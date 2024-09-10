Dear Subscribers,

In my book "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History.. Exposed! I have a section on controlled opposition and one of the media operations that I fingered was Tim Pool/Luke Rudkowski. It came out this week that Tim Pool (where Luke Rudkowski serves as a producer and regular co-host/guest) was one of a handful of "conservative" media operations that also included Dave Rubin, being paid for by the Russian "government" according to a DOJ indictment unsealed this week. All the commentary that I have seen on this story is focused on the cape instead of the matador. The organized crime "government" in Russia is funding controlled opposition media operations in the West, while the organized crime "government" of the US is funding controlled opposition media operations in Russia or broadcast into Russia.

Controlled Opposition mouthpiece Tucker Carlson's father was Richard "Dick" Carlson who was the head of the US Information Agency (USIA) that beamed US Propaganda into Russia and everywhere else. Former USIA director of TV and film service Alvin Snyder recalled in his 1995 memoir that "the U.S. government ran a full-service public relations organization, the largest in the world, about the size of the twenty biggest U.S. commercial PR firms combined. Its full-time professional staff of more than 10,000, spread out among some 150 countries, burnished America‘s image and trashed the Soviet Union 2,500 hours a week with a 'tower of babble' comprised of more than 70 languages, to the tune of over $2 billion per year". The USIA was "the biggest branch of this propaganda machine."

Tim Pool and Timcast News still being recommended by DARPA Elon's Twitter/X while Luke Rudkowski's X Profile displays his New York Times coverage

The organized crime "government" in Russia is funding control-of-perception media operations in the US, while our organized crime "government" is funding control-of-perception media operations in Russia. Are these being coordinated by the intelligence agencies at the top OR was Russia [Insert Sarcasm] also behind "creating the legend" of Tim Pool with Vice News gig or being made a Time Magazine Top 100 personality? What do all of these operations spending billions of dollars have in common? What do all of the "conservative" commentors being funded by RT have in common? "Government" is legitimate... Vote Harder in rigged elections... Waste your time watching Tim Pool, Luke Rudkowski, Benny Johnson, Lauren Southern and Dave Rubin talking endlessly about easily rigged politics and elections while never mentioning that "government" is illegitimate on its face. Controlled opposition Tucker Carlson has no trouble interviewing Russia's Vladimir Putin with a straight face while pretending the former head of the KGB was legitimately elected by the Russian people who hate the KGB and not mentioning that Putin is also connected to the World Economic Forum. The organized crime "government" of Russia menaces the US population as an excuse to spend trillions on weapons we don't need and police state surveillance and secret police operations while the organized crime "government" of the US does the exact same thing for the organized crime "government" of Russia... This is why you have to pay your protection money... to save you from the boogey man...

If you aren't getting your news from openly voluntaryist sources STRIKING THE ROOT by exposing the illegitimacy of the "government" on its face AND controlled opposition media operations like Tim Pool, Luke Rudkowski, Tucker Carlson, and Alex Jones then you are likely focused on the cape instead of the matador.

Other

If you are digging Five Meme Friday, Don't forget you can buy us a Coffee ... Err Juice! at https://ko-fi.com/artofliberty - Support us for as little as $5... We really, really appreciate it! OR You Can Buy Us a Coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/etienne2 BTW, right now coffee is winning!

In Liberty,"

Scroll down to the bottom of this issue to this week's Truth Music to see our friend Scott Armstrong from Rebunked News DESTROY all the sell out musicians who sold you the Covid shot with his new single: We Don't Need You No More

Sometimes our emails go missing. Click here for instructions on how to whitelist us.

The Art of Liberty Foundation and Etienne de la Boetie2 bring you 5 fresh and dank memes every Friday, delivered right to your inbox.



Is gmail cutting your newsletter short? To get the full effect,

read 5 Meme Friday in your browser.

Top Story of the Week

by Ray L. Flores II

Nine-month-old babies must receive multiple doses of an unlicensed mRNA COVID-19 vaccine to be considered “up to date” with their COVID-19 vaccination, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC’s updated guidance, issued Aug. 30, states that children — as young as 6 months old — should get either two doses of the 2024-2025 Moderna vaccine or three doses of the 2024-2025 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Continue reading..

