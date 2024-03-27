Subscribe
Complete Video Of Dali Hitting Key Bridge Appears to Show Intentional Strike on Bridge Pylon
Does this look like an accident to you?
11 hrs ago
Etienne de la Boetie2
"The World Health Organization, United Nations, and the World Economic Forum shall have no jurisdiction or power within the state of…
Bill Blocking WHO, UN, and WEF from Imposing 'Rule, Regulation, Fee, Tax, Policy, or Mandate of Any Kind' Passes Louisiana Senate
14 hrs ago
Etienne de la Boetie2
The Baltimore Bridge Collapse Is Going To Have An Enormous Impact On U.S. Supply Chains
This is a really big deal, because over 750,000 vehicles came through that port last year alone…
15 hrs ago
Etienne de la Boetie2
NYC begins handing out migrants taxpayer-funded, pre-paid debit cards at Roosevelt Hotel shelter, with 450 people set to begin receiving up…
Migrant families will receive a pre-paid card with a week's worth of funds of up to $350 for a family of four
15 hrs ago
Etienne de la Boetie2
NATO tells Ukraine to bolster troop numbers through accelerated conscription
Chairman of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's Military Committee, Lt. Adm.
15 hrs ago
Etienne de la Boetie2
Kim Dotcom: ‘The US Govt has created a hardware backdoor in the CPUs of Apple devices. This cannot be patched with a software update.’
Researchers discover unfixable bug in Apple’s M1, M2, and M3 Silicon, causing havoc.
15 hrs ago
Etienne de la Boetie2
Which Countries Are Really The Richest?
Ranking countries by the size of their economies and their overall net wealth, the U.S. is usually at the top of the list, followed by countries like…
15 hrs ago
Etienne de la Boetie2
Moderna Vaccine Recipients Have Greater Risk Of Developing Chronic Condition: Study
People who receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine have a greater risk of developing chronic hives, according to researchers in Denmark.
15 hrs ago
Etienne de la Boetie2
2,500 football fields of new solar panels destroyed by hail in Texas this week
A few days ago, a 3,300 acre solar power plant in Texas suffered major hail damage. This was a plant so new it was still under construction.
15 hrs ago
Etienne de la Boetie2
“Misinformation Experts” are almost all left wing and they want to censor you
The “Misinformation Industry” has been caught with its pants down — accidentally finding, then burying, the information that nearly everyone in their…
15 hrs ago
Etienne de la Boetie2
Bombshell: CIA Admits Covert Influence Campaign Against China
...the Reuters revelations place CIA operatives in China “leaking documents” for the admitted purpose of destroying China’s international reputation.
Mar 26
Etienne de la Boetie2
Whoops! FOIA response from Santa Clara County reveals that the COVID shots INCREASED your risk of getting COVID!
The COVID vaccines worked in reverse making people more susceptible. Attempts to contact Santa Clara County Public Health Department for comment were…
Mar 26
Etienne de la Boetie2
