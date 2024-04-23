Dear Subscribers,

The big news this week is singer/songwriter Brendan Daniels wrote a song, Organized Crime, based on my book "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! I am so amazingly grateful that so many amazingly talented artists have chosen to write about my work! Brendan's song is absolutely spectacular with a crazy cool backstory that I tell in the article below.

FUNDRAISING UPDATE - A HUGE THANK YOU to everyone who helped out last week with my fundraising appeal! We had a good number of folks contribute, "Go Paid" on Substack and buy books. It was so very much appreciated! Peter S. who became a $250 Founding Member on Substack wrote me a wonderful note that I would like to quote from:

"You are doing awesome work, and I am happy to support your efforts. You are helping to launch a totally new way of thinking about governments, for which I am most thankful. I have already bought several copies of your book, with the intention of giving them away to others, something which I have almost never done in my life, since your perspectives and take on history needs desperately to be shared far and wide. Even though as a philosophy major in college--before turning organic farmer—I valued books and ideas very highly, yours is a real paradigm changer!"

Since last week, we had another $784 come in through sponsorships or folks "Going Paid" on Substack since last week. This brings our total to $38,057 of the $50,000 we are trying to raise for this campaign. We really, really, really need to raise the remaining $11,943 to be able to keep everything running and finish up our 2nd major book: Voluntaryism - How the Only "ISM" Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All! We could really use a heavy hitter to drive this over the goal line... but every single dollar helps!

Click ArtOfLIberty.org/Sponsor or the image below to help! Everything helps and we have some great premiums to say Thank You!

In this video Etienne de la Boetie2 breaks down an overview of the Art of Liberty Foundation and what makes us different and special: We are Striking the Root! of "government" illegitimacy and criminality and how we are legitimately viral and producing a "One-Way Revolution" by exposing the tricks and techniques that "governments" use to sucker the population into going along with something that is not in their interest. Can you please help us accelerate this dynamic? ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor

Top Story of the Week

Folk singer Brendan Daniel picks up where Oliver Anthony left off, exposing the big secret of the "Rich Men North of Richmond": that "government" is a technique of inter-generational organized crime to rob and control populations. The song was inspired by the book: "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! - How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the "Government," Media and Academia by Etienne de la Boetie2, founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation.

The video weaves in pages from "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! to expose the biggest secret in history: "Government" is illegitimate on its face, and an organized crime system centered around banking and central banking has been using "government" to steal the value out of everyone’s money using a technique called Fractional Reserve Banking to rob and control society. The bankers and central bankers puppetering the “government” from behind the scenes have a partnership with monopoly media and government-sponsored-academia to control the information the population receives about the legitimacy, necessity and desirability of having a "government.” They have been buying up the world with the digital dollars they create out of thin air, which has led to a monopolization of everything where companies stolen and captured by fractional reserve capital are being held by capital managers, including BlackRock and Vanguard while the C-level executives, reporters, editors, and publishers are being organized by front groups like the World Economic Forum, the Council on Foreign Relations, and Bilderberg Group.

The good news message of the book, and Etienne's upcoming book: Voluntaryism - How the Only "ISM" Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity, and Good Karma for All!, is that everyone would be dramatically wealthier and better off without "government" at all. The free market, mutual aid societies, armed protective service companies, arbiters, insurance companies, non-profits and genuine charities can supply all the legitimate, non-redistributive services of "government" better, faster and cheaper without the waste, fraud, abuse, indoctrination and extortion of "government."

Video of the Week

by childrenshealthdefense

Pediatricians have more than a basic monetary incentive to vaccinate their patients — they are also motivated by the knowledge that they could lose their job if they don’t. In this special CHD.TV interview with Dr. Paul Thomas, viewers hear important insights on corruption in medicine, pandemic protocols, vaccine science, sudden deaths, natural immunity and more.

Introducing the Daily News Digest

The Daily Digest Offer – Get Access to Our Once-Per-Day E-mail Digest of the Daily News PLUS Perks!