Videos of the Week

by David A. Hughes

I was honoured to be invited to be a keynote speaker at Targeted Action 2024.

In this 23-minute presentation, I sketch a brief history of electromagnetic warfare, discuss targeted individuals, and warn of the dangers of remote control human beings.

Continue reading...

by Etienne De La Boetie2

In fifth generation warfare, the ability to manage the cognition and behaviour of a target audience is a primary strategic goal.

Here we see the results of mind control at play.

The inability to understand why one is behaving the way they are.

These people are watching their own behavior, mystified.

This is the absence of free thought on full display.

Continue reading...

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Daniel Huff and Clark S. Judge

Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, may be the current world-class champ of presidential-family shady dealings, but not for long.

If Kamala Harris wins the White House, her brother-in-law, Tony West, who is married to her sister Maya, is poised to claim the crooked crown.

Continue reading...

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Tyler Durden

A former top aide to New York's Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul has been arrested Tuesday on federal criminal charges in a political bombshell. She is accused of acting as an undisclosed agent of China and the Chinese Communist Party. She's been identified as Linda Sun, who had previously served as Hochul's deputy chief for a year, following stints in other positions at the state government level.

Continue reading...

by The Free Thought Project

(Common Dreams) After years of working with Iraqis whose relatives were killed by U.S. Marines in the 2005 Haditha massacre, American journalists finally obtained and released photos showing the grisly aftermath of the bloody rampage—whose perpetrators never spent a day behind bars.

On Tuesday, The New Yorker published 10 of the massacre photos—part of a collaboration with the "In the Dark" podcast that joined the magazine last year.

Continue reading...

"Daily News of The Week”

by Chris Menahan

Universities across America are unveiling new rules aimed at banning anti-Israel protests on campus and classifying criticism of "Zionists" as "hate speech."



The Jewish Daily Forward on Wednesday shared the following list of changes aimed at shutting down students' right to protest:

Indiana University, as part of its "expressive activity" policy, now bars protests within 25 feet of university buildings, or any demonstrations that block "any building, facility, driveway, parking lot or parking ramp"

University of South Florida is banning all protests after 5 p.m. and during the final two weeks of each semester. It is also requiring approval for all on-campus tents and canopies, and saying they cannot be left out overnight without prior authorization.

Vanderbilt University is banning all demonstrations that "require individuals to sleep or gather overnight." On-campus displays are only allowed during daylight hours and for up to three consecutive days.

Continue reading

by Brian Shilhavy

Hamas and Israeli forces have finally found mutual ground to order a ceasefire in the Gaza strip: a mass vaccination campaign against children to force them to receive the deadly oral polio vaccine that is banned in most Western countries, for a fake polio outbreak that is admittedly based on evidence of vaccine-induced polio found in sewage samples.

There is still only 1 report of an actual case of someone having polio based on a laboratory PCR test, and no one has died.

Deaths due to the new oral polio vaccine, however, which was given “emergency use authorization” (EUA), are currently about 25% of all vaccine injuries caused by the new oral polio vaccine, according to the U.S. government database of Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS). (Source.)

JERUSALEM (AP) — The U.N. health agency and partners are launching a campaign starting Sunday to vaccinate 640,000 Palestinian children in Gaza against polio, an ambitious effort amid a devastating war that has destroyed the territory’s healthcare system.

Continue reading

By Rhoda Wilson

Dear fellow citizens,

The following text contains some premium conspiracy theories on the subject of “monkeypox.” At least that’s what those who believe in what the TV tells them would claim. But because almost all of the old conspiracy theories have come true in the meantime, we are now getting a new supply:

As you probably know, the WHO has already issued the highest global health alert for monkeypox (Mpox) last week, although the spread is only limited to some regions of Africa.

You probably also know that a simulation game on the topic of “monkeypox” took place at the Munich Security Conference in 2021. One of the participants was Jeremy Farrar, the then director of the billion-dollar health foundation “Wellcome Trust” (funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, among others). As luck would have it, Farrar has been Chief Scientist at the WHO since last year.

