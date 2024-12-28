Dear Subscribers,

Etienne Note: Real-time Saturday, Dec 28th update on our IndieGoGo. We just had an off-line $1,000 donation come in from Keith G. that brings our total to $4688 from 82 backers or 14.75% of our $25,000 goal.

Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and Happy New Year to All! The BIG Story this week is that we are in the final hours of our $25,000 IndieGoGo campaign for my upcoming book: Voluntaryism - How the Only "ISM" Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All!

My book "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! defined the problem: The "government" is inter-generational organized crime running "game" on the population to trick them into tax slavery. The new book explains the solution: REAL Freedom! and explains how REAL Freedom can provide all the legitimate, non-redistributive services provided by monopoly "government" better, faster and cheaper without the waste, fraud, abuse and extortion!

Voluntaryism will be in the same image and visualization rich format and the top five memes this week are ALL new visualizations and memes from the upcoming book including an excerpt from the book where I break down my "pro-modification" of the Nolan Chart / "World's Smallest Political Quiz" to better represent the voluntaryist/libertarian quadrant.

Our Top Story this week is another excerpt from the book: What Would We Do About Healthcare Without "Government"? There are some updates on the book and you can get a feel for how the book will deal with the "hard questions" of healthcare, national defense, policing, etc. All chapters that have already been finished by the way!

AN EXCERPT From My Upcoming Book: Voluntaryism - How the Only "ISM" Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All!

The organized crime “government” and their accomplices in the monopoly media try to convince the public that the political spectrum is either left or right, where the only options are either far left (Communist), left(Democrat), centrist (Independent), right (Republican), or far right (Libertarian AND/OR Fascist). This fake dichotomy allows the system to offer a fake “Hobson’s Choice” (No Choice) each election cycle between a left “government” candidate or right “government” candidate where there is really no choice at all since both options subject you to “government” control.

The reality is that the political spectrum is better represented by the diamond-shaped “Nolan Chart” developed by MIT student David Nolan and popularized by the Advocates for Self-Government which has distributed and/or introduced tens of millions to the chart as “The World’s Smallest Political Quiz.”

The chart measures an individual’s preference for (or rejection!) of personal and economic freedom and still delivers a corresponding and indicative left-right political label BUT also correctly identifies libertarians, voluntaryists, and authoritarian political types. I have “pro-modifed” the traditional Advocates quiz to better represent the voluntaryist and libertarian quadrant.

The way the chart / quiz works is to measure an individual’s preference for personal and economic freedom along two axis points.

The Personal Issues Score on the left-hand axis measures the degree of personal freedom one supports and the Economic Issues Score on the right hand axis measures the amount of economic freedom one supports.

I am replicating the current questions from the Advocates for Self-Government website and how to score your answers below.

Traditionally, Republicans have favored a high degree of economic freedom (low taxation, low economic regulation, no “government” monopolies, etc.) BUT have favored a low degree of personal freedom (drugs should be regulated and prohibited, prostitution should be illegal, public homosexuality should be illegal, etc.) This would give them a high economic freedom score on the right-hand axis and low personal freedom score on the left hand axis and place them in the RIGHT/Conservative quadrant.

Democrats have traditionally favored a high amount of personal freedom (prostitution, drug use, and homosexuality should NOT be illegal) BUT have favored a low degree of economic freedom (Confiscatory taxation on “the rich,” economic regulations on businesses, Government should “tax”(steal) to redistribute as charity, etc.) This would give an individual a very high Personal Issues Score on the left axis and very low Economic Issues Score on the right axis and place them in the LEFT / liberal quadrant.

BUT… Where do you fit in the traditional left-right paradigm if you support BOTH personal AND economic freedom? You don’t… by design.. BUT in the Nolan Chart you would land in the Voluntaryist or libertarian quadrant. So, a way better tool for understanding the REAL political landscape.

