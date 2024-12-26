by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Story at-a-glance

Light therapy (photobiomodulation) shows promise as an effective noninvasive treatment for dry age-related macular degeneration, with 53% of patients gaining improved visual acuity over two years

The therapy uses specific wavelengths of light to enhance retinal cell function, protecting vision without injections or medications, and reduced new cases of geographic atrophy by 73%

Clinical trials demonstrated significant improvements, with treated patients averaging 5.4 letters gained in visual acuity compared to three letters in placebo groups, showing both safety and effectiveness

Photobiomodulation works by targeting mitochondria with red to near-infrared light (600 to 1,100 nanometers), increasing ATP production and reducing oxidative stress in retinal cells

While light therapy shows promise for AMD treatment, the best way to prevent this condition is avoiding seed oils, which contain linoleic acid

Light therapy, a painless, noninvasive treatment, could significantly lower your risk of vision loss from dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), according to a study presented at AAO 2024, the annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO).1

Researchers revealed that photobiomodulation therapy, a type of light therapy, not only slows the progression of dry AMD but also improves visual acuity in patients. According to lead study author Dr. David S. Boyer, this therapy marks the first effective noninvasive treatment for dry AMD, offering hope to millions who have long struggled with limited options.2

Over two years, patients receiving this light therapy showed remarkable improvements: 53% gained more than five letters in visual acuity, and there was a 73% reduction in new geographic atrophy cases — signifying a significant decrease in the development of advanced damage to the retina — compared to those who didn’t receive the treatment.3 This therapy could soon become a standard, accessible option for preserving your vision without the need for injections or medications.

Understanding Macular Degeneration

AMD is a leading cause of vision loss, particularly affecting individuals over 50. The macula, a small part of your retina, is responsible for sharp, central vision — the clarity you need for reading, driving and recognizing faces. AMD exists in two primary forms: wet and dry.

Wet AMD is characterized by the growth of abnormal blood vessels beneath your retina, which leak fluid and cause rapid vision loss. This form is often managed with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) medications.

In contrast, dry AMD progresses more slowly and involves the thinning and deterioration of your macula without the abnormal blood vessel growth seen in the wet form. Until now, treatment options for dry AMD have been limited to dietary supplements rich in antioxidants and lifestyle changes aimed at slowing the disease’s progression.

The Most Important Way to Prevent AMD

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, so before I go into the details of light therapy, I want to share the No. 1 way to prevent AMD — a disease process rooted in mitochondrial dysfunction and insulin resistance, triggered by the long-term consumption of seed oils rich in linoleic acid (LA).

Your eyes are highly susceptible to damage caused by polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs) such as LA.4 PUFAs are prone to oxidation, which means the fat breaks down into harmful metabolites, including oxidized LA metabolites (OXLAMs). These go on to cause mitochondrial dysfunction, which is a hallmark of most chronic disease.

Seed oils, including soybean, cottonseed, sunflower, rapeseed (canola), corn and safflower, are present in almost every processed food, including those from restaurants. To avoid it, you’ll need to eliminate most processed foods from your diet. Additionally, LA is hidden in seemingly "healthy" choices like chicken, pork and even olive oil, which is often blended with cheaper seed oils.

To protect your vision and overall health, it’s wise to keep your LA intake below 5 grams per day from all sources. If you can get it below 2 grams, that’s even better. To help you track your LA intake, make it a habit to enter all your foods into a nutrition tracker. That way, you can tally how much LA you’re consuming daily and adjust your meals accordingly.

The Promise of Photobiomodulation Therapy for AMD

Photobiomodulation (PBM) therapy uses specific wavelengths of light to enhance the function of cells in the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE), the layer of cells at the back of your eye that’s necessary for maintaining retinal health.

By improving cellular function, photobiomodulation keeps these cells healthy longer, slowing or even reversing the degenerative processes that lead to vision loss. Unlike conventional treatments, this therapy doesn’t require the discomfort and risks associated with injections or medications.

A study published in the journal Retina also revealed promising results of photobiomodulation therapy for dry AMD.5 This randomized, controlled trial enrolled 100 subjects across 10 U.S. centers. Participants were aged 50 and older, diagnosed with intermediate dry AMD and exhibited best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) scores between 50 and 75 letters, corresponding to a Snellen equivalent of 20/32 (slightly below normal) to 20/100 (moderately impaired).

Participants were randomly assigned in a 2:1 ratio to receive either the multiwavelength PBM treatment or a placebo treatment. The PBM regimen involved nine treatment sessions over three to five weeks, repeated every four months for a total of six series over 24 months. The placebo treatment mimicked the PBM procedure but with significantly reduced light intensity.

Patients receiving PBM therapy experienced significant improvements. At the 13-month mark, those who received PBM experienced an average increase of 5.4 letters in BCVA, compared to a three-letter gain in the placebo group. This difference is statistically significant and clinically meaningful, especially considering the progressive nature of dry AMD.

