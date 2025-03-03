by Tyler Durden

Speaking Jeffrey Epstein and things being kept under wraps (more on that later), a prosecutor with a famous last name quietly joined the sex trafficking case against Sean "Diddy Combs late last year...

In a thinly covered news story from December that's suddenly relevant again (read on), New York Prosecutor Maurene Comey - whose father James Comey famously refused to prosecute Hillary Clinton for mishandling classified information & then participated in the Russia collusion hoax - joined the prosecution against Combs. The younger Comey has previously worked as lead prosecutor on both the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell cases, as well as that of former Epstein cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione. More on that below...

Combs is currently facing multiple serious legal charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for purposes of prostitution. These charges stem from allegations that, from at least 2008 to the present, the impresario led a criminal enterprise aimed at exploiting and abusing women, protecting his reputation, and concealing his conduct. The alleged crimes encompass sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.

Multiple allegations of sexual misconduct involving minors have been made. Last October, attorney Tony Buzbee announced he was representing 120 individuals accusing Combs of sexual misconduct; 25 of these accusers were minors at the time of the alleged incidents - while he's also been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy in a New York City hotel in 2005 and a 17-year-old boy in 2008 who aspired to be on the reality TV show "Making the Band."

According to former dancer Adria Sheri English, who claimed she was "pimped out" by Diddy, the embattled rapper would hold sex-crazed "freak offs" that often took place away from the "main party" but were kept a secret.

In addition to dozens of celebrities, including Jay-Z, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ashton Kutcher, Usher, Kanye West, and Pharrell Williams, several famous politicians are alleged to have attended Diddy's extravagant parties, including:

Bill and Hillary Clinton

Kamala Harris

Donald Trump

Sen. Cory Booker

Andrew Cuomo

Al Sharpton

How many of these figures were at the 'main party' vs. the 'freak off' rooms is unknown, however questions have been raised over whether Diddy was running an blackmail operation similar to what Epstein is suspected of.

As an aside, it's hilarious we pretend the NSA and various public / private international agencies and 'security firms' don't have access to precise GPS location information (possibly in real time) and know exactly whose mobile devices were in proximity to alleged victims' cell phones, etc.

According to a TMZ documentary about the Diddy raid "They have 250 cameras they took from his houses. A lot of people may be running from that tape," said rapper Mark Curry, a former Bad Boy Records artist. TMZ executive producer Charles Latibeaudier said that Combs was "allegedly obsessed with recording everything that went on in his home."

"I don’t think it’s just celebrities that are going to be shook," said Combs' former bodyguard, Gene Deal. "He had politicians in there. He had princes in there. He also had a couple of preachers in there."

And so it suddenly becomes very interesting that the daughter of James Comey is now involved in the prosecution. Is she handling depositions? Or determining which witnesses are involved in the case?

A Brief Timeline

Maurene Comey becamse a US attorney in the Southern District of New York in 2015.

In 2019, when she was just 30-years-old, Comey became one of the lead prosecutors in the Jeffrey Epstein case before he was found dead in his jail cell in August 2019.

Two years later, she became one of three lead prosecutors in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's partner in crime and daughter of suspected Mossad operative Robert Maxwell.

Before becoming a US attorney, Comey clerked for US District Court chief judge Loretta Preska of the SDNY - who notably oversaw a long-running defamation case filed by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against Maxwell.

Comey was also involved in the case of Nicholas Tartaglione, a former NYPD officer who was convicted of killing four men in 2016, and who was briefly Epstein's cellmate in the Manhattan Metro Correctional Center. Tartaglione claims to have helped Epstein after 'finding him unconscious' (and totally not trying to kill him) prior to Epstein's actual death.

In 2016, Tartaglione suspected a man named Martin Luna had stolen money from him - for which "Tartaglione tortured Martin and then forced one of Martin’s nephews to watch as he strangled him to death with a zip-tie," according to a statement by the US Attorney's Office.

Two days after Epstein's death, NY Times reporter James B Stewart, who had spent 90 minutes with Epstein a year prior, wrote "The overriding impression I took away from our roughly 90-minute conversation was that Mr. Epstein knew an astonishing number of rich, famous and powerful people, and had photos to prove it. He also claimed to know a great deal about these people, some of it potentially damaging or embarrassing, including details about their supposed sexual proclivities and recreational drug use.