In my version, I have a clear line delineating the difference between a voluntaryist and a libertarian: Do you believe that “government” is legitimate, desirable and necessary? Voluntaryists say: NO! while Statists libertarians, such as members of the Libertarian Party, can score in the libertarian quadrant but wouldn’t necessarily fit in the voluntaryist

Personal Issues – Mark your final score on the left Personal Issues axis between 0-100

Agree – 20 Points Maybe – 10 Points Disagree – 0 Points

1. Government should not censor speech, press, or internet content–directly or indirectly.?

2. Adults should have full bodily autonomy, meaning government should not interfere with decisions affecting their bodies.?

3. Government should not monitor personal conversations, correspondence, or search private property without a warrant.?

4. There should be no laws against public assembly nor government control of peaceful, private association.?

5. Law enforcement should focus resources on crimes against innocent persons and property instead of victimless crimes.?

Economic Issues - Mark your final score on the right Economic Issues axis between 0-100

Agree – 20 Points Maybe – 10 Points Disagree – 0 Points

1. Government should stay out of healthcare, allowing people to form and choose health plans, associations, and charities freely.?

2. Let parents educate their children according to their beliefs and preferences, free from government interference.?

3. Replace government welfare with private charity and mutual aid.?

4. Central banks should be abolished, allowing people to freely choose and exchange their preferred currencies.?

5. Lift government restrictions on economic activity and enable courts to adjudicate civil and criminal law violations.?

This is sometimes jokingly called: The Actual World's Smallest Political Quiz! I "pro-modified" it to promote voluntaryism as part of our on-going campaign to take the absolute best anarcho-capitalist and peaceful anarchy memes and "re-brand" them to voluntaryism!

Another meme I "pro-modified" for the upcoming book to B&$^$-slap the organized crime banks!

Top Stories of the Week

Etienne Note: With our IndieGoGo campaign for Voluntaryism ending in Five (5) days, I am releasing a sample chapter and a progress report on how the book is progressing. My goal is to finish up by late January. I am behind because I have kept up publishing the Daily News and Five Meme Friday but I am contemplating taking a break to devote myself 100% to the book. In our weekly Five Meme Friday newsletter, I am going to drop a few of the dozens of memes and visualizations that we have either created from scratch, pro-modified, or recreated to get the high resolution we need for the book.

In the chapter below, you can get a feel for a series of chapters where we deal with the specific “hard questions” of how the free market and REAL freedom would deliver better outcomes than monopoly “government” in Healthcare, Roads and Highways, Policing, Primary Education, and National Defense in some specific examples of chapters that have already been completed.

Each of these chapters follow the same format: Introduction to the issue, How the “Government” Ruins It, The Voluntaryist and Free Market Alternatives, Voluntaryism in Action (how the free market is already providing better alternatives), Transition Strategies, FAQs, and Resources for a Deeper Dive

Videos of the Week

James Corbett, host of the Corbett Report, delivers a satirical presentation to Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona - The Voluntaryism Conference that pokes fun at the absurdity of centralized government planning. Using the fictional Ministry of Toothbrushes, he humorously explores the inefficiencies and absurdities that arise when the government controls even the most minor aspects of daily life. Corbett compares historical examples of central planning, including the Soviet Union’s attempts to regulate production down to the number of toothbrushes and coffins. He explains how such top-down control stifles innovation, limits choice, and leads to waste as government agencies attempt to dictate what people need. Corbett’s satire ultimately highlights the effectiveness of free markets and human cooperation. He questions the notion that essential services like security, dispute resolution, and infrastructure need government control, suggesting instead that individuals and communities can better manage these. This episode is both a humorous critique of technocratic governance and a thought-provoking exploration of voluntary alternatives.

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Etienne Note: In light of Kamala’s $20M book deal, I thought I would remind everyone of Obama’s sweetheart book deal with Pearson and $50M sweetheart deal with Netflix.

by IWB

Obama gave Pearson Publishing $350 million to create Commoncore text and Pearson gave Obama a $65 million dollar book deal in return.

Quid Pro Quo.

Media silent…

Obama gave Pearson Publishing $350 million to create Commoncore text and Pearson gave Obama a $65 million dollar book deal in return.

