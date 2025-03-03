by Peggy Hall

Christine Massie, a Canadian woman concerned about health, spearheaded the freedom of information (FOI) requests to hundreds of health agencies, governments and even the CDC asking for evidence – specifically a SARS-CoV-2 virus particle that would have to be purified in order to study it. To date, 225 institutions from 40 countries have responded, and all have failed to to provide or cite even 1 record describing the alleged “SARS-COV-2” having been found in any sick human and purified! She said that in one response, the CDC admitted that what was being requested [proof that a virus was isolated and purified] had never been done in virology. Find Christine’s evidence here: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/

Link for video

Find Christine’s evidence here:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/

225 health/science institutions worldwide all failed to cite even 1 record of “SARS-COV-2” purification, by anyone, anywhere, ever

As of September 28, 2024:

225 institutions (mainly health and science institutions) in 40 countries have all failed to provide or cite even 1 record describing the alleged “SARS-COV-2” having been found in any sick human and purified, in order to sequence and characterize “it” and study “it” with controlled experiments.

In other words, none of these institutions can prove that the alleged RNA genome of ~30,000 bases surrounded by a protein shell and spikey envelope actually exists…. let alone that “it” causes an allegedly new respiratory disease that is allegedly spread from host to host via contagion.

No one on the planet has a pure sample of the alleged virus.

There are no validated tests. Validation of a test for a “virus” would require a gold standard – the alleged virus.

