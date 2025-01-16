Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By AG Staff, amgreatness

An Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) advisor has been caught on hidden camera admitting that the outgoing Biden administration is funneling billions of taxpayer dollars to climate organizations as a hedge against the incoming Trump administration.

Brent Efron who is a special advisor for implementation for the EPA, was recorded by Project Veritas bragging about sending tens of billions of dollars in grants to climate nonprofits as “an insurance policy” against Trump’s promises to rein in government spending.

Efron exhibits zero shame as he laughingly equates the frantic effort to get as much money as possible to climate-related allies as “throwing gold bars off the Titanic.”

When asked where that money is going, Efron responds, “Nonprofits, states, tribes,” explaining that the effort would continue, “until the Trump people come in and tell us we cannot give out money.”

BREAKING: @EPA Advisor Admits ‘Insurance Policy’ Against Trump is Funneling Billions to Climate Organizations, “We’re Throwing Gold Bars off the Titanic” “It was an insurance policy against Trump winning.” “Get the money out as fast as possible before they [Trump… pic.twitter.com/eaAihuNvAh — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) December 3, 2024

Efron refers to the Inflation Reduction Act as “Biden’s climate law” and describes how the EPA uses aligned nonprofits to implement climate change policy at the local level because, “they’re safer from Republicans taking the money away.”

Efron also describes how he and his colleagues will likely continue working right up until Trump is inaugurated in order to push out as much money as possible to climate allies.

He’s also considering how his efforts to loot the treasury on behalf of these climate nonprofits could translate into a cushy job with one of them when the new administration takes over.

The outgoing Biden administration hasn’t been shy about shoveling as many taxpayer dollars as possible to its favored friends and lobbyists before President-elect Trump can take office on Jan 20.

The Project Veritas report prompted a pointed response from Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) who described Washington as having become empowered to the point that it’s become “dangerous and destructive,” and calling for a return to constitutional government.

The U.S. government is actively working to undermine the American people We’ve empowered Washington to the point that it’s become dangerous and destructive It’s too big, too expensive, and too powerful We must return to constitutional government https://t.co/JW36FWqPYh — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 3, 2024

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.