By Donald Shaw

Some of Trump's close advisers have been cashing in since the election by signing lucrative lobbying contracts with new clients for whom they will work to influence the administration or other parts of the government.

Bryan Lanza, a senior adviser for Trump's 2024 campaign and communications director for Trump's transition team in his first administration, has registered to lobby for seven new clients since the election, more than doubling the number of clients he reported lobbying for in the most recent quarter. His new corporate clients since the election are the U.S. Cannabis Council, Venture Global LNG, HP Inc., surveillance technology company FlockSafety, and the Consumer Technology Association, a trade group for hundreds of tech companies including giants like Apple and Google.

Etienne Note: Expect this technology, ultimately, to be used to control who can access the internet and used to completely ban certain users. Remember where you heard it first.

by Charles Hymas

Social media firms will use facial recognition age checks to “drive out” under-age children from their sites, under plans to be announced next month by Ofcom.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Jon Higham, the online regulator’s head of online safety policy, said platforms would be expected to remove potentially millions of children from their sites by using “highly accurate and effective” age checks.

The largest tech firms will face multi-billion-pound fines under the Online Safety Act if they fail to protect children and instead allow them to access harmful content such as porn, child sex abuse images and violence.

"Daily News of The Week”

by jchristoff

If you believe lies as truth, only pain will result. For example, if you believe you can fly and jump off a 10-story building, you're going to encounter pain......because you're believing lies as truth. If you believe that a person dressed in a white butcher coat can make you healthy with poison, the same painful result will occur. Every facet of life operates in the exact same manner.

Most people today are living inside various structures of immense pain and yet they aren't aware of this very simple rule. If someone you know is living in immense pain, all they need to do (to find relief) is to reverse engineer this one Universal rule. To remove the pain, simply find the lies you're living out as truth, and surgically remove them from your life......one by one.

It's also good to remember that your body, your mind and your nervous system can indeed become addicted to the pain and to a boring, mundane, meaningless and directionless existence. As humans, our regular routines and "what we already know" register as normal, predictable and comfortable in our nervous systems. It doesn't matter if what we already know is an amazing life or a really shitty one, any deviation from how we navigate or experience our day isn't welcome in our neurological system. The "same old-same old" makes us feel safe, calm and at ease. Different (even if amazing) makes us feel unsafe and uneasy.

by Tyler Durden

Imagine if humanity’s future were slipping through our fingers—literally. For decades, the world has been fixated on the threats we can see: climate change, pandemics, economic upheaval. Yet, quietly, an invisible crisis has been brewing inside our bodies. Sperm counts in men have plummeted by nearly 50% worldwide in just a few decades. This isn’t science fiction; it’s happening right now.

The implications are staggering. Fertility rates are dropping, and with them, questions about the long-term health of the human race loom larger than ever. Dr. Hagai Levine, a leading researcher on the subject, called it a “canary in a coal mine” moment, warning, “We have a serious problem on our hands that could threaten the survival of humanity.”

But why is this happening? And what can we do about it? To understand the gravity of this issue, we need to look at the numbers, the causes, and most importantly, the solutions. This isn’t just a men’s health crisis - it’s a call for global action.

by James Hill, MD

On December 17, 2024, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson (R-LA) introduced a 1,547-page continuing resolution (CR) for a spending bill that permits injection and mask mandates, vaccine passports, expanded government powers in any unaccountably declared “emergency,” and gain-of-function research, according to several sources posting on X.

Do you think Johnson would do this because he cares about your family’s health?

Take another guess.Is another group guiding his hand?

Who demands harmful mask mandates?

Georgia politician Stacey Abrams says it’s “the [redacted] community.”

by Kevin Barrett

By Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press

“Israel is a cancer on the Middle East.” Resistance leaders across the region have used that metaphor for generations. The Zionists who dominate American politics, finance and media have attacked it as inappropriate.

