A new study from the University of Kansas has found that the majority of infant formulas sold in the U.S. are packed with added sugars, posing serious risks to babies’ health and development. Published on February 24 in the Journal of Food Composition and Analysis, the research highlights how these sugar-laden formulas contradict federal dietary guidelines and medical recommendations, leaving parents with few healthy options.

The study, led by Audrey Rips-Goodwin of the University of Kansas’ Health Behavior and Technology Lab, analyzed 73 infant formulas available in the U.S. in 2022. Shockingly, only five contained primarily natural lactose, the sugar naturally found in breast milk and cow’s milk — and those are no longer on the market. The rest relied heavily on added sugars like corn syrup solids, fructose, and glucose, which lack nutritional value and can harm infants’ health.

A health crisis for babies

Infants who are entirely formula-fed may consume up to 60 grams of added sugars daily — equivalent to two soft drinks. This excessive sugar intake can lead to rapid weight gain, increasing the risk of obesity, Type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease later in life. Added sugars also fail to support beneficial gut bacteria, unlike lactose, which is essential for immune system development and gut health.

Dr. David Ludwig, an endocrinologist at Boston Children’s Hospital, called infant formulas with added sugars a “metabolic nightmare for infants.” He explained, “You lose the beneficial effects of what lactose does, and you get the harmful effects of what these fast-digesting sugars do.”

The study also found that added sugars may condition babies to prefer sweet tastes, increasing the likelihood of overeating and obesity as they grow. This is particularly alarming given that the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (2020-2025) recommend no added sugars for children under 2 years old.

Lax regulations leave parents in the dark

One of the most troubling aspects of this issue is the lack of transparency. Unlike adult food products, U.S. regulations do not require infant formula manufacturers to disclose added sugars on nutrition labels. The FDA mandates 30 nutrients in infant formulas but does not regulate carbohydrate types or require clear labeling. This allows companies to use cheap, unhealthy sugars without informing consumers.

“Consumers are blinded to the fact that added sugars may be present in infant formulas, and in what quantities,” the researchers wrote. As a result, parents may unknowingly feed their babies formulas that undermine their health.

The study’s authors urge formula companies to prioritize naturally occurring lactose as the primary carbohydrate in their products. They also call for stricter government regulations to ensure transparency and align formulas with medical recommendations.

At the same time, the researchers emphasize the need to address systemic barriers to breastfeeding, such as inadequate parental leave and lack of affordable childcare. ““The focus on an individual-level solution (breastfeeding promotion to women and caregivers) is not well matched to addressing the systemic nature of the problem and places an unfair burden on women and families who are expected to navigate this systemic issue,” Rips-Goodwin said.

With newly confirmed Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s focus on public health and corporate accountability, could we see a push for stricter regulations and better support for families? The study’s findings underscore the urgent need for change — not just for the health of our children, but for the future of public health in America.