Sample Issue - Here

Go paid at the $5 a month level, Get the Daily Digest and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, Get the Daily Digest and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level, Get the Daily Digest and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.

Reminder: If you are a paid subscriber to ANY Art of Liberty Substack You Get a Subscription to the Daily Digest for FREE! E-mail Info@ArtOfLiberty.org and we will set you up!

This is the Daily News Digest from the Art of Liberty Foundation.

Subscribe on Telegram: These articles also appears in "Government", Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation.

By Will Potter

Etienne Note: Sure smells like organized crime to me....

US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall suffered an awkward moment in Congress as he was stumped over a question about military overspending.

The military leader was questioned by Florida Congressman Mike Waltz over the 'exorbitant' amounts spent on regular inexpensive items, using a bag of bushings as an example.

Despite the small bag of electrical bolts costing average Americans around $100, Waltz said the military forks out $90,000 a bag.

'This is literally driving us out of business,' he said. 'The interest on our debt alone is now exceeding, for the first time in American history, the entire defense budget.'

Florida Congressman Mike Waltz slammed US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall over military overspending, using a $90,000 bag of bushings as an example

Yet Another Council on Foreign Relations Member Appointed to Run a Major News Organization...

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Another Council on Foreign Relations member is being installed as the head of a major media company. Hat tip to venture capitalist Shaun Maguire at Sequoia Capital, of all places, for his tweet bringing this to everyone’s attention. It has 19.2M views so far. I wonder if Shaun knows the rest of the story?

We break down the WEF Here and the Council on Foreign Relations Here. We cover the media censorship of Wikipedia here, and I believe Matt Taibi breaks it down in his expose on the Censorship Industrial Complex, which includes the State Department, Stanford University and the Atlantic Council, which are also on Ms. Maher’s Resume. Click on each visualization for the high res versions.

Katherine Maher has also worked for the State Dept, Stanford, Wikipedia and the Atlantic Council who are also, coincidently, all members of the what Matt Taibbi calls the Censorship Industrial Complex. Link to his expose on them above. Click Here for high res version: https://artofliberty.org/white-rose/poster19/

"Daily News of The Week

By Neirin Gray Desai

US retailers shut a total of almost 5,500 stores in 2023 - with major brands like Bed Bath & Beyond, Walgreens and Rite Aid leading the pack.

The closures affected a whole range of sectors, from clothing stores to discount stores and drugstores, as American commerce increasingly takes to the internet.

But the home and office sector was hit hardest, accounting for more than 30 percent of all closures - more than twice the amount in 2022..

Driving the high tally was that many retailers, such as Bed Bath & Beyond and Tuesday Morning, went bankrupt in 2023 and closed almost all stores as a result. Other retailers, like Signet Jewelers, announced closures amid generally poor sales.

Scroll down for a full list of major US retailers to closed stores.

Many retailers, like Walgreens, pointed to escalating theft as an explanation for their dwindling profits and decision to close locations.

by Elizabeth Rayne

As if we didn’t have enough reasons to get at least eight hours of sleep, there is now one more. Neurons are still active during sleep. We may not realize it, but the brain takes advantage of this recharging period to get rid of junk that was accumulating during waking hours.

Sleep is something like a soft reboot. We knew that slow brainwaves had something to do with restful sleep; researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have now found out why. When we are awake, our neurons require energy to fuel complex tasks such as problem-solving and committing things to memory. The problem is that debris gets left behind after they consume these nutrients. As we sleep, neurons use these rhythmic waves to help move cerebrospinal fluid through brain tissue, carrying out metabolic waste in the process.

By Wills Robinson

Secret Service agents protecting Hunter Biden at his Malibu mansion spent more than $4.5million in taxpayer funds in a year while they kept round-the-clock watch, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal.

More than $2.8 million in transactions were recorded on a government credit card and $1.12 million was spent on a variety of expenses including hotel rooms between 2021 and 2022, according to newly-obtained records.