But is the metaphor inaccurate? Cancer occurs when a diseased cell or cells begin uncontrollably expanding at the expense of neighboring cells and organ systems. Israel, a malignant body of extremist fanatics implanted into the heart of the Middle East, keeps mindlessly and voraciously expanding, not unlike a virulent tumor. Such pathological Zionist growth has caused untold pain, suffering, and hardship for the people of Palestine, the region, and the world.

Let’s chart Israel’s malignant growth. The original version of modern Israel, as set forth in the Balfour Declaration (1917) consisted of a mere “Jewish homeland” (not a state) guaranteed not to impinge on the rights of non-Jews—who constituted the vast majority of the population and owned virtually all of the land of historic Palestine. After the invading Jewish terrorists began running amok, as recounted in Thomas Suarez’s magisterial State of Terror: How Terrorism Created Modern Israel, Britain rewarded them with the 1937 Peel Commission partition plan, which would have created Israel on 33% of Palestine, leaving the other 67% for Palestinians.

by Tyler Durden

Just what we need at the peak of drone hysteria - more drones in the skies over the U.S.

But this latest batch will be courtesy of Google’s parent company Alphabet, whose subsidiary Wing will be "expanding its drone delivery service to DoorDash customers in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex", according to The Verge.

Wing’s drones are designed for small parcel delivery, combining vertical takeoff with fixed-wing forward flight for speed and range. Powered by electric batteries, they feature redundant systems like extra propellers for safety.

And starting last week, DoorDash users in Frisco and Fort Worth can receive drone deliveries from 50 local merchants, with items arriving in as little as 15 minutes, via Wing, the report says.

The drones fly at speeds up to 65 mph and hover at 150 feet to safely lower orders. Eligible Dallas-Fort Worth addresses can access this option, and locals can check eligibility on Wing's website.

by Theyeshivaworld

The Guatemalan police carried out a massive raid of the Lev Tahor cult at the border between Guatemala and El Salvador on Friday, rescuing 160 children and teens and 40 women after testimonies of severe abuse at the cult’s compound.

The raid, involving over 400 police officers, soldiers, and psychologists, took place following testimonies from four minors who escaped from the cult last month and provided shocking details to the police about serious offenses. A formal complaint was filed to the Guatemalan state prosecutor’s office, which decided to launch an operation to rescue the minors in the cult.

Guatemalan state prosecutor Dimas Jimenez said at a press briefing that the raid was conducted due to alleged “forced pregnancy, mistreatment of minors and rape.” According to Jimenez, the raid was supported by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

by Aliki Kraterou

UKRAINE has deployed an all-robot assault force to the battlefield for the first time to attack Russian troops.

The deadly tech, including ground and flying drones, was launched in Kharkiv by a Ukrainian national guard brigade.

ance with our Privacy Policy

A robot equipped with a Browning 12.7 mm machine gunCredit: X/wartranslated

It's the first time Ukraine deploys an all-robot assaultCredit: X/wartranslated

The robot is operated remotelyCredit: X/wartranslated

The dragon drone firing 2,500C thermite on the Russian bunkerCredit: X/@DefenceU

The drone flies along spitting out flames

The all-robot combined-arms operation in northern Ukraine involved remote-controlled flying surveillance and minelaying drones.

It also included one-way explosive robots on the ground and in the air as well as gun-armed ground ’bots, according to Forbes.

by Lisa Bonos

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephanie, a tech worker in San Francisco, was drawn to the robot taxis that Alphabet’s Waymo operates in the city because she felt more secure without a human driver. The vehicles provide hundreds of thousands of driverless rides each month, city data shows.

“It’s so much safer, especially for a woman,” she said in a phone interview this month. “You’re not getting in the car with some strange man.”

But when a self-driving ride turned scary last month, she found herself wishing there had been a stranger behind the wheel after all.

Stephanie recalled riding home with her sister in one of Waymo’s driverless Jaguar SUVs around 10:30 p.m. on a Saturday night when a car holding several young men began following them. They drove close to the robotaxi honking and yelling, “Hey, ladies — you guys are hot.”

