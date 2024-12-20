House speaker Mike Johnson presents bill allowing injection and mask mandates and vaccine passports
Do his funders not approve?
On December 17, 2024, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson (R-LA) introduced a 1,547-page continuing resolution (CR) for a spending bill that permits injection and mask mandates, vaccine passports, expanded government powers in any unaccountably declared “emergency,” and gain-of-function research, according to several sources posting on X.
Bills are presented at the last minute to force congressional approval before government shutdown
Why would Mike Johnson want Americans forced to wear masks, take injections, and show “vaccine passports” to be allowed to get food or medical care?
Do you think Johnson would do this because he cares about your family’s health?
Take another guess.Is another group guiding his hand?
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Who demands harmful mask mandates?
Georgia politician Stacey Abrams says it’s “the [redacted] community.”
Happy Holidays from the Art of Liberty Foundation!
We Goofed! Our discount code for 20% didn’t work on December 8th so we are extending the 20% discount until midnight on Thursday, December 12th!
Celebrate the season with special discounts:
20% off from December 5th-12th with the code Liberty20
15% off from December 13th-16th with the code Liberty15
10% off from December 17th until Christmas with the code Liberty10
Shop for unique books and gifts now at Government-Scam.com/store and make this holiday season extra special!
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
MFer