By Wills Robinson

Secret Service agents protecting Hunter Biden at his Malibu mansion spent more than $4.5million in taxpayer funds in a year while they kept round-the-clock watch, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal.

More than $2.8 million in transactions were recorded on a government credit card and $1.12 million was spent on a variety of expenses including hotel rooms between 2021 and 2022, according to newly-obtained records.

By Patricia Harrity

Dr Joseph Mercola has written many articles discussing the evidence of biological harm from nonionizing electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation and radiofrequency radiation (RFR) from wireless technologies. He has continually underlined that the wireless industry is built on the premise that the only type of radiation capable of causing harm is ionizing, such as X-rays. This is not true and Dr Mercola has recently analysed new studies conducted between 2022 and 2024 that contradict the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection guidelines, and has shown that radiofrequency radiation (RFR) amd warn that even non-ionizing and non-heating radiation is a risk to health of plants, animals and humans potentially causing cancer, neurological damage, dementia and more. One recent study in particular found significant changes in the fecal microbiome and metabolome profiles in mice exposed to 5G RFR, which Dr Mercola says hints at ‘broader implications for health.’

by Reinvent Money



"Paul Buitink interviews David Rogers Webb, former hedge fund manager of Varus and author of "The Great Taking". David states in his book that there is a global elite implementing a system to take everything from everyone. David emphasizes that this agenda is particularly evident in the realm of property rights concerning securities. According to him, a closer examination of the terms and conditions, such as those of a bank or stockbroker, reveals that individuals are not the rightful owners of their securities.



Paul asks David about the motivations driving these "elites" and when they will execute the great taking? Paul thinks that the people will revolt when everything will be taken from them and asks David to reflect on that. And finally, what can be done to stop the great taking."

by Caitlin Johnstone

Iran has carried out its long-promised retaliation for Israel's attack on its consulate building in Damascus, launching a massive barrage of drones and missiles which it claims hit and destroyed Israeli military targets, while Israel says they dealt only superficial damage with a few injuries. The US and its allies reportedly helped shoot down a number of the Iranian projectiles.

Just as we discussed in the lead-up to the strike, the western political-media class are acting as though this was a completely unprovoked attack launched against the innocent, Bambi-eyed victim Israel. Comments from western officials and pundits and headlines from the mass media are omitting the fact that Israel instigated these hostilities with its extreme act of aggression in Syria as much as possible. Here in Australia the Sydney Morning Herald write-up about the strike didn't get around to informing its readers about the attack on the Iranian consulate until the tenth paragraph of the article, and said only that Iran had "accused" Israel of launching the attack because Israel has never officially confirmed it.

By Gideon Lewis-Kraus

Alittle more than a decade ago, Founders Fund, a venture-capital firm run by the entrepreneur, investor, and political gadfly Peter Thiel, issued a proclamation called “What Happened to the Future?” As an investment thesis, it was underwhelming—it advanced biotechnology, energy, and the Internet as smart bets—but it was received as something of a spiritual treatise. Thiel was best known for his early investment in Facebook, but he believed that the nation had become sluggish. We might have been attempting to terraform nearby planets or surmount death. Instead, we made apps. His statement belonged to the genre of the writer F. T. Marinetti’s Futurist Manifesto of 1909, which proposed that Italy’s moribund museum culture be razed in favor of a machine cult of speed and steel: “We are going to be present at the birth of the centaur and we shall soon see the first angels fly! We must break down the gates of life to test the bolts and the padlocks! Let us go! Here is the very first sunrise on earth!” Thiel, no poet, was punchier: “We wanted flying cars, instead we got 140 characters.”

by NBC, Washington Examiner and New American

The House voted to renew the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) two days after a band of 19 conservative privacy “hawks” revolted against Republican leadership and blocked the legislation on the floor when their demands for warrants were not met. The conservative rebels ended their blockade and allowed the FISA bill to move forward after striking a deal with Republican Speaker Mike Johnson who was criticized for casting the “tiebreaker” vote. Under the agreement, the reauthorization period of the spy powers — known as Section 702 of FISA — would be cut to two years from the original proposed five years.