Continue reading

by Adan Salazar

The parents of a North Carolina high school volleyball player, who sustained brain damage after an injury caused by a biologically male “trans” opponent, are warning parents of female athletes to take their kids out of sports if transgenders are playing.

The distraught parents speak out in a new documentary covering the Sept. 2022 incident titled, “Kill Shot: How Payton McNabb Turned Tragedy Into Triumph,” which documents how a trans Highlands High volleyball player powerfully spiked the ball over the net striking 17-year-old Hiwassee Dam player Payton McNabb straight in the face, resulting in severe head and neck injuries, long-term concussion issues and vision problems.

“My first thought was, is she going to be ok? And then honestly my second- I was mad. I was furious, because we all knew this was going to happen. Did I think it would happen to my child? No. But we all knew. Everybody talked about it. Everybody knew something was going to happen,” says McNabb’s mother Pamela.

By Julie Boatman

Electric-powered aircraft may seem like a vague, future promise in the pursuit of decarbonizing aviation, but a handful of battery-powered planes are already in flight. These days, it’s mostly limited to light, two-seat airplanes often used as trainers, but aviation experts think that by 2050, with expected developments in battery technology, many regional jets and turboprops could be electric.

That’s because electric motors driving a propeller or turbine produce an abundance of torque for a short period. But the power draw required to support larger regional aircraft is still too much—and too heavy—with current battery systems. The bigger the battery, the more it weighs, and the higher chance of fire or other issues, so electrifying an aircraft is not as simple as an electric vehicle. Also, jet fuel’s greater energy density—estimated to deliver 50 times more power for the same weight and volume as batteries—will be hard to replace in a marketplace that’s resistant to change.

By Donald Shaw

A political group funded by Elon Musk that until recently employed one of his partners in the Department of Government Efficiency is deeply tied to a lobbying firm that helps several of the largest Defense contractors secure contracts from the Pentagon and appropriations from Congress.

In 2022, Musk reportedly began donating tens of millions to a nonprofit called Building America’s Future. The group raised more than $53 million that year, a big uptick from the $11 million it raised the year prior, and according to the Wall Street Journal, at least $43 million of that funding was provided by Musk. According to the group’s latest tax filing, it raised $20.9 million in 2023.

During the 2024 election cycle, Building America’s Future set up and funded a network of groups that supported Trump’s election, including the fictitious Project 2028, a group that pretended to be Harris’ version of the controversial Project 2025 document, and Future Coalition PAC, which targeted Arab and Jewish voters in battleground states with contradictory messages on Kamala Harris’ stance on Israel.

By Joe Salas

No, this isn't the return of Marvel's Iron Man; Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS) has announced plans to build the world's first grid-scale fusion power plant near Richmond, Virginia.

After over 100 locations around the world were scouted, CFS chose a 100-acre (40.5-ha) plot of land in Chesterfield County in Virginia for the ARC – an acronym for "Affordable, Robust, Compact" – to be built. This fusion power plant aims to produce a continuous 400 megawatts of clean, virtually limitless energy by the early 2030s.

If the name "ARC" rings a bell, it's because it shares the same name as the fictional ARC reactor invented by Marvel Comics' Tony Stark to power his Iron Man suit and more. While Stark's mini fusion reactor was small enough to hold in his hand, the real-world CFS version will be closer to the size of a warehouse. No superhero suit included (yet).

by Anandamide

Pfizer SV40 DNA has now been found in the blood of Australians. This is a slap with a wet fish for the TGA…. right after their emails demonstrate they know this DNA is a nuclear targeting sequence. They are up the spout as they have assured the public this can not happen and they just rolled out the green and gold for Moderna to build a few vaccine manufacturing plants down under. A tough bikkie indeed.

Russell Broadbent wasted no time alerting the Primer Minister, Minister for Health and the Deputy Secretary.

62 other highly decorated physicians and scientists have signed this letter asking for immediate action.

