My Favorite Memes: Mass Hypnosis & Brainwashing (Part 2)
Wait... am I being programmed to collect these?
Not to mention the “medicines”.
I don’t know about you, but to me, it feels like every news story these days feels like we’re being forced to swallow a Forget-Me-Now. 😂
Our IndieGoGo for my new book: Voluntaryism - How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All! has raised $3391 from 75 backers or 13% of our $25,000 goal with 15 days left! You can get some great perks for pre-ordering at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/voluntaryism-why-we-don-t-need-government
I'm old enough to remember Frank Zappa (see second meme) talking about how TV sucks your brain, etc... I remember it because it changed my perception of the media from that moment forward. So many of us have known for decades what has been forming in the world, but damn, it's been really hard to actualize the extreme nature of it all.