Continue reading

by A Midwestern Doctor

I believe one of the biggest issues in modern medicine is that patients often don’t get the opportunity to establish a genuine relationship with their physician and hence often lack the critical voice which is necessary for a therapeutic doctor-patient relationship. Because of this, my goal here was always to be able to correspond with everyone who reached out to me. Unfortunately, due to the traffic I now receive, it’s not possible to do that. For that reason, I decided the best solution was to have a monthly open thread (where people could ask any question they wanted) and link that to a topic I’d wanted to write about but didn’t quite feel merited a full article. In this month’s open thread, I will discuss another facet of the insomnia puzzle—the devices that improve sleep and strategies for sleep friendly housing.

Continue reading

By Tyler Durden

On Monday a mob of Turkish men attacked American soldiers who had been walking the streets of Izmir in southern Turkey, apparently as the US personnel were on liberty after the USS Wasp which they are attached to made port call.

Social media video shows a group of men surrounding one US soldier and while violently constraining him. The Turkish men then stick a white bag over his head in an effort to humiliate and possibly kidnap the American and those with him. The brief clip then shows a couple more US troops jumping in to push the Turkish men off their fellow soldier.

Reuters has confirmed of the incident, "A nationalist Turkish youth group on Monday physically assaulted two U.S. soldiers in western Turkey, the U.S. Embassy in Turkey and the local governor's office said, adding that 15 assailants had been detained over the incident."

Continue reading

By Leo Hohmann

The global crackdown on free speech continues unabated and if you think it’s relegated to countries like China, Cuba and North Korea, think again.

A Brazilian Supreme Court panel on Monday upheld a decision to suspend Elon Musk’s social media platform X in the country.

Last Friday, Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the platform blocked.

Since the decision, Musk and his supporters have tried to paint de Moraes as a renegade and an authoritarian censor of political speech. But Brazil is no outlier. The European Union is also cracking down on free speech with its Online Service Act and we have our own free-speech haters here in the United States.

In fact, one of them is a candidate for president.

Kamala Harris came out over the weekend and admitted in the wide open that she wants to see the same type of state-sponsored censorship implemented in the United States as what we see taking shape in Brazil.

Continue reading

by Unbekoming

It is very significant to go to a place where you have no control, to give yourself up to authority, to let them do a ritual in which you are a participant. – Liam Scheff

Vaccination: The best of all possible worlds.

I have recently come across the work of Marcella Piper-Terry, and I’m very much enjoying and appreciating it. This stack is to amplify her work.

Pediatricians are poisoners. They are brainwashed, well-intentioned, and lethal.

We don’t talk enough about the poisoners. The doctors.

Often people talk about every other piece in the puzzle, except for the white coat that hypnotises you to then poison your baby.

I like talking about the doctors. I like pointing the finger at them. So did Mendelsohn.

“The pediatrician serves as the recruiter for the medical profession. He indoctrinates your child from birth into a lifelong dependence on medical intervention. It begins with a succession of needless "well-baby check­ ups" and immunizations and then moves on to routine annual physical examinations and endless treatment of minor ailments that would cure themselves if they were left alone.”

Continue reading

by Aka J Shannon

Quoted passages below are from, Biden Is Preparing An Executive Order To Implement Digital IDs To Facilitate Payments And Access Online by Jacob M Thompson:

“President Joe Biden’s administration is reportedly drafting an executive order that would aid in enforcing a digital identity system, one that would drastically change how typical Americans would access their licenses and paperwork, to payments and social benefits, to the content they are able to access online and more.”

“Non-profit publication NOTUS reported in an exclusive post that they saw a draft of an executive order that ‘pushes federal and state governments to speed adoption of smartphone-based mobile driver’s license and ID options more widely, stating: ‘It is the policy of the executive branch to strongly encourage the use of digital identity documents.’ This digital ID framework would allow documents to be electronically submitted, and in tandem with biometric scans such as facial recognition and palmprints, the IDs would (allegedly) be used to cut down on fraudulent activity and identity theft."