FISA was used by the Obama regime to spy on Trump, who said this week that he wanted to “kill” FISA. Republicans said that the 2-year re-authorization would give Trump a chance to make his mark on the law if he wins back the White House.

by Simplicius

Iran made history yesterday by launching “Operation True Promise”. In our usual style here, let’s cut through all the noise currently clogging up social networks and incisively demonstrate the facts as thoroughly as possible, while also pointing out how this was a game-changing and historic event which has brought Iran onto the world stage in a big way.

Firstly, as establishment, Iran’s stated goal for the operation was to strike back at the bases from which the Israeli consular attack was launched on April 1:

IRGC has listed its objectives for last nights missile attack: Ramon and Nevatim airbases (where attack on Iran Consulate was conducted from). Israeli Air Force intelligence HQ in Tel Aviv (where attack on Iran Consulate was planned) and degrading of Israeli air defence radars and assets.

by hempbasics

On an annual basis, 1 acre of hemp will produce as much fiber as 2 to 3 acres of cotton. Hemp fiber is stronger and softer than cotton, lasts twice as long as cotton, and will not mildew.

Cotton grows only in moderate climates and requires more water than hemp; but hemp is frost tolerant, requires only moderate amounts of water, and grows in all 50 states. Cotton requires large quantities of pesticides and herbicides--50% of the world's pesticides/herbicides are used in the production of cotton. Hemp requires no pesticides, no herbicides, and only moderate amounts of fertilizer.

On an annual basis, 1 acre of hemp will produce as much paper as 2 to 4 acres of trees. From tissue paper to cardboard, all types of paper products can be produced from hemp.

The quality of hemp paper is superior to tree-based paper. Hemp paper will last hundreds of years without degrading, can be recycled many more times than tree-based paper, and requires less toxic chemicals in the manufacturing process than does paper made from trees.

Food Inc. 2 - New documentary shines a light on ultra-processed foods

By Joe Berkowitz

Many of the food industry’s problems can perhaps be summed up by the humble buttered-popcorn jelly bean. Love or hate this sweet treat, its 1989 introduction was a chewy harbinger of food scientists’ ability to make any food taste like any other food. If a sugary candy could send savory signals to the brain, what else was possible?

A lot, it turns out. Flavor technology has evolved rapidly in recent years. Forget about candy that smacks of toasty popcorn; lab-grown meat is now practically indistinguishable from the real thing. But as much as advances in bioengineering have leveled up the veggie burger beyond belief, among myriad other breakthroughs, they’ve also let loose a deluge of so-called health foods that might not be so healthy in the long run. The new documentary Food, Inc. 2, which is now playing in select theaters and available for rent on streaming platforms, argues that when a product’s calorie or fat count appears too good to be true, your brain and body may suffer from the deception.

by aito@businessinsider.com

So recently, when the Census Bureau released its new estimates for domestic migration, I thought we were finally going to see a reversal of the big-city exodus. But I was wrong. From mid-2022 to mid-2023, the bleeding in many big metropolitan areas continued. New York lost 238,000 more people than it gained. The numbers read like casualty reports: 155,000 in Los Angeles, 54,000 in San Francisco, 25,000 in Seattle. Granted, the urban flight isn't as bad as the crisis-level hemorrhaging we saw in the first year of the pandemic. But every day, hundreds and hundreds of people continue to forsake America's greatest cities for smaller, more affordable destinations.

We've heard a lot about how the mass migration has been bad for major cities, sending them into a "doom loop" of empty offices and shuttered storefronts. But a new paper coauthored by Enrico Moretti, one of the best thinkers on the geography of jobs, highlights the dangers the migration poses for the very professionals who are ditching big cities. Moving away from a major city, Moretti found, can be terrible for your career.

