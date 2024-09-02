by Brian Shilhavy

Hamas and Israeli forces have finally found mutual ground to order a ceasefire in the Gaza strip: a mass vaccination campaign against children to force them to receive the deadly oral polio vaccine that is banned in most Western countries, for a fake polio outbreak that is admittedly based on evidence of vaccine-induced polio found in sewage samples.

There is still only 1 report of an actual case of someone having polio based on a laboratory PCR test, and no one has died.

Deaths due to the new oral polio vaccine, however, which was given “emergency use authorization” (EUA), are currently about 25% of all vaccine injuries caused by the new oral polio vaccine, according to the U.S. government database of Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS). (Source.)

3 days, 640,000 children, 1.3M doses. The plan to vaccinate Gaza’s young against polio JERUSALEM (AP) — The U.N. health agency and partners are launching a campaign starting Sunday to vaccinate 640,000 Palestinian children in Gaza against polio, an ambitious effort amid a devastating war that has destroyed the territory’s healthcare system. The campaign comes after the first polio case was reported in Gaza in 25 years — a 10-month-old boy, now paralyzed in the leg. The World Health Organization says the presence of a paralysis case indicates there could be hundreds more who have been infected but aren’t showing symptoms. Most people who have polio do not experience symptoms, and those who do usually recover in a week or so. (Source – emphasis mine.)

This is clearly a population reduction campaign, as most childhood vaccines are, and I have yet to see any English news sites covering this story, and exposing that this is a fake polio outbreak that NOBODY is dying from, with an experimental and dangerous polio vaccine.

Apparently some Israeli scientists have sounded the alarm, but I have not located who these scientists are, perhaps because their voices have only been reported in Hebrew.

UN upholds safety and efficacy of Gaza polio vaccine The United Nations has upheld the safety of the polio vaccine that will be administered to more than half a million Palestinian children during an inoculation campaign in Gaza. Dire conditions brought on by the war have caused the disease to resurface after more than two decades. Last week, a case was confirmed in a 10-month-old. Countering vaccine misinformation During his daily media briefing from New York on Tuesday, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric noted that there had been misinformation surrounding the vaccine. “I want to make the following clear: the safest and most effective way to protect children against the polio virus, regardless of the variant, is to vaccinate them,” he said. Several news stories have appeared online in Israel and the United States, quoting two Israeli scientists falsely asserting that the polio vaccine due to be used in Gaza is “experimental” and a danger to citizens in both Palestine and Israel. The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN agency that assists Palestine refugees, UNRWA, are preparing to launch the campaign, which will be conducted in two rounds. More than 640,000 children under the age of 10 will receive two drops of oral polio vaccine type 2. “This vaccine is safe, it is effective, and it offers top quality protection,” said Mr. Dujarric. “It is a vaccine globally recommended for variant type two polio virus outbreaks by the World Health Organization.” (Source.)

As is common when discussing vaccines, those who are pro-vaccine injectors offer no evidence, no scientific studies, and no facts about vaccine side effects when making these pronouncements, just appeals to authority. (Trust us, because we are the experts, and don’t listen to those crazy anti-vaccine people.)

I have already published one article on this issue, so let’s review the facts that are currently available publicly to anyone who takes the time to research this issue.

ONE Case and NO Deaths = “Outbreak”? Polio Vaccines CAUSE Polio

Practicing medicine without a license, Bill Gates administers an oral polio vaccine into a child in India.

When you read articles about calls for mass-vaccination campaigns against children, the first thing to do is examine the actual facts that are being reported over any so-called “outbreak.”

I went to the sources of the reporting over this “polio outbreak”, which is the UN, and specifically UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund), the largest purchaser and distributor of vaccines for children worldwide.

