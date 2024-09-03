by Unbekoming

It is very significant to go to a place where you have no control, to give yourself up to authority, to let them do a ritual in which you are a participant. – Liam Scheff

Vaccination: The best of all possible worlds.

I have recently come across the work of Marcella Piper-Terry, and I’m very much enjoying and appreciating it. This stack is to amplify her work.

Pediatricians are poisoners. They are brainwashed, well-intentioned, and lethal.

We don’t talk enough about the poisoners. The doctors.

Often people talk about every other piece in the puzzle, except for the white coat that hypnotises you to then poison your baby.

I like talking about the doctors. I like pointing the finger at them. So did Mendelsohn.

“The pediatrician serves as the recruiter for the medical profession. He indoctrinates your child from birth into a lifelong dependence on medical intervention. It begins with a succession of needless "well-baby check­ ups" and immunizations and then moves on to routine annual physical examinations and endless treatment of minor ailments that would cure themselves if they were left alone.” "Avoid your doctor whenever you can." “For some, the temptation to display their knowledge and thus win the gratitude of parents, even when the treatment is superfluous and even potentially damaging, can be overwhelming. This indefensible medical behavior is a real threat to your child.” - Dr. Robert Mendelsohn

More and more are catching on. This recent survey by Larry Cook.

It’s hard to imagine a more vile doublespeak in the English language.

The Well-Baby visit.

How about…

The Come-In-To-Get-Your-Baby-Poisoned visit.

Or

The Sacrifice-Your-Baby visit.

Is this our modern-day child sacrifice ritual?

With thanks to Marcella Piper-Terry.

Marcella’s Substack | Marcella Piper-Terry | Substack

