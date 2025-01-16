by Nathan Bomey

Starbucks is rolling back a policy that allows people to hang out there or use the bathroom without buying anything.

Why it matters: The chain implemented the policy in 2018, following a national uproar when two Black men who hadn't purchased anything were arrested at a Starbucks in Philadelphia.

Starbucks later apologized, reached a settlement with them and trained its workers on racial biases.

The big picture: The shift is part of a new code of conduct at Starbucks cafes.

Among the changes will be the posting of signs banning discrimination and harassment, violence or abusive language, outside alcohol, panhandling, drug use, and other disruptive behavior.

What they're saying: "By setting clear expectations for behavior and use of our spaces, we can create a better environment for everyone," Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson says.

Between the lines: It's one of the first big changes after the company hired CEO Brian Niccol, who is under pressure to pull off a turnaround amid disappointing sales.

"Our values, developed with input from hundreds of partners, aren't changing," Niccol wrote Thursday in a message posted on Starbuck's website before the policy change surfaced.

Starbucks has delayed the opening of a selective community store in North Philadelphia.

The coffee giant planned to debut Pennsylvania's first community store location in Philly by the end of this year.