By Tyler Durden

The United States National Security Agency (NSA) is only days away from “taking over the internet” with a massive expansion of its surveillance powers, according to NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden.

In an April 16 post to X, Snowden drew attention to a thread originally posted by Elizabeth Goitein — the co-director of the Liberty and National Security Program at the Brennan Center for Justice — that warned of a new bill that could see the U.S. government surveillance powers amplified to new levels.

Source: Edward Snowden

The bill in question reforms and extends a part of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) known as Section 702.

Currently, the NSA can force internet service providers such as Google and Verizon to hand over sensitive data concerning NSA targets.

However, Goitein claims that through an “innocuous change” to the definition of “electronic communications surveillance provider” in the FISA 702 bill, the U.S. government could go far beyond its current scope and force nearly every company and individual that provides any internet-related service to assist with NSA surveillance.

by Dagny Taggart

Human life seems fragile at times – people have been killed by seemingly innocuous objects, like bales of hay, lava lamps, beach umbrellas, and cans of whipped cream.

But many people have tested the boundaries of human ability and resilience – some intentional, some accidental – and lived to tell their stories.

You likely have heard that generally speaking, humans can survive three minutes without air, three days without water, and three weeks without food (the “rule of threes”).

Actual limits to human survival have not been established for obvious reasons – it isn’t exactly ethical to test how long people can survive without sleep, water, air, or food.

However, we can learn from people who HAVE survived incredible events and lived to talk about them.

Humans are capable of astounding feats, including some that seem to defy everything we know about the body. Consider the following documented athletic achievements:

By Chris Morrison

An amount of land equivalent to the Isle of Wight has been added to the shorelines of 13,000 islands around the world in just the last 20 years. This fascinating fact of a 369.67 square kilometre increase has recently been discovered by a group of Chinese scientists analysing both surface and satellite records. Overall, land was lost during the 1990s, but the scientists found that in the study period of three decades to 2020 there was a net increase of 157.21 km2. The study observed considerable natural variation in both erosion and accretion. Of course, the findings blow holes in the poster scare run by alarmists suggesting that rising sea levels caused by humans using hydrocarbons will condemn many islands to disappear shortly beneath rising sea levels. By means of such flimsy scare tactics, as we have seen in many other cases, desperate attempts are made to terrify global populations to accept the insanity of the Net Zero collectivisation.

by Greg Reese

Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act was enacted to make it easier for the government to address foreign terrorist threats. Targeting Americans is prohibited but intelligence agencies have used Section 702 to spy on hundreds of thousands of Americans every year. And this week it’s looking to get a lot worse.

Elizabeth Goitein of the Liberty and National Security Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, does a great job of explaining it and sounding the alarm.

Buried in the Section 702 re-authorization bill passed by the House on Friday is the biggest expansion of domestic surveillance since the Patriot Act.

Under current law, the government can compel “electronic communications service providers” that have direct access to communications to assist the NSA in conducting Section 702 surveillance. Companies like Verizon and Google must turn over the communications of targets, which officially must be foreigners overseas, but this has been abused to spy on Americans.

by Axel BC Krauss

I wrote this commentary in response to Todd Hayen’s article “Did the Covid PsyOp fail?”, to which I would add a few remarks.

I agree with Hayen: something about the alleged failure of the “Covid PsyOp” feels strange. It “feels” fishy. But what could that be? I will explain this below.

I have written two books on this myself, “Corona – Krone der Technokratie?” (Corona – Crown of Technocracy?) and “Das globale Technat” (The Global Technate). In the latter, the title of which was inspired by Iain Davis‘ outstanding articles “Understanding Technocracy” and “Technocracy: The Operating System For The New International Rules-Based Order”, one of the points I made was that the lockdowns had no medical reason, but economic reasons: By paralysing the economic cycles, i.e. by artificially triggering a deflationary phase (which is characterised, among other things, by a decline in demand), inflationary overheating was prevented, which would have been caused by the monetary policy of the years since 2008 (the last major financial crisis). (For further information on this, please read Michael Bryant’s article “COVID-19: A Global Financial Operation”)

By VOA News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Western allies Monday to display the same "unity" toward Ukraine as they did toward Israel when they thwarted an Iranian aerial assault against the Israeli skies over this past weekend.

