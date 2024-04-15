by NBC, Washington Examiner and New American

The House voted to renew the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) two days after a band of 19 conservative privacy “hawks” revolted against Republican leadership and blocked the legislation on the floor when their demands for warrants were not met. The conservative rebels ended their blockade and allowed the FISA bill to move forward after striking a deal with Republican Speaker Mike Johnson who was criticized for casting the “tiebreaker” vote. Under the agreement, the reauthorization period of the spy powers — known as Section 702 of FISA — would be cut to two years from the original proposed five years. FISA was used by the Obama regime to spy on Trump, who said this week that he wanted to “kill” FISA. Republicans said that the 2-year re-authorization would give Trump a chance to make his mark on the law if he wins back the White House.

Analysts from the New American revealed that the Department of Justice broke the law at least 287,000 times using FISA. FISA allows the NSA to intercept wide swaths of foreign communications without court orders. But this wide net regularly captures communications of Americans on US soil and it violates the Fourth Amendment. Lawmakers who opposed renewal simply want intelligence communities to get a warrant for spying on you.

They explained that globalists and foreign policy leaders under the influence of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) flock to the State Department because one world government may be brought in through treaty law that has been allowed to supercede the Constitution.

From NBC

The House voted to renew a powerful surveillance program on Friday, two days after a band of 19 conservative privacy hawks revolted against Republican leadership and blocked the legislation on the floor when their demands were not met.

The vote was 273-147 and was overwhelmingly bipartisan, with both Republicans and Democrats voting in favor of the legislation. Of those who supported the legislation, 126 were Republicans and 147 Democrats. It followed a dramatic vote to narrowly reject an amendment that would have required a warrant for surveillance in more situations.

Earlier Friday, the conservative rebels ended their blockade and allowed the bill to move forward after striking a deal with Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and his team. Under the agreement, the reauthorization period of the spy powers — known as Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) — would be cut to two years from the original proposed five years.

Republicans said that would give former President Donald Trump, who said this week he wants to “kill” FISA, a chance to make his mark on the law if he wins back the White House.

“We just bought President Trump an at bat,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., a top Trump ally and one of the 19 rebels. “The previous version of this bill would have kicked reauthorization beyond the Trump presidency. Now President Trump gets an at bat to fix the system that victimized him more than any other American.”

Ahead of the vote, Johnson set up a secured room just off the floor where lawmakers could review classified documents.

The conservatives also secured a floor vote on a bipartisan amendment led by one of the 19, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., that would require law enforcement to obtain warrants to search the communications of U.S. citizens and permanent residents collected while surveilling foreigners overseas. And Johnson agreed to hold a floor vote next week on a bill by Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, that would require the government to obtain a warrant to purchase private data of U.S. citizens from brokers.

“I’m disappointed with where we’re at today, but it was going to be worse,” Davidson said in an interview after voting for the procedural rule Friday that he had helped tank two days earlier. “We don’t work in a think tank, we work in a legislature, so you make progress where you can.”

The bill is expected go to the Senate next week ahead of an April 19 deadline to renew or sunset FISA Section 702. Some Republicans have blocked transmission to the Senate as they use a procedural move to try to force another vote on the entire bill.

The successful House vote comes just hours before Johnson is set to meet with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for an event on “election integrity”; GOP lawmakers said they expect FISA will be among the other issues they will discuss.

Strange bedfellows for privacy rights

Prior to passing the bill, the House voted 212-212 on bipartisan amendment proposed by a rare left-right coalition designed to rein in the government’s use of warrantless surveillance of U.S. persons. The tie vote meant the amendment failed. In addition to Biggs, it was championed by Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.; Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y.; Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.; Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; and Davidson.

The White House fought to kill the amendment, with Attorney General Merrick Garland and national security adviser Jake Sullivan making calls to lawmakers on Friday morning encouraging them to vote against it, said two sources familiar with the calls.

In the end, 128 Republicans and 84 Democrats voted for the amendment. Johnson voted against it, earning more ire from his conservative critics.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the