Continue reading

by Scooter Doll

AeroHT, XPeng’s electric air mobility arm, has shared an update on the progress of its Land Aircraft Carrier. AeroHT’s modular flying car is scheduled for public crewed test flights this fall ahead of mass production and customer deliveries in 2026 and will cost at most $280,000.

AeroHT is an affiliate of XPeng Inc., which is majority owned by the company and its founder, He Xiaopeng. Since beginning operations over a decade ago, AeroHT has specialized in developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles.

AeroHT publicly showcased early flight success on the propellers of its X2 “flying car,” an eVTOL that shares design DNA with XPeng brand EVs. However, during XPeng’s annual 1024 event last fall, AeroHT unveiled two new flying car designs – an actual flying car called the X3 that can drive, park, and take off on its own, as well as a modular EV that transports a separate eVTOL in its rear.

Continue reading

by Janet Phelan

While the West, and the United States in particular, has repeatedly voiced criticism over human rights abuses in other countries, the US’s own record in terms of detaining and incarcerating dissidents is now becoming conspicuous.

In presenting a recent report on human rights issues, US Secretary of State John Kerry stated: “Here is the truth, we believe: A government that fails to respect human rights, no matter how lofty its pretentions, has very little to boast about, to teach, and very little indeed in the way of reaching its full potential.”

This report itself is heavily weighted in terms of naming Asian and Middle Eastern countries as human rights abusers. Kerry reports that “In every part of the world, we see an accelerating trend by both state and non-state actors to close the space for civil society, to stifle media and Internet freedom, to marginalize opposition voices, and in the most extreme cases, to kill people or drive them from their homes.”

Continue reading

By Meryl Nass

https://www.rga.org/republican-governors-send-clear-message-world-health-organization-will-not-comply/

Signatories include: Governor Kay Ivey (AL), Governor Mike Dunleavy (AK), Governor Sarah Sanders (AR), Governor Ron DeSantis (FL), Governor Brian Kemp (GA), Governor Brad Little (ID), Governor Eric Holcomb (IN), Governor Kim Reynolds (IA), Governor Jeff Landry (LA), Governor Tate Reeves (MS), Governor Mike Parson (MO), Governor Greg Gianforte (MT), Governor Jim Pillen (NE), Governor Joe Lombardo (NV), Governor Chris Sununu (NH), Governor Doug Burgum (ND), Governor Mike DeWine (OH), Governor Kevin Stitt (OK), Governor Henry McMaster (SC), Governor Kristi Noem (SD), Governor Bill Lee (TN), Governor Greg Abbott (TX), Governor Spencer Cox (UT), Governor Glenn Youngkin (VA), Governor Jim Justice (WV), and Governor Mark Gordon (WY).



Background on the WHO Pandemic Treaty:

Continue reading

By Denny Han

If you hate the process of buying a new car at a dealership, you’d be in the same boat with many Americans. A survey by Harris Poll found that 61% of Americans “feel like they’re taken advantage of at least some of the time when shopping at a car dealership. And more specifically, a survey from CarEdge.com found that 60% of dealership customers felt that negotiating with a salesperson and the post-purchase paperwork were their least favorite part of the purchasing process.”

According to an Accenture survey, three-quarters of customers said that “if given the opportunity, they would consider making their entire car-buying process online, including financing, price negotiation, back office paperwork, and home delivery.”

Customers have also been frustrated with dealership markups in the wake of post-COVID supply chain issues. A 2022 study shows that 80% of customers paid above MSRP—much to the chagrin of manufacturers like Ford and Hyundai, who fear damage to their brands as a result. However, manufacturers don’t have any real control over these prices because dealerships are independent businesses.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: Russian "government" or US "government".. What is the difference who is funding these controlled opposition voices promoting the legitimacy of "government" in general and encouraging people to vote in rigged elections now contributing to the Russia is interfering in our elections narrative vs. inter-generational organized crime "governments" are funding the controlled opposition media who are keeping the public focused on participating in easily rigged elections vs. exposing the illegitimacy of "government" on its face.

