Daniel singing "The Hills We Die On" accompanied by Mike Merenda & Jude Roberts of "Red Pill Friends." This video was filmed at a house show in Strafford, New Hampshire. Not sure if this show was a Free State Project event, but there are 20,000+ libertarians, voluntaryists, and anarcho-capitalists moving to New Hampshire with 10,000+ on the ground now, so this is the pro-freedom New Hampshire vibe… For Sure!

If you like this song… You are going to LOVE his song: Organized Crime, based on Etienne’s book: “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!

Continue reading...

by John Kartch, Americans for tax Reform

Today ATR president Grover Norquist issued the following statement:

“On January 1, the State of New Hampshire became the eighth state with no state income tax.

New Hampshire joins Florida, Texas, Tennessee, Nevada, South Dakota, Wyoming and Alaska on the no-income-tax list.”

(The state of Washington recently lost this status as Democrats imposed a capital gains tax there.)



“New Hampshire has never had an income tax on wages, but the state did tax dividends and interest at five percent. Residents saving for retirement paid taxes on savings and investments.

New Hampshire’s abolition of the last vestiges of the state income tax is part of a nationwide competition among the 50 states to reduce taxes to encourage investment, new jobs and the movement of people, both younger Americans beginning their working lives and older Americans retiring.

Federalism allows states to compete to attract new citizens and job creation by providing the best government at the lowest cost. No-income-tax states like Florida and Texas now see other states gaining on them in the rear view mirror, marching quickly to cut off the dead weight boat anchor of a state income tax.

Continue reading...

