Etienne Note: In light of Kamala’s $20M book deal, I thought I would remind everyone of Obama’s sweetheart book deal with Pearson and $50M sweetheart deal with Netflix.

by IWB

Obama gave Pearson Publishing $350 million to create Commoncore text and Pearson gave Obama a $65 million dollar book deal in return.

Quid Pro Quo.

Media silent…

The Obamas’ $60m book deal has broken all records. From James Patterson to JK Rowling and Pope John Paul II, here are some of their closest rivals

https://www.theguardian.com/books/2017/mar/01/richest-book-deals-of-all-time-hillary-clinton-james-patterson

Pearson Publishing was paid for Commoncore but Penguin Random House Publishing did the Obama book deal. But there is commonality with the two:

From Wiki:

Penguin Random House was formed on July 1, 2013, upon the completion of a £2.4 billion transaction between Bertelsmann and Pearson to merge their respective trade publishing companies, Random House and Penguin Group. Bertelsmann and Pearson, the parent companies, owning 53% and 47%, respectively.

In July 2017, Pearson agreed to sell a 22% stake in the business to Bertelsmann, thereby retaining a 25% holding.

Quid Pro Quo

Same as Obama’s stance on net net-neutrality benefited Netflix, now Netflix hires Obamas to produce their “Higher Ground” shows to the tune of millions.