by cnn.com

CNN — The unnamed Tennessee-based company that the Justice Department alleges was being funded by Russian operatives working as part of a Kremlin-orchestrated influence operation targeting the 2024 US election is Tenet Media, which is linked to right-wing commentators with millions of subscribers on YouTube and other social media platforms, according to a US official briefed on the matter.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: I would also add: fluoride, glyphosate, aspartame, glutamates, BPA/BPS, Atrazine, chlorine, lead, GMOs, ethyl alcohol, whole language, and common core!

by David Friedman

There is one argument against the claim that the distribution of intelligence is different by race or gender that I have very rarely seen and have not discussed here — the claim that since there is no advantage to being stupid there is no reason why evolution would produce any stupid people. The obvious problem with it is that, race and gender aside, stupid people exist. But that raises the question of this post. Being smart is a good thing, it is possible to be smart — some people are — so why isn’t everybody?

I see three possible sorts of explanation.

The brain is expensive, uses a much larger fraction of energy than its fraction of body weight. I don’t know if there is evidence that the cost is larger for smarter people, don’t even know if there is a correlation between brain size and intelligence, but both seem plausible. If so, there is a tradeoff between intelligence and nutritional requirements. Greater intelligence might have others sorts of biological cost, increase the risk of cancer say, or rate of aging. If, as seems likely, the reproductive advantage of intelligence faces diminishing returns, is less the more smart people there are, one would expect an equilibrium where the marginal benefit of increased intelligence was just balanced by the marginal cost.

Continue reading

by Jonathan Cook

The ‘saviour of free speech’ is cracking down on criticism of Israel’s genocide. What he calls the ‘faaaaar left’ is in his crosshairs. It’ll be erased so utterly, you won’t remember it was ever there

Many users of X, formerly Twitter, seem deeply misguided. They imagine that Elon Musk is the saviour of free speech. He’s not. He is simply the latest pioneer in monetising speech. Which isn’t the same thing at all.

All the blue ticks on X – mine included – are buying access to an audience. Which is why Musk has made it so easy to get a blue tick – and why there are now so many of them on the platform. If you don’t pay Musk, the algorithms make sure you get minimal reach. You are denied your five seconds of fame.

That has particularly infuriated corporate journalists. On what used to be called Twitter, they got access to large audiences as a natural right, along with politicians and celebrities. They never paid a penny. They felt entitled to those big audiences because they already enjoyed similarly big audiences in the so-called “legacy media”. They did not see why they start competing with the rest of us to be heard.

Continue reading

By Belle Carter

Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Aug. 28 shared a handwritten letter on X, formerly Twitter, supposedly written to her by a certain Tucker, lauding her push for gun safety legislation.

Her response caught people's reaction as controversial and "insinuating." She told the letter sender: "Tucker, thank you for writing to me. While we may not agree on every issue, we both know that every person in our nation should have the freedom to live safe from gun violence. Most Americans stand with us in support of commonsense (sic) gun safety legislation."

Harris apparently tried to imply that she was replying to a letter from former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson.

However, analysts argue that the signature from the letter looks nothing like Carlson's and the content seemed to have been lifted from an artificial intelligence application. Netizens also note that Carlson always dates his letters.

Continue reading

by Kit Klarenberg

An Al Mayadeen investigation of July 19th laid bare the US Navy’s crushing defeat by Yemen’s AnsarAllah, in Washington’s initially-vaunted Operation Prosperity Guardian. Western media has finally acknowledged the Empire’s comprehensive trouncing by God’s Partisans, in an epic David vs Goliath triumph. Elsewhere, reporting on the much-hyped USS Eisenhower aircraft carrier strike group’s return to base after months of relentless bombardment by the Resistance amply underlines how aircraft carriers - the core component of US hegemony for decades - are quite literally dead in the water.

The New York Times innocuously headlined USS Eisenhower’s humiliating retreat as, “the end of a strategic deployment”, while simultaneously hailing a heroic homecoming. The article records how as the grand vessel neared Virginia’s Norfolk Harbor, one of the world’s largest US naval installations, a plane carrying National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan touched down on its deck. He addressed “thousands” of returning sailors, “all eager to be home”, in what the outlet dubbed “an extraordinarily pumped ‘all hands’ call’.”

