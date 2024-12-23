by Aliki Kraterou

UKRAINE has deployed an all-robot assault force to the battlefield for the first time to attack Russian troops.

The deadly tech, including ground and flying drones, was launched in Kharkiv by a Ukrainian national guard brigade.

ance with our Privacy Policy

8

A robot equipped with a Browning 12.7 mm machine gunCredit: X/wartranslated

8

It's the first time Ukraine deploys an all-robot assaultCredit: X/wartranslated

8

The robot is operated remotelyCredit: X/wartranslated

8

The dragon drone firing 2,500C thermite on the Russian bunkerCredit: X/@DefenceU

8

The drone flies along spitting out flames

The all-robot combined-arms operation in northern Ukraine involved remote-controlled flying surveillance and minelaying drones.

It also included one-way explosive robots on the ground and in the air as well as gun-armed ground ’bots, according to Forbes.

Footage shows a ground robot on a tracked platform equipped with a Browning 12.7 mm machine gun.

A spokesperson for the 13th National Guard Brigade said: "We are talking about dozens of units of robotic and unmanned equipment simultaneously on a small section of the front."

While precise details of the weapons are not known, it is not the first time Ukraine has deployed killer tech causing devastation across the frontline.

Earlier this month Kyiv's “Sea Baby” marine drones were seen pounding Putin's helicopters and Su-30SM warplanes in a battle in Kerch Bay.

Dramatic footage shows the drones using onboard machine guns in Ukraine's December attack close to the Crimean Bridge.

Footage released in October shows the Sea Baby drones firing rockets targeting positions in the Russian-occupied areas of Kinburn Spit.

Continue reading...

Our IndieGoGo for my new book: Voluntaryism - How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All! has raised $3217 from 72 backers or 12% of our $25,000 goal with 15 days left! You can get some great perks for pre-ordering at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/voluntaryism-why-we-don-t-need-government