Moreover, 55% of the PBM-treated eyes achieved a gain of five or more letters, and 26.4% saw an improvement of 10 or more letters. In contrast, only 40.8% and 15.1% of the placebo-treated eyes achieved these milestones, respectively.6

Stabilizing or even improving vision in early to intermediate stages of dry AMD significantly impacts daily activities and overall quality of life. Additionally, the PBM group showed fewer instances of visual decline, with fewer eyes losing five or more letters compared to the placebo group. These results underscore PBM's ability to halt and even reverse some of the vision loss associated with dry AMD.

Safety and High Compliance Rates: A Promising Profile

The Retina study provided reassuring data regarding the safety profile of photobiomodulation. Throughout the 13-month period, only 22.3% of treated eyes experienced at least one ocular-specific adverse event, with the majority being mild to moderate in intensity.7 Importantly, no adverse event was reported by more than 5% of participants, and none led to discontinuation of the study.

Compliance rates were impressively high, with 88.2% of PBM-treated eyes fully adhering to the treatment protocol compared to 74.5% in the placebo group. This high level of compliance is indicative of the therapy's tolerability and the minimal burden it places on patients, with each treatment session lasting less than five minutes per eye.

The favorable safety and compliance data suggest that PBM therapy is well-accepted by patients, making it a viable long-term option. The absence of significant phototoxicity or other severe side effects also positions PBM as a safe alternative to more invasive treatments currently available for AMD.

More Evidence Light Therapy Benefits Dry AMD

A separate study published in Ophthalmology and Therapy also provides compelling evidence on the safety and efficacy of photobiomodulation for treating dry age-related macular degeneration (dAMD).8 This randomized, controlled, double-blind trial involved 76 patients over the age of 50 with dAMD.

Participants were assigned to receive either the PBM treatment or a placebo procedure. The treatment regimen included two cycles of sessions spread over several weeks. At the four-month mark, patients treated with PBM showed a significant improvement in best-corrected visual acuity, with 20.3% achieving a gain of five or more letters compared to 8.9% in the placebo group.

Additionally, there was a notable reduction in drusen volume among the PBM-treated eyes, suggesting that PBM may help slow the accumulation of harmful deposits beneath the retina.

Drusen, yellow deposits under the retina, are a hallmark of AMD and contribute to disease progression. By reducing drusen volume, PBM therapy may help slow the advancement of AMD, delaying the onset of more severe stages like geographic atrophy (GA) or neovascular AMD (nAMD).

Importantly, the study reported minimal adverse events, with only mild ocular discomfort experienced by a fifth of the treated patients. The most common adverse events included mild symptoms like dryness and warmth at the application site, which were easily managed and did not lead to any discontinuations.

Exploring the Biochemical Foundations of Light Therapy

PBM therapy utilizes specific wavelengths of red to near-infrared light (600 to 1,100 nanometers) to target the mitochondria within your retinal cells.9 Mitochondria are the powerhouses of your cells, responsible for producing adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the primary energy source that fuels cellular functions.

When PBM light penetrates your retinal tissue, it’s absorbed by cytochrome c oxidase (CCO), an enzyme in the mitochondrial electron transport chain. This absorption enhances mitochondrial activity, leading to increased ATP production, which in turn boosts cellular metabolism and promotes the repair and regeneration of retinal cells.

Moreover, PBM therapy helps reduce oxidative stress by decreasing the levels of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and mitigating inflammation within the retinal environment.10 The benefits of light therapy also extend to other macular diseases, offering hope for broader vision preservation. One such condition is diabetic macular edema (DME), a complication of diabetes that causes swelling in the macula due to leaking blood vessels.11

Preliminary studies have explored PBM’s effectiveness in reducing retinal thickness and edema in DME patients. Additionally, PBM therapy is being investigated for pachychoroid disorders, a group of diseases characterized by an abnormal thickening of the choroid layer in the eye. Early studies suggest PBM could help reduce inflammation and enhance mitochondrial function in these conditions.12

Photobiomodulation, particularly low-level red-light therapy (LLRL), is also beneficial for myopia, commonly known as nearsightedness.13 A meta-analysis, published in Clinics and involving 685 patients with a mean age of 9.7 years, found that LLRL therapy was associated with better outcomes in two key measures of myopia progression: spherical equivalent refraction (SER) and axial length (AL) change.14

A comprehensive review of multiple studies also found that red light therapy, using wavelengths between 635 to 650 nm, effectively reduces axial elongation of the eye and slows the increase in myopic spherical equivalent refraction, suggesting the nearsightedness is progressing more slowly.15 What's more, these benefits were observed in treatments ranging from just four weeks up to 24 months.