Here is what they reported in their August 16th publication that everyone is now using as their source to write these articles about the Gaza “polio outbreak”:

Humanitarian pauses vital for critical polio vaccination campaign in the Gaza Strip JERUSALEM/CAIRO/AMMAN, 16 August 2024 – Two rounds of a polio vaccination campaign are expected to be launched at the end of August and September 2024 across the Gaza Strip to prevent the spread of circulating variant type 2 poliovirus (cVDPV2). WHO and UNICEF request all parties to the conflict to implement humanitarian pauses in the Gaza Strip for seven days to allow for two rounds of vaccination campaigns to take place. These pauses in fighting would allow children and families to safely reach health facilities and community outreach workers to get to children who cannot access health facilities for polio vaccination. Without the humanitarian pauses, the delivery of the campaign will not be possible. During each round of the campaign, the Palestinian Ministry of Health (MoH), in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and partners, will provide two drops of novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2) to more than 640 000 children under ten years of age. The poliovirus was detected in July 2024 in environmental samples from Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah. Worryingly, three children presenting with suspected acute flaccid paralysis (AFP), a common symptom of polio, have since been reported in the Gaza Strip. Their stool samples have been sent for testing to the Jordan National Polio Laboratory. Over 1.6 million doses of nOPV2, which is used to stop cVDPV2 transmission, will be delivered to the Gaza Strip.

This followed a report published by the UN last month (July, 2024), which stated that the “virus” had been identified (using the infamous PCR test protocol) in 6 locations, NOT people, by testing sewage samples.

Polio stalks Gazans as ‘anarchy’ spreads, humanitarians warn To add to the devastation of war and the complete breakdown of law and order, Gazans now have to contend with the threat of highly infectious polio disease linked to the disastrous sanitation situation created by the conflict, the UN health agency said on Friday. In a statement, Christian Lindmeier, spokesperson for the World Health Organization (WHO), said that vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (VDPV2) had been identified at six locations in sewage samples collected on 23 June from Khan Younis and Deir al Balah. To date, no one has been treated in Gaza for paralysis or other symptoms caused by polio virus infection. “It is important to note the virus has been isolated from the environment only at this time; no associated paralytic cases have been detected,” he told journalists in Geneva. As part of the response efforts, WHO in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is already working with the local health authority, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) and partners to assess how far poliovirus has spread. This work will determine the measures needed to stop any further spread, “including prompt vaccination campaigns”, the WHO spokesperson explained. (Source.)

We can now summarize the facts from these two official news reports from the UN.

In July, a total of 6 cases of a positive polio PCR test result were found in sewage samples (fecal matter) at 6 locations. It was admitted that these cases were “vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2″.

This was the beginning of the “polio outbreak” that is now being reported, even though at the time these tests were conducted, there was not a single person being treated for polio, nor anyone showing any symptoms of polio.

Nevertheless, it was declared an “outbreak” and plans were immediately put into effect to produce hundreds of thousands of doses of the oral polio vaccines.

One month later, in August, “three children presenting with suspected acute flaccid paralysis (AFP), a common symptom of polio” was reported.

That’s it, 3 children, who did not even have a positive polio PCR test diagnosis, but only “symptoms” of polio, was all that was needed to determine that this was a deadly “outbreak” of polio and kick into gear the production of 1.6 million doses of the oral polio vaccine to give to children in Gaza, along with now a single “confirmed case” of a 10-month-old child.

What the Media is NOT Reporting about this Polio “Outbreak”

Original image source.

Sadly, I have seen this story before, many times, wherever disaster strikes and it is announced that “polio is back” after many years of having no “cases” of polio.

What the media fails to report, however, is that these “cases” of polio came from the oral polio vaccines themselves!

The last time I reported on this UN method of mass polio vaccination of children during times of crisis, was at the beginning of last year (2023), just after the massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria. See:

Even 10 years before that, back in 2013, I exposed the UN polio vaccine campaign agenda when polio allegedly broke out in the Syrian refugee camps due to the war in Syria. See:

As I reported then, as well as multiple other times, in ALL of these cases the new “outbreak” of polio is caused by the oral polio vaccine itself.

Here are some more articles I have published about this vaccine scam over the years:

The oral polio vaccine is notorious for “shedding” the so-called “live virus”, and its use has been banned in wealthier countries, such as the U.S. and Israel, because it was widely known that this oral polio vaccine actually causes polio.

Even the corporate media has admitted this, since 2019.

In the recent press release by UNICEF about this “outbreak” of polio in Gaza, they stated that prior to 2022 Palestinians were receiving the “inactivated polio vaccine”, the same polio vaccines used in the U.S. and Israel.