Continue reading

by David Graeber

Chances are you have already heard something about who anarchists are and what they are supposed to believe. Chances are almost everything you have heard is nonsense. Many people seem to think that anarchists are proponents of violence, chaos, and destruction, that they are against all forms of order and organization, or that they are crazed nihilists who just want to blow everything up. In reality, nothing could be further from the truth. Anarchists are simply people who believe human beings are capable of behaving in a reasonable fashion without having to be forced to. It is really a very simple notion. But it's one that the rich and powerful have always found extremely dangerous.

At their very simplest, anarchist beliefs turn on to two elementary assumptions. The first is that human beings are, under ordinary circumstances, about as reasonable and decent as they are allowed to be, and can organize themselves and their communities without needing to be told how. The second is that power corrupts. Most of all, anarchism is just a matter of having the courage to take the simple principles of common decency that we all live by, and to follow them through to their logical conclusions. Odd though this may seem, in most important ways you are probably already an anarchist — you just don't realize it.

Continue reading

By Pam Martens and Russ Martens

Most market watchers rely on the monthly margin debt figures published by Wall Street’s self-regulator, FINRA, as the reliable gauge in determining how much of securities trading on Wall Street is being done with borrowed money, known as margin debt.

According to the FINRA data, as of March 31, 2024, margin debt stood at $784.136 billion.

Unfortunately, FINRA only has access to margin debt data filed by the brokerage firms it regulates (also known as brokers and dealers). Thanks to the repeal of the Glass-Steagall Act in 1999, which allowed federally-insured banks to be gobbled up by the trading casinos on Wall Street, the vast bulk of margin debt is now being loaned out not by brokerage firms but by giant banks where the U.S. taxpayer will be on the hook for a bailout if they go belly up from bad gambles – as occurred in the crash of 2008.

Continue reading

This year, Republicans are saying, “Hey, Elect Trump!” And honestly, he is going to rob everyone and force these policies on you.

The Democrats are saying, “Hey, Elect Kamala!” And honestly, she is going to rob everyone and force these other policies on you”

Voluntaryists are saying: “Hey, Let’s not rob anyone!” “Government” is illegitimate and immoral on its face; it is the “technique” being used to rob and control the population.

The world is a self-organizing system that produces spontaneous order, and the free market can provide all the services provided by the “government” better, faster and cheaper without waste, fraud, abuse and extortion.

Join Etienne de la Boetie2, Larken Rose, Derrick Broze, and more! in Sedona on November 1-3rd… live or via stream… to find out what the monopoly Mainstream Media and the controlled opposition voices of the Mainstream Alternative Media have been hiding from you.



This year, Don’t “Vote Harder” to Rob Your Neighbors! in fake elections! Discover the biggest secret in American politics:

We don’t really need “Government” AND how we can begin privatizing its essential services and rolling it back!

Liberty on the Rocks 2024

Voluntaryism: The Good Karma Alternative to Being Tricked Into Voting for the Lesser of Two Evils

Sedona.ArtOfLiberty.org

Deconstructing the Official Story of the 9/11 Hijackings and Air Defense Failures - September 8th, 1–5 PM Eastern

Omniwar Symposium - Saturday, Sept 21st 9:00AM - 2PM

The People's Reset: UK - Sept 27-29th - Bath, UK

VONUFEST5 - Sept 30-Oct 7 - Vandalia, IL

Mises Supporters Summit 2024 - October 10-13, 2024, Hilton Head, South Carolina

Mid-Continent Liberty Festival (MIDFEST) - October, 2024, Spavinaw, Oklahoma

Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona (The Voluntaryist Conference) - November 1-3, Sedona

- SAVE THE DATE!! We are going to be back in Sedona for Year 2.. Just in time for the selection!

- Do we really need a fake "Hobson's Choice" between two crooked puppet politicians OR is the solution a peaceful and orderly dissolution of the US federal "government"?

Liberty in Our Lifetime - November 1-3, 2024. Empire Hall, Prague, Czech Republic

The Peoples Reset - January 29th-Feb 6th 2025 - Morelia, Mexico

- Etienne de la Boetie2 will be a speaker

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the Week

Watch our friend Scott Armstrong from the Rebunked podcast DESTROY all the loser musicians who sold the population on the Covid "vaccine."

