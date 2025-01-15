Tom Schnaidt captures a live performance of Brendan Daniel singing "The Hills We Die On" accompanied by Mike Merenda & Jude Roberts of "Red Pill Friends." This video was filmed at a house show in Strafford, New Hampshire. Not sure if this show was a Free State Project event, but there are 20,000+ libertarians, voluntaryists, and anarcho-capitalists moving to New Hampshire with 10,000+ on the ground now, so this is the pro-freedom New Hampshire vibe… For Sure!

If you like this song… You are going to LOVE his song: Organized Crime, based on Etienne’s book: “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!

Organized Crime by Brendan Daniel- New Song Exposes the "Rich Men North of Richmond"

Folk Singer Brendan Daniel Drops New Song Based on the Book: "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!

Folk singer Brendan Daniel picks up where Oliver Anthony left off, exposing the big secret of the "Rich Men North of Richmond": that "government" is a technique of inter-generational organized crime to rob and control populations. The song was inspired by the book: "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! - How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the "Government," Media and Academia by Etienne de la Boetie2, founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation.

The video weaves in pages from "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! to expose the biggest secret in history: "Government" is illegitimate on its face, and an organized crime system centered around banking and central banking has been using "government" to steal the value out of everyone’s money using a technique called Fractional Reserve Banking to rob and control society. The bankers and central bankers puppetering the “government” from behind the scenes have a partnership with monopoly media and government-sponsored-academia to control the information the population receives about the legitimacy, necessity and desirability of having a "government.” They have been buying up the world with the digital dollars they create out of thin air, which has led to a monopolization of everything where companies stolen and captured by fractional reserve capital are being held by capital managers, including BlackRock and Vanguard while the C-level executives, reporters, editors, and publishers are being organized by front groups like the World Economic Forum, the Council on Foreign Relations, and Bilderberg Group.

The good news message of the book, and Etienne's upcoming book: Voluntaryism - How the Only "ISM" Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity, and Good Karma for All!, is that everyone would be dramatically wealthier and better off without "government" at all. The free market, mutual aid societies, armed protective service companies, arbiters, insurance companies, non-profits and genuine charities can supply all the legitimate, non-redistributive services of "government" better, faster and cheaper without the waste, fraud, abuse, indoctrination and extortion of "government."

Song/Video Backstory: Brendan and Etienne met by chance at the Free State Project’s Porcupine Freedom Festival in New Hampshire in 2023. Mike Merenda, co-host of the Terrain Theory Podcast (and Guitar/Banjo/Vox for the folk group The Mammals), had come to interview Etienne for his podcast, met Brendan, recognized the talent and helped him record his first solo album, Live From Porcfest, right there in the field. Mike tells the story of the meeting here: https://www.terraintheory.net/blogs/podcast/episode-75-porcfest-2023-rfk-jr-on-nh-succeeding-etienne-de-la-boeties-laboratory-for-liberty-and-the-hills-we-die-on

After reading “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! Brendan writes Organized Crime. Mike hooks Brendan up with his solo debut opening for Mike’s band, The Mammals, at the Egremont Barn in the Berkshires last week, where owner Nick Keene captured the video of the song’s first live performance. Etienne value adds with pages from the book.