The Gaza Strip had a high level of vaccination coverage across the population before the escalation of hostilities in October 2023. However, due to the impact of the conflict, routine immunization coverage (for the second dose of inactivated polio vaccine) dropped from 99 per cent in 2022 to less than 90 per cent in the first quarter of 2024, increasing the risk of vaccine-preventable diseases to children, including polio. (Source.)

Since the current war in Gaza started in October of 2023, I suspected that UNICEF had already distributed some of the oral polio vaccines, which cause polio.

So I did some searching, and it did not take long to find out my suspicions were true, because as I wrote above, I have seen this script performed many times over the past decade.

In a June 13, 2024 UNICEF report that covered a reporting period between May 16th through May 29th this year (2024), 10,000 doses of the oral polio vaccine were administered in Gaza.

During the reporting period, UNICEF also managed to conduct a mission to the North Gaza governorate in order to deliver vaccines including 10,000 oral Polio vaccines, 5,000 Rotavirus vaccine drops, 6,000 Measles, Mumps, and Rubella vaccines, as well as Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis vaccines. (Source.)

Bingo! Now we know the source of the current “outbreak” of polio in Gaza, which so far has not even officially been found in a single child, but nonetheless is being used as an excuse to vaccinate every single child still living in Gaza, 630,000, with the deadly oral polio vaccine.

Shame on those of you in the Alternative Media for not reporting all the facts on this “outbreak” of polio! It is time for people to wake up and realize that ALL vaccines are a scam, and not just the COVID-19 ones.

Please do your research and learn how the polio vaccines have ALL been scams to scare the public into mass vaccination campaigns, starting in the 1960s.

I’ll give you some help by pointing to a summary article on this issue that I published back in 2022:

And in case you are wondering how serious polio is worldwide, here are the official stats from WHO in this graph:

Source: WHO

Is the “New” Oral Polio Vaccine Better than the “Old” One?

Police will only release parents once they have sworn that they will vaccinate their children. Image source.

Because it was widely known that the oral polio vaccine was dangerous, and the cause of almost all “polio outbreaks” around the world, a new oral polio vaccine was developed, called the “novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2)”, which is the “updated” OPV being ordered to distribute in Gaza now.

The first thing that one needs to know about this “novel” new oral polio vaccine, is that it was given “Emergency Use” authorization in November of 2020, during the height of the COVID Scam.

On 13 November 2020, type 2 novel oral polio vaccine (nOPV2) became the first vaccine to be authorized for use under the WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL) mechanism. The use of nOPV2 is restricted to outbreak response for type 2 circulating vaccine-derived polioviruses (cVDPV2). SAGE recommended that an independent nOPV2 safety monitoring group be established (the GACVS subcommittee on nOPV2) and that the GACVS should advise on nOPV2 safety monitoring during the entire period of the EUL. (Source: WHO)

A study published in 2022 that was conducted in Panama, showed that this “new” oral polio vaccine also sheds, just like the older one did.

Since this “new” oral polio vaccine is NOT used in the U.S., there is not much recorded on it in the U.S. CDC and FDA database of vaccine adverse events (VAERS).

So I did a search for “oral polio vaccine” in VAERS after January 1, 2021, as almost all of those cases should be the new OPV vaccine.

As is to be expected, since the vaccine is not distributed in the U.S., there are only 40 cases from the beginning of 2021 through today, all foreign cases reported.

However, of those 40 cases recorded in VAERS, 10 of those cases of oral polio vaccine side effects resulted in DEATH (25%), with 30 hospitalizations. (Source.)

And 65% of those cases were infants below the age of 6 months. (Source.)

The deaths of these babies are recorded as “sudden infant death syndrome” (SIDS), because according to the CDC all vaccines are safe and effective, and never cause any deaths.

Conclusion: More Children Will Die and be Crippled by the EUA Oral Polio Vaccine in Gaza

Sadly, in the weeks and months ahead we will see babies and children die and become crippled in Gaza, not only due to the war, but also because of this mass vaccination campaign with the new Oral Polio Vaccine.

In addition, vaccine-induced polio will spread, including throughout Israel where the OPV has been banned for years, and this will result in even MORE vaccines being distributed as they will claim that there is now a full-blown “Polio epidemic”, that possibly they will claim is spreading worldwide.

Where have we seen this script play out before??

