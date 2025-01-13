by Abdel Bari Atwan

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard admitting a severe loss in Syria means what? What will it do to compensate?

The “fundamentalist” opposition factions, backed by the US and Turkey, have assumed control, prompting a focus not only on the internal reorganisation of Syria but also on the future strategies of Iran and Russia, the two nations most significantly impacted by this abrupt and startling transformation for themselves and numerous others in the region.

Consequently, if Russia has secured an accord with the new regime to retain its airbase in Hmeimim and naval port in Tartus, the Iranian political and military presence in Syria has concluded, and the likelihood of conflict within Syrian territory is elevated and escalating more rapidly than anticipated, including by us.

The Iranian leadership has determined that its policy of “appeasement” towards the new regime in Damascus has been unsuccessful, as the regime’s greatest significant advantage lies in its total disengagement from Tehran and alignment with the anti-Tehran coalition, which includes American-European and Arab regional entities, including the majority of Gulf nations.

Four unique political occurrences in Iran indicate a revised policy.

The initial point: A clear Iranian recognition of the defeat in Syria due to the collapse of the Assad regime and the cessation of “denial.”

General Behrouz Atiani, a leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, addressed a mosque in Tehran yesterday, Tuesday, acknowledging this uncommon acknowledgement. The primary points were:

He stated, “We, as Iranians, have experienced a significant defeat in Syria on all fronts.”

B – He asserted that corruption within the Syrian regime, which precipitated the internal economic collapse, led to the downfall of the Assad regime.

The Syrian populace, not solely opposition factions, mobilised to dismantle a corrupt regime in Damascus.

The second: The intensification of clandestine activities in the concealed chambers of the West, particularly in Washington and London, alongside collaboration with select Arab capitals to incite a new wave of popular protests in Tehran and other Iranian cities, aiming to replicate the Syrian scenario, dismantle the Islamic regime, and establish a Western-Israeli regime.

This elucidates the ascension of the Shah’s son and his recurrent presence in Western and Israeli media.

Third, Turkey’s “Sunni” role, as Iran’s “latent” adversary, involves exerting influence over Damascus via Syrian allies, reviving the Umayyad legacy, and employing militant political Islam to achieve this longstanding and renewed Turkish “sectarian” aim. Fourth: The West exacerbates the living crisis in Iran by concentrating on the escalating economic catastrophe to deplete the Iranian populace, magnify their suffering, and amplify their anger, similar to the situations in Iraq, Syria, and, to a lesser degree, Egypt. The blockade, elevated cost of living, inadequate public amenities, power outages, unprecedented rial depreciation against the dollar, and inflation above 30% are adversely affecting the Iranian populace. The Western press, which is complicit in the endeavour to undermine Iran internally, questions the duration of Iranian endurance under these worsening conditions.

Iran’s influence and prestige in the region are rapidly declining due to Syria’s defeat and Hezbollah’s encirclement and weakness in Lebanon and the surrounding area.

Israel, the United States, and Turkey promptly leveraged the genocidal conflict and ceasefire agreement to dismantle the Syrian regi

e and sever all Iranian military and financial support to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The decline in the prestige of Iran and Hezbollah is exemplified by the humiliating scrutiny of Iranian officials and tourists at Beirut Airport last week.

This does not imply that Israel, the United States, and their prospective president, Donald Trump, have moderated their stance towards Iran, which they seek to annihilate and nuclearize. Iran endures as a regional power with advanced human and military capabilities at all tiers.

General Atabati’s recognition of the defeats in Syria and maybe Lebanon may signify the onset of a critical reassessment, addressing the missteps that resulted in these regional and international setbacks, while the opportunity for discourse diminishes. The Islamic Iranian leadership may swiftly re-establish its influence in Syria by subverting the new Syrian state internally to foster a compliant or non-adversarial government. Conciliating the new government is ineffectual. Given its extensive experience in armed resistance, it may mobilise internal opposition and cultivate new resistance factions similar to those in Yemen, Iraq, Gaza, and Lebanon.

Three elements may substantiate this hypothesis: Mr. Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran and the nation’s highest authority, remarked on an impending transformation in Syria and asserted that the valiant Syrian youth will swiftly take action to conclude the crisis.

Mr. Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani, a member of the Iranian parliament’s National Security Committee, cautioned the new Syrian administration that 130,000 “Syrian Resistance” fighters, trained by martyr Qassem Soleimani, were “prepared.”

The third factor is the increasing estrangement between Iran and Turkey, as well as the Arab and Gulf nations, which have offered financial, military, and media support to the new Syrian regime. This coldness may incite clashes, as yesterday’s Iran, with its prolonged endurance, is not today’s Iran, which is approaching the Israeli blade at its throat.

Given that his administration asserts it has diminished or neutralised the majority of the Iranian “octopus” factions in Lebanon, Iraq, and Gaza, with the sole remaining faction being “Ansar Allah” in Yemen, Benjamin Netanyahu, who has long contemplated invading Iran to obliterate its nuclear capabilities, may encounter an opportunity to act in approximately ten days upon the return of his strategic ally, Donald Trump, to the White House. Close associates suggest that Netanyahu may target the “octopus” head in Tehran next. He asserts that “Assad is playing with fire and will incur a substantial cost,” suggesting his imminent downfall, which has materialised in Syria, and forecasts that “Iran will soon attain freedom.”

We assert that Iran is distinct from Syria and Libya and will not readily acquiesce to the defeat of the Axis of Resistance. Iran boasts a history of about 10,000 years, characterised by conflicts and empires, whereas Israel is 76 years old and America is under 400 years old. It endured a 40-year siege and triumphed over all internal and external American schemes.

The majority of its military manufactures are of exceptional quality, particularly in hypersonic missiles, drones, submarines, and potentially nuclear weapons.

In his latest statements, Sayyid al-Shuhada Hassan Nasrallah asserted that life is both in your favour and against you. If the loss of Syria signifies a setback for America, Turkey, and Israel, Iran and the Axis of Resistance may subsequently experience similar consequences.