This DNA was discovered in a Peer Reviewed paper from Ryan et al which was not looking for it. Communication with the lead author of the paper informed us that they even used DNA depletion steps in their protocol so its a bit surprising any DNA sequences were found at all. This leaves us with the only rational conclusion, which is that the DNA loads in Australians blood after vaccination is in fact much higher than can be measured in the Ryan et al study. SV40 Promoter sequences were detected in this study. The Journal has been notified of the discovery. They may not act as the Ryan et al study was never designed to monitor the DNA and therefor this doesn’t constitute an error in need of correction but an incidental finding. Sandeep Chakraborty has written a preprint about this discovery and I have confirmed his findings.

by Commonwealth war graves commission

Since the guns of August opened fire in wrath across France and Belgium’s virginal green fields, the war in Europe had already claimed hundreds of thousands of lives in 1914.

The first six months of World War One had put paid to the optimistic idea that this would be a short war. The flower of French, German, and Commonwealth youth had already been cut down. Soldiers on both sides, young men in their prime, had fallen victim to the unceasing horrors of modern combat.

For context, the British would take close to 60,000 casualties at the First Battle of Ypres in October 1914 alone.

By the end of the year, the British and Commonwealth forces had lost just over 42,250 dead in fighting around the world. That may seem low against the other major combatants’ war dead, with hundreds of thousands killed, but keep in mind that Britain’s army was much smaller than France’s or Germany’s when war broke out in August 1914.

By Pallavi Rao

This was originally posted on our Voronoi app. Download the app for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

There’s nothing quite like a big chart to really get into the data. In this edition we take a look at the massive $115 trillion world economy in 2025, along with how it breaks down per country.

Data is sourced from the International Monetary Fund’s GDP estimates for 2025 (except for Pakistan). All figures are rounded and in nominal USD.

The U.S. has been the world’s largest economy for over 100 years, and in 2025 will maintain its lead, at $30.3 trillion.

*Pakistan’s forecast for 2025 is not yet released, so 2024 data is used here.

Second-largest China ($19.5 trillion) will also hold its position, now on a 15-year streak. The top two together account for over two-fifths (43%) of the world’s $115 trillion GDP.

by James Edward Taylor

Not to mention the “medicines”.

James Edward Taylor16 dic

I don’t know about you, but to me, it feels like every news story these days feels like we’re being forced to swallow a Forget-Me-Now. 😂

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Light therapy (photobiomodulation) shows promise as an effective noninvasive treatment for dry age-related macular degeneration, with 53% of patients gaining improved visual acuity over two years

The therapy uses specific wavelengths of light to enhance retinal cell function, protecting vision without injections or medications, and reduced new cases of geographic atrophy by 73%

Clinical trials demonstrated significant improvements, with treated patients averaging 5.4 letters gained in visual acuity compared to three letters in placebo groups, showing both safety and effectiveness

Photobiomodulation works by targeting mitochondria with red to near-infrared light (600 to 1,100 nanometers), increasing ATP production and reducing oxidative stress in retinal cells

While light therapy shows promise for AMD treatment, the best way to prevent this condition is avoiding seed oils, which contain linoleic acid

By Kayla Zh

This was originally posted on our Voronoi app. Download the app for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

Big tech companies are aggressively investing billions of dollars in AI data centers to meet the escalating demand for computational power and infrastructure necessary for advanced AI workloads.

This graphic visualizes the total AI capital expenditures and data center operating costs for Microsoft, Google, Meta, and Amazon from January to August 2024.

AI capital expenditures are one-time or infrequent investments in long-term AI assets and infrastructure.

Data center operating costs are ongoing expenses for running and maintaining AI data centers on a day-to-day basis

The data comes from New Street Research via JP Morgan and is updated as of August 2024. Figures are in billions. Operating costs include cash operating expenses, software, depreciation, and electricity.

by dnyuz

In our digital age, few things are more irritating than a slow internet connection. Your web browser starts to lag. On video calls, the faces of your friends turn to frozen masks. When the flow of information dries up, it can feel as if we are cut off from the world.

