By Belle Carter

Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Aug. 28 shared a handwritten letter on X, formerly Twitter, supposedly written to her by a certain Tucker, lauding her push for gun safety legislation.

Her response caught people's reaction as controversial and "insinuating." She told the letter sender: "Tucker, thank you for writing to me. While we may not agree on every issue, we both know that every person in our nation should have the freedom to live safe from gun violence. Most Americans stand with us in support of commonsense (sic) gun safety legislation."

Harris apparently tried to imply that she was replying to a letter from former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson.

However, analysts argue that the signature from the letter looks nothing like Carlson's and the content seemed to have been lifted from an artificial intelligence application. Netizens also note that Carlson always dates his letters.

Meanwhile, the conservative commentator reacted to the letter posted and replied to by Harris.

"People think I sent a handwritten letter to Kamala Harris endorsing gun confiscation? That's moronic," Carlson said. "I'm carrying a gun right now, as I always do. There are few things I hate more than the Democratic Party's attempt to disarm the American population. That's what dictatorships do."

Harris, Democrats planning to "kill" Second Amendment

Grassroots Ohio-based gun rights organization Buckeye Firearms Association listed in an article on its website how Democrats, under the leadership of Harris, plan to kill the Second Amendment.

"If you're planning tyranny, at least don't put it in writing. That seems to be the guiding principle behind the Harris-Walz administration's 2024 Democratic Party Platform. In terms of gun control, their once radical ideas are now missing or appear watered down," the writeup read.

The Democrats want universal background checks; "assault weapon" and standard-capacity magazine bans; mandatory safe-storage laws; the repeal of the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act and increased red-flag laws; funding for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; funding for the Federal Bureau of Investigation for more background checks; and funding for the Centers Disease Control and Prevention, "because the gun violence epidemic is a public health crisis."

Most of these plans are unconstitutional, according to the group. For example, Minnesota governor and vice presidential candidate Tim Walz likes to conflate the semi-automatic AR-15 with the select-fire M4, which he falsely claimed to have carried into battle. Harris has said numerous times she wants a "mandatory buyback" of AR-15s, which is nothing more than a smokescreen for mandatory confiscation. (Related: Harris-Walz tandem's first order of business: Ban AR-15s.)

Last year, President Joe Biden put Harris in charge of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which Biden said would "centralize, accelerate and intensify work to save more lives more quickly." The Office has no website, its budget has never been made public and the staffing levels are not known as it operates in secret and without oversight.

Moreover, Biden has issued nearly 40 anti-gun executive orders, including one that bans homemade firearms. Harris will likely issue more and will have plenty of help doing so – Barack Obama is a longtime mentor of Harris, and the former president is the driving force behind many of the current administration's gun control schemes.

Visit SecondAmendment.news to read similar stories.

Watch American commentator Jesse Watters slam Harris for her "stale script."