We Don't Need You No More:

Album: Universal Basic Awesome Get the FULL album with UNRELEASED Bonus Track "Get Over It" along with a 18-page Album Liner that includes lyrics, credits and more EXCLUSIVELY at

https://RebunkedRecords.com

Music and Lyrics: Scott Armstrong

Lyrics/Vocals: Jon Bowne

Bass: Rob Dew

Produced and Mixed by: Geno Lenardo Mastered by Karl Crossflow, Crossflow Recordings Get your exclusive MERCH and follow Rebunked Records at

https://rebunkedrecords.com

Another Free State Project Success Story...

The idea that Kamala is ahead in the polls when she can't fill a single rally without bussing people in from hours away is ridicules... Not an endorsement of the "Chump Train".. Just pointing out the whole fake election is a giant charade...

The Liberator

The Liberator– Our archive of “government” and media criminality



Important Note: New additions are added to the authoritative Liberator Dropboxes regularly but will not appear in the physical credit card-sized flash drive until we launch the next version. Anyone can download the current contents of the Liberator FOR FREE including all the primary sources and evidence from our investigation into “The Covid”.



Liberator #1 - Companion media to “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History. Exposed! https://www.dropbox.com/sh/s01ey167cszv1xa/AABwg9HPJMnWw1y1QzZE5LiYa?dl=0

Liberator #2 - Evidence of False Flag terror for police state and hoax shootings for gun control: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/f8vwa29bg8wpp0r/AAByoYT8XcVsbgUYFmrVPLxia?dl=0

Liberator #3 - Evidence that “The Covid” has been a scam and the vaccines are killing people: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tbdhlxb8z27ktyv/AAB2JDYZGHLrC-YRbC6p8OH2a?dl=0

Liberator #4 - Voluntaryism and more evidence of "Government" corruption: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/smh30vmbafpo8dn/AACEpgLV4P8D18AV-9Rtfp3Pa?dl=0

Liberator #5 - Prepping and Self-Sufficiency - Hundreds of resources: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ow588jfgvq0y40r/AABXTfrhNaVBN4ZpmxSwliAra?dl=0

1. Become an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor at ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor - The best way to support us is to become a sponsor of the foundation. We have some great perks to say Thank You! including copies of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!, Liberator Flash Drives, Signed Hard Copies, calls with Etienne, and even the ability to have an Art of Liberty Foundation event with tier one Liberty speakers in your City or Town for your friends, family and neighbors!

2. Go Paid on Substack! - We simply couldn't do what we do without the support of our sponsors and paid subscribers on Substack! If you are enjoying the Daily News, Important News, or Five Meme Friday on Substack we hope you will consider "Going Paid" on Substack. All it takes is a click and we have some great premiums to say: Thank You!

3. Buy Us a Coffee ... Err Juice! at https://ko-fi.com/artofliberty - Support us for as little as $5... We really, really appreciate it! OR Buy Us a Coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/etienne2 BTW, right now coffee is winning!

4. Get a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and Earn Profit from Distributing Copies of "Government" in Your Town / City - Do you (or a friend) have a retail location? Open up a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and share in the profits. We have everything you need to attractively merchandise "Government" and Liberators in a small footprint. Details here: https://government-scam.com/bookstore

5. Buy Books and Merchandise at Government-Scam.com/Store - Our store has become one of the biggest distributors of Voluntaryist and peaceful anarchist titles. Especially popular is our "Everything Bundle" - The Sampler of Liberty!

The Everything Bundle – The Sampler of Liberty!

Give me Liberty… and give me more! The Everything Bundle includes the latest version of our flagship book on government, along with a collection of potentially life-altering introductions to anarchy, agorism and voluntaryism.

Thanks for joining us for Five Meme Friday. Please feel free to forward this email to friends and colleagues.



Sincerely,

Etienne de la Boetie2

Executive Director,

The Art of Liberty Foundation

Author of: "Government" The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed!!