"By defending Israel, the free world has demonstrated that such unity is not only possible, but also 100% effective," he said.

In a post on Telegram, Zelenskyy thanked allies who had come to Ukraine's aid for more air defenses but said "the intensity of Russian attacks requires greater unity," as they showed in the defense of Israel.

"The same is possible in defending Ukraine, which, like Israel, is not a NATO member, from terror," he continued. He called for "political will" from Ukraine's allies, as Ukraine is growing short of ammunition and desperate for more air defenses to repel Russian attacks.

By Matt Villano

Social psychologist Jonathan Haidt probably has become a pretty unpopular guy among teenagers over the last few weeks.

His new book, “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” essentially calls for a revolution in how parents administer smartphones and social media to their teens.

Put simply, Haidt writes that kids should have little to no access to either until they turn 16.

While some have questioned the science behind Haidt’s thesis, Haidt argues the perspective is informed by years of research — investigations that depict climbing mental health struggles among American tweens and teens, and statistics that indicate many teenagers in the United States already are depressed or anxious in some way.

The American Psychological Association echoed his concern in a new report that calls out social media platforms for designs that are “inherently unsafe for children.” The APA’s report, released Tuesday, says that children do not have “the experience, judgment and self-control” to manage themselves on those platforms. The association says burden shouldn’t be entirely on parents, app stores or young people — it has to be on the platform developers.

by Sophie Dickinson

Many of us have fantasised about living in our favourite holiday destination, swapping a dull commute for a walk along the beach, or the confines of the office for a poolside villa. Until the pandemic, moving abroad would have required a complicated visa process and, most probably, a change in career. But this is no longer the case.

Post-pandemic, many European countries – and some farther abroad – have introduced digital nomad schemes, allowing would-be emigrés a taste of living overseas without having to change occupation.

It is worth noting that while some countries do not officially have digital nomad schemes, other visas may provide a similar stay of residency. In Germany, for example, the Aufenthaltserlaubnis zur Selbstständige Tätigkeit allows freelancers to live in the country for up to three years.

By Tyler Durden

A social safety net is synonymous with a failsafe for many, but in the case of the U.S. Social Security system, additional action is needed to ensure it stays that way.

The annual OASDI trustees report by the Social Security Administration, covering old-age, survivors and disability insurance, shows that under the present circumstances, the asset reserve dedicated to the benefit program could be depleted sooner rather than later.

As Statista's Katharina Buchholz reports, under the report’s intermediate scenario, asset funds would run out sometime in 2034, while this could happen as soon as 2031 if the administration was to shoulder a high volume of costs in the upcoming years.

Under the low-cost scenario, the fund could remain solvent until 2066. The intermediate date was moved forward in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, which seriously diminished Social Security’s income in payroll taxes.

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Jordan Schachtel

It’s Tax Day, which, for most Americans, means it’s time to fork over lots of cash to the feds.

Despite bringing in $58 billion in revenue and billions in net income for 2023, Pfizer is not paying a dime in taxes. Thanks to their scale, size, and taxpayer-funded support system, Pfizer and its peers reap tax benefits that allow for the zeroing out of their tax burden. Such privileges are not afforded to Main Street businesses, highlighting an incredibly unequal tax code that benefits mega corporations at the expense of the average citizen and small businesses.

By Michael Shellenberger

No sooner had the totalitarian drama in Brazil started to calm down than a fresh new one erupted in Belgium.

As of 5 p.m. local time today, the local Brussels police were not letting people into an event of conservatives in Brussels. They were letting people exit, but they were not letting them come back in.

