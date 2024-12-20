by James Hill, MD

On December 17, 2024, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson (R-LA) introduced a 1,547-page continuing resolution (CR) for a spending bill that permits injection and mask mandates, vaccine passports, expanded government powers in any unaccountably declared “emergency,” and gain-of-function research, according to several sources posting on X.

Bills are presented at the last minute to force congressional approval before government shutdown

Why would Mike Johnson want Americans forced to wear masks, take injections, and show “vaccine passports” to be allowed to get food or medical care?

Do you think Johnson would do this because he cares about your family’s health?

Take another guess.Is another group guiding his hand?

Who demands harmful mask mandates?

Georgia politician Stacey Abrams says it’s “the [redacted] community.”

