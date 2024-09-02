by Chris Menahan

Universities across America are unveiling new rules aimed at banning anti-Israel protests on campus and classifying criticism of "Zionists" as "hate speech."



The Jewish Daily Forward on Wednesday shared the following list of changes aimed at shutting down students' right to protest:



Suspending student organizations on campus …

Rutgers University has suspended its chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine until July 2025

George Washington University has also suspended its SJP chapters, along with its chapter of Jewish Voices for Peace and six other pro-Palestinian groups

… or online

Columbia University's chapter of SJP was permanently banned on Instagram. The group received a notice from Meta stating their account "doesn't follow our Community Guidelines."

New York University's People's Solidarity Coalition, previously known as the Palestine Solidarity Committee, was suspended on Instagram

Conduct codes

New York University has new community standards that say using the terms Zionist or Zionism in a derogatory way may violate its non-discrimination and anti-harassment policies.

University of Virginia and James Madison University both now require anyone wearing a face covering to show identification if asked.

Cornell University, following vandalism on the first day of classes, outlined new and detailed consequences such as temporary academic suspension for violating its codes

***



The Times of Israel has more on NYU's new "hate speech" rules aimed at suppressing criticism of "Zionists":



Students and faculty who discriminate against or harass "Zionists" may be violating New York University's hate speech policies, according to the school's updated guidelines for the fall semester.



In July, Meta banned the use of "Zionist" as a cover for attacks on Jews or Israelis on its platforms. Now, NYU, which like many universities became embroiled in pro-Palestinian unrest during the last school year year, appears to be the first college to take a stance on the term's use.



"Using code words, like 'Zionist,' does not eliminate the possibility that your speech violates the NDAH [Nondiscrimination and Anti-Harassment] Policy," read NYU's new student community standards, which it published on Thursday.



The term Zionist, which has historically referred to people who support Jewish self-determination in the land of Israel, has increasingly functioned as a pejorative in the overheated climate amid the Israel-Hamas war. Many pro-Palestinian protests over the past year loudly condemned "Zionists," while progressive activists have increasingly targeted "Zionists" in the cultural landscape and some Jewish students have described feeling excluded from campus activities if they do not denounce Zionism.



Pro-Palestinian activists claim that targeting "Zionists" is not antisemitic because not all Jews identify as Zionists. But many Jewish leaders counter that claim by arguing that support for the existence of a Jewish homeland is normative among contemporary Jews.

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta banned claims of "Zionists" "running the world or controlling the media" as "hate speech" under lobbying from the World Jewish Congress.



Zuckerberg banned Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine the same day he wrote to Congress to say how much he "regrets" censoring Americans on behalf of the White House during covid.





As I reported in July, US Anti-Semitism Czar Deborah Lipstadt applauded Zuckerberg's Meta for enacting new rules to censor criticism of "Zionists" on Facebook and Instagram and also appeared to take credit for the move.







In 2020, Zuckerberg issued new speech codes for Facebook and Instagram to ban all Holocaust denial as well as all content which depicts "Jewish people running the world or controlling major institutions such as media networks, the economy or the government."



"The idea of banning content that promotes stereotypes of Jewish global control came up a year ago, in a meeting with several Jewish groups convened by Facebook, and was pushed primarily by the World Jewish Congress," The Jewish Daily Forward reported at the time.