The National Conservatism Conference was full of famous conservative political leaders in Europe, including UK Brexit leader Nigel Farage, former UK government Home Secretary Suella Braverman, and French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour, who police blocked from entering.

“We are confined in this room in a so-called Western liberal democracy and so it’s completely insane,” independent reporter Matt Goodwin told Public. Suella Braverman, the UK’s former Home Secretary, denounced the “thought police” Said Farage, "This is like the old Soviet Union. No alternative view allowed.”

By Tristan Manalac

The National Institutes of Health has slapped BioNTech with a notice of default over alleged royalty payments the biotech owes the agency related to sales of its Pfizer-partnered COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty, according to the company’s SEC filing.

A notice of default informs a contract partner that they have failed to fulfill an obligation and that legal action will be taken if they continue to default. In this case, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) maintains that BioNTech breached its license agreement, under which the agency claims it is entitled to certain royalty payments on Comirnaty revenues since its commercialization.

BioNTech in Friday’s SEC filing said that it “disagrees with the positions being taken by the NIH and intends to vigorously defend against all allegations of breach.” In developing Comirnaty, an mRNA vaccine that uses lipid particles to deliver a short stretch of modified messenger RNA, BioNTech and Pfizer obtained a non-exclusive license from NIH which allowed the partners to use specific technology related to the SARS-CoV-2’s spike protein and certain mutations that lock the protein “in an antigenically preferred perfusion conformation,” according to BioNTech’s annual report filed last week.

By Greg Hunter

Former Wall Street money manager Ed Dowd is still a skillful number cruncher. His recently updated and wildly popular book “Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021, 2022 and 2023” has been correctly documenting the huge numbers of deaths and injuries caused by the CV19 bioweapon vax. Many are waking up to this crime against humanity, but many remain in the dark because the government and Lying Legacy Media (LLM) continue to cover up the worst murder and disability fraud in world history. Dowd says, “At this point, it’s overwhelming and has become almost comical. . . . This is asymmetric information. So, we have governments and media continuing to pretend a massive health crisis with chronic illness, deaths and disabilities is not going on. The data would suggest otherwise. . . . The data we have made public is free, but some people want projections and decision-making ideas. These are things we might end up starting a business from. I would have never thought we could. This is what asymmetric information does, and the government and the media are suppressing this information.”

By Ebony Williams

If you’ve spent a lonely night at home eating chocolates and/or ice cream, you shouldn’t feel guilty. That’s because loneliness can cause an intense desire for sugary foods, a new study found.

Published in JAMA Network Open, researchers linked brain chemistry from those who socially isolate to poor mental health, weight gain, cognitive decline and chronic diseases like Type 2 diabetes and obesity.

“While it is established that obesity is linked to depression and anxiety, and that binge eating is understood to be a coping mechanism against loneliness, I wanted to observe the brain pathways associated with these feelings and behaviors,” said senior study author Arpana Gupta, PhD, an associate professor and director of the G. Oppenheimer Center for Neurobiology of Stress and Resilience at the University of California in Los Angeles.

By Niccolo Conte

This was originally posted on our Voronoi app. Download the app for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

Fueled by strong consumer spending and a resilient job market, the U.S. economy expanded faster than expected in 2023, with a real GDP growth rate of 2.5%.

Oil-rich states were among the strongest performers in the country as production boomed. Much of this was due to the war in Ukraine driving up the price of oil, spurring companies to boost output. Other sectors, such as retail trade, also played a key role in driving growth amid robust consumer demand.

This graphic shows the fastest growing states by real GDP, based on data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

As the world’s largest oil producer, the U.S. hit a historic 12.9 million barrels per day in crude oil production in 2023—more than any other country ever.

by Alexis Baden-Mayer

If the bird flu were to suddenly be transmissible from person-to-person, there would be every reason to suspect gain-of-function bioweapons research.

But, all the hype about whether the bird flu will become a human pandemic might just be a distraction.

There are certainly pharmaceutical companies that would benefit from a human bird flu pandemic, but the industry might make even more money “preventing” a human pandemic by vaccinating farm animals, especially the world’s 33 billion chickens.

