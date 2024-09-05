Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Tyler Durden

A former top aide to New York's Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul has been arrested Tuesday on federal criminal charges in a political bombshell. She is accused of acting as an undisclosed agent of China and the Chinese Communist Party. She's been identified as Linda Sun, who had previously served as Hochul's deputy chief for a year, following stints in other positions at the state government level.

The significant list of allegations includes that she worked to advance CCP interests in sate government, and in return received huge sums of money and oversaw the facilitation of millions of dollars in transactions connected to Chinese government business interests.

Perhaps most alarming is that she's alleged to have on multiple occasions blocked the ability of representatives of the Taiwanese government from meetings with NY government officials. Her husband, Chris Hu, has also been arrested, implicated in the conspiracy.

The couple was arrested by the FBI at their posh Long Island home on Tuesday, estimated to be a house worth over $4 million, which has luxury cars in the garage, including a 2024 Ferrari.

The indictment states that while "acting at the request of PRC government officials and the [Communist Party of China] representative, Sun engaged in numerous political activities in the interests of the PRC and the CCP."

She allegedly engaged in "blocking representatives of the Taiwanese government from having access to" the NY governor’s office. Sun is also accused of lobbying to successfully change Gov. Hochul's messaging related to China and Taiwan. She even tried to facilitate an official trip of the NY governor to China.

Prosecutors say the couple laundered the proceeds of their alleged schedule to buy a $4.1 million home in Manhasset, Long Island, a $2.1 million condominium in Honolulu, and luxury automobiles that include at 2024 Ferrari. —CNBC

"As alleged, while appearing to serve the people of New York as Deputy Chief of Staff within the New York State Executive Chamber, the defendant and her husband actually worked to further the interests of the Chinese government and the CCP," U.S. Attorney Breon Peace announced Tuesday.

"The illicit scheme enriched the defendant’s family to the tune of millions of dollars. Our Office will act decisively to prosecute those who serve as undisclosed agents of a foreign government," he added.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.