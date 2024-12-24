by Adan Salazar

The parents of a North Carolina high school volleyball player, who sustained brain damage after an injury caused by a biologically male “trans” opponent, are warning parents of female athletes to take their kids out of sports if transgenders are playing.

The distraught parents speak out in a new documentary covering the Sept. 2022 incident titled, “Kill Shot: How Payton McNabb Turned Tragedy Into Triumph,” which documents how a trans Highlands High volleyball player powerfully spiked the ball over the net striking 17-year-old Hiwassee Dam player Payton McNabb straight in the face, resulting in severe head and neck injuries, long-term concussion issues and vision problems.

“My first thought was, is she going to be ok? And then honestly my second- I was mad. I was furious, because we all knew this was going to happen. Did I think it would happen to my child? No. But we all knew. Everybody talked about it. Everybody knew something was going to happen,” says McNabb’s mother Pamela.

“I would never, ever let her play today if I knew what I know now,” Pamela says, adding, “Pull your kid. Don’t play. It is not worth what has happened to her to happen to anybody else’s child.”

The parents recalled at the time they were unable to raise concerns about the male player due to pressure.

“The guilt Payton’s father and I carry is heavy,” Pamela said in comments to the New York Post. “At the time we weren’t allowed to speak up. We couldn’t say, ‘No, she’s not playing against a boy, it’s dangerous.'”

The Daily Mail detailed McNabb’s tough road to recovery, which is still ongoing:

Now a communications student at Western Carolina University, Ms McNabb says she continues to struggle to move the right side of her body — leading her to regularly lose her balance and suffer from falls. Her mental acuity is also damaged, with Ms McNabb requiring hours of extra tutoring every month and extra time during tests because of the damage. And she has struggled with much worse vision, anxiety and depression as she fights to recover from her injuries.

Infowars obtained footage of the incident incredibly from a “highlight” reel uploaded to YouTube, which showed the Highlands High volleyball player violently spike the ball at an unsuspecting McNabb

.Since the incident, McNabb has been attempting to get lawmakers in her state to ban transgenders from playing in female sports, arguing her injuries are a testament to the extensive harm female athletes could endure.

“If my story can in any way help prevent this from happening to at least just one woman or girl, then it was all worth it,” McNabb, 19, recently told the New York Post.

McNabb still suffers frequent headaches, anxiety, cognitive impairment and issues with her memory. She can no longer participate in athletics.