So far, the government’s response to the bird flu has been to kill millions of chickens–85.87 million birds killed since 2022.

From an animal welfare perspective, it’s viciously cruel. From a sustainable agriculture perspective, it’s senseless. From a food justice perspective, it means skyrocketing food prices, more hungry people and worse food quality.

by InfoWars and Rubin Report

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. explained how BlackRock, the world’s largest asset management corporation, controls both political parties to suppress meaningful discussions so that we are unable to unite on issues. He also explained how Blackrock profits by causing problems and then profits again by providing solutions to those problems. He said: “BlackRock owns the processed food companies that are poisoning us, and they own the pharmaceutical companies that are making $4.3 trillion a year…treating the chronic disease that’s being caused by BlackRock’s other group of companies.” Similarly, he said that BlackRock, which owns all the military contractors that are destroying ports, bridges, schools and roads in Ukraine, also has the contracts for rebuilding Ukraine.

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Foreign holdings of U.S. Treasuries surged to a record in February, its fifth straight monthly rise, Treasury Department data released on Wednesday showed.

Holdings totaled $7.965 trillion, up from a revised $7.945 trillion in January. Treasuries owned by foreigners rose 8.7% from a year earlier.

Holdings of Treasuries grew the most in Belgium, by $27 billion, to hit $320 billion. Japan, the largest non-U.S. holder of Treasuries, increased its U.S. government debt to $1.167 trillion, the largest since August 2022 when the country's holdings were at $1.196 trillion.

Investors have been alert to the threat of Japanese intervention in the currency market to boost the yen, which plunged to a 34-year low of 154.79 per dollar on Tuesday.

The Bank of Japan intervened three times in 2022, selling the dollar to buy yen, first in September and again in October as the yen slid toward a 32-year low of 152 to the dollar.

by Greg Reese

The 248 page patent for the Moderna technology that was administered to people in the COVID shots was filed in 2020. The patent lists several embodiments, or variations, of this technology. And while we don’t know who got what embodiment, we know that several different batch numbers were deployed. And some were far more deadly than others.



According to the Moderna patent, this technology contains self-assembled nanoparticles. And in certain variations these nanoparticles can be used for the controlled release of compounds once they are in the human body. These lipid nanoparticles are encapsulated into a polymer hydrogel, a controlled release coating that includes polyvinyls. This has been verified by Ana Mihalcea and Clifford Carnicom’s research.



In a 2013 TEDMED talk, Dr. Ido Bachelet says that these nano robots have already been successfully developed in Israel. And that they can be injected into the body with a basic syringe. He shows an image of what they look like, and they appear to be the same structures that the Fifth Column found in their research and claimed was powered by 5G, which was confirmed by Dr. Bachelet.



“My team developed nano-robots that carry antenna. These antenna are made from metal nanoparticles. Now the antenna enable the nanobots to respond to externally applied electromagnetic fields. So these version of nanobots can actually be activated with a press of a button on a joystick.” ~ Dr. Ido Bachelet



In the following video it is being discussed by developers in 2015.



The nano-robot we designed and fabricated is a machine that can be programmed to autonomously recognize target cells and deliver payloads to those cells. ~ Dr. Ido Bachelet So the basic idea is to make a cage or a basket that protects a fragile, or toxic, or precious payload, and only releases it when it's at the right moment. ~ George Church The nano-robot that we designed actually looks like an open ended barrel or a clam-shell that has two halves. So the two halves of this open ended barrel or clam-shell are linked together by flexible DNA hinges, and the entire structure is held shut by latches or locks that are actually DNA double helixes. The way it works is that, in the absence of the key, which is a molecule or protein, the duplexes are held sufficiently strong to maintain the entire structure closed. But when the key is present, that piece of DNA that we designed to recognize that key, switches to bind to that key and the duplex zips open. ~ Dr. Ido Bachelet