Engineers measure this flow in bits per second. Streaming a high-definition video takes about 25 million bps. The download rate in a typical American home is about 262 million bps.

Now researchers have estimated the speed of information flow in the human brain: just 10 bps. They titled their study, published this month in the journal Neuron, “The unbearable slowness of being.”

“It’s a bit of a counterweight to the endless hyperbole about how incredibly complex and powerful the human brain is,” said Markus Meister, a neuroscientist at the California Institute of Technology and an author of the study. “If you actually try to put numbers to it, we are incredibly slow.”

by Jim Hoft

The State Department’s Global Engagement Center announced on Monday that they were shuttering their doors after GOP officials defunded the program with the new funding bill.

The State Department insists the agency was successful at tracking propaganda and disinformation campaigns from US adversaries such as Russia and China.

This is false. Their main focus was targeting American and foreign media sites that promoted Donald Trump and populism and rejected the dominating and godless globalist movement in the world today.

The Global Engagement Initiative was notorious for blacklisting and censoring conservative and independent media outlets like The

Gateway Pundit.

enator Eric Schmitt (R-MO), who has led efforts against government censorship of American websites cheered the news.

Via Newsmax.

By AG Staff

Afederal initiative that began during the Obama administration with the goal of debanking certain industries disfavored by federal officials has apparently been resurrected and is taking aim at cryptocurrencies.

Operation Choke Point was started by the U.S. Dept. of Justice in 2013 as a way to put pressure on banks to sever their ties, without due process, with legal businesses like gun dealers, cannabis dispensaries and payday lenders which the administration found objectionable.

That initiative was ended by President Trump in 2017 but under the Biden administration, it appears that Operation Choke Point 2.0 has begun with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) sending letters to U.S. banks in 2022, urging them to “pause all crypto-related activity.”

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) told Fox Business that the regulatory abuse is real and that President-elect Trump will put an end to this type of regulatory abuse

by Lioness of Judah Ministry

One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman

A former top government official has warned the public that the vast majority of parents have “systematically poisoned their children” by injecting them with “vaccines.”

The warning was issued by Catherine Austin Fitts who served in President George H.W. Bush’s administration as the assistant secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing (HUD).

Fitts is an American investment banker who served as managing director of Dillon, Read & Co.

In a new interview with CHD TV, Fitts has blown the whistle on a scheme between pharmaceutical companies, doctors, and health officials to make huge profits from pushing “vaccines” onto the public.

Fitts argues that doctors and health officials “are financially complicit in [the] murder” of millions of people who have been killed by the Covid mRNA injections and other so-called “vaccines.”

How To Become The True Media - Mark Passio Seminar Series - Starts Jan 6th

An Intensive 23-Week Technology Skill-Sharing Seminar Hosted By MARK PASSIO Of WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com Every Monday 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm Eastern U.S. Time From Monday January 6, 2025 to Monday, June 9, 2025

(Total of 23 Class Sessions)

The Peoples Reset - January 29th-Feb 6th 2025 - Morelia, Mexico

- Etienne de la Boetie2 will be a speaker

MidFest — Spring 2025, April 23rd-28th, 2025 Camp Copperhead Spavinaw, Oklahoma

Memes Bonanza

Not your traditional truth music... but I found it while looking for libertarian Christmas music and had to publish it... There is Caroling... Kinda... Wait for it...

People around the world are organizing various efforts to secure an area with political sovereignty to implement societies free from the control system of “government.” The largest and most exciting is the Free State Project in New Hampshire.

The Free State Project has organized over 24,000+ activists who have pledged to move to New Hampshire and campaign actively for its political independence. The group has already moved and contained over 6,200+ in the state, with more arriving every week and has spent over a decade successfully rolling back laws, getting libertarians elected to office, and building the political and social networks needed for societal change. I believe if we free New Hampshire, we can ultimately win freedom everywhere, as we demonstrate, through a single “laboratory-of-liberty,” that you can have harmony and prosperity without “government.”

