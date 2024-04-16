by Axel BC Krauss

I wrote this commentary in response to Todd Hayen’s article “Did the Covid PsyOp fail?”, to which I would add a few remarks.

I agree with Hayen: something about the alleged failure of the “Covid PsyOp” feels strange. It “feels” fishy. But what could that be? I will explain this below.

I have written two books on this myself, “Corona – Krone der Technokratie?” (Corona – Crown of Technocracy?) and “Das globale Technat” (The Global Technate). In the latter, the title of which was inspired by Iain Davis‘ outstanding articles “Understanding Technocracy” and “Technocracy: The Operating System For The New International Rules-Based Order”, one of the points I made was that the lockdowns had no medical reason, but economic reasons: By paralysing the economic cycles, i.e. by artificially triggering a deflationary phase (which is characterised, among other things, by a decline in demand), inflationary overheating was prevented, which would have been caused by the monetary policy of the years since 2008 (the last major financial crisis). (For further information on this, please read Michael Bryant’s article “COVID-19: A Global Financial Operation”)

This policy, also known as “Quantitative Easing”, in conjunction with the deliberate zero interest rate policy – which in my opinion served as bait to lure more people into a spiral of debt – could have triggered a severe recession, or even hyperinflation at worst, on a global scale. The so-called “Covid Aids” gave the elite even more power over the economy and society.

Rising public and private debt naturally means a gain in power for them, because debt always and without exception also means a relationship of dependency between creditor and debtor. In other words: You can more easily dictate your conditions if someone depends on your credit supply.

If you want to find out more about the background, I highly recommend the article “Sustainable Debt Slavery” by Whitney Webb and Iain Davis.

What is certain is that German newspapers published articles on this potentially imminent recession or depression throughout 2019 – and with increasing frequency. These signs weren’t just on the wall, they were dancing Lambada on coke. Then – purely by chance, of course -, a “new type of virus” emerged, which conveniently allowed the press to only talk about the “Corona Recession” – and not mention the monetary policy causes at all anymore. That alone was telling enough – at least for me.

Anyway, instead of focusing only on the “medical” aspects of the “pandemic”, I think we should rather consider the possibility – as Hayen rightly suspects – that this “event” with all its already tragic consequences for so many people was “only” a first step in a longer, ongoing process.

It is probably no coincidence that the World Economic Forum has already spoken of the age of “Polycrises” into which humanity has now entered. By “Polycrisis” is meant: Climate, War, Terror and Pandemics.

We had the first Pandemic – “Corona”. We have a war (Ukraine), which in my estimation is NOT a “classical” or “conventional” geopolitical conflict, but allowed the elites – via a chain of sanctions and counter-sanctions – to further raise the cost of living (rising prices for fossile fuels like natural gas which have already been targeted by the so-called “Sustainable Development Goals“, aka “Agenda 2030” of the UN).

Shortly after the war began, German mainstream television networks coined the phrase – yes, in all seriousness – “Frieren gegen Putin” (“Freezing against Putin”). You gotta be kidding me.

We had a terror attack in Moscow, allegedly perpetrated by the “Intelligence State”. Sorry. What was I thinking? I meant the “Islamic State”, of course. Shortly after, German newspaper “Die Welt” (The World) warned about a possibly upcoming chain of “worldwide terror attacks” by the Intellige … Islamic State.

It’s just my very humble opinion, but I get the strange feeling that all of this is meant to keep the populaces “on their toes”, to make them live in constant fear, to occupy their minds and distract them from the fact that on the level of international treaties, i.e. UN-level, all three “Power Blocks” – Ozeania (USA), Eurasia (EU) and East Asia (BRICS) – are already making “ends meet” by signing contracts that will bind them legally to “global goals”…

I call this the “Multipolarity Hoax“.

When it comes to the much-discussed Covid Vaccines, I would like to suggest that we stop focusing solely on them and instead look at NEW vaccines that are currently being developed. Why is that? Because we have to consider the possibility that the ingredients administered with the Covid vaccinations will only trigger the desired overall effect in COMBINATION with future vaccinations.

Anyone who has ever done research in this area – especially with regard to vaccination trials in court – knows that it can be difficult under certain circumstances to attribute side effects or damage to the vaccination. This depends very much on the time that elapses between the vaccination and the occurrence of possible harmful effects. If I get vaccinated and just two or three days later, or even a few weeks later, such side effects occur, the matter is pretty clear. But if years pass between the vaccination and the possible consequential damages, it becomes much more difficult to prove this in a legal case. Because in the meantime, many other factors could have triggered these side effects.

My thesis is therefore: Instead of betting everything on one card, i.e. on ONE vaccination, it would be much more ingenious (in an evil way), if only for reasons of possible consequences under criminal law, to rely over many, many years on effects that only result from a combination of several different vaccinations. This would not only make it increasingly difficult, but almost impossible, to find the medical “needle in the haystack”.

I couldn’t agree more with Hayen when he warns of the possible long-term consequences.

Yes, it’s quite possible that the vaccinations will have after-effects that we don’t even know about yet. Some of these possible effects were described by a German author, Michael Nehls, PhD, MD, who habilitated in molecular biology, in his book “Das indoktrinierte Gehirn” (“The indoctrinated Brain”, not available in English yet). He writes about possible long-term effects of these “Covid-Vaccinations” on a very important process in the human brain called “Hippocampal Neurogenesis” which is essential for the development of a stable personality and, most of all, a healthy memory.

But as mentioned before, I don’t think that the Covid vaccines alone will “do the trick”.

In his article, Hayen wrote:

Yes, all this could still happen, but it seems there have been more false starts – starts that didn’t go anywhere. But if so, you would think they wouldn’t have put them out there just to not have them continue.”

Exactly. But how could this continue?

To further support Hayen’s argument, I would like to introduce readers to a quite astonishing quote from a book by Bertrand Russell. It was published in 1953 and was entitled “The Impact of Science on Society”.

This quote made me sit up like a Jack-in-the-box and take notice; I am convinced that we are guinea pigs in a long-term conditioning process.

In his book “The Impact of Science on Society” Bertrand Russell wrote (my emphases):

Fichte [german philosopher Johann Gottlieb Fichte, my remark] laid it down that education should aim at destroying free will, so that, after pupils have left school, they shall be incapable, throughout the rest of their lives, of thinking or acting otherwise than as their schoolmasters would have wished. But in his day this was an unattainable ideal: what he regarded as the best system in existence produced Karl Marx.”

Russel, The Impact of Science on Society, 1953, US-Library of Congress, Catalogue Number 68-54290, p. 50

As if those words alone wouldn’t be mindblowing enough (and already been confirmed by today’s state of public “education”, if you can call it that anymore, especially in Germany), please forgive me for pushing you over the edge now. Russell continues, but please believe me, any resemblance to actual events is purely coincidental, it’s all just stupid conspiracy theories, folks (my emphases):

In future such failures are not likely to occur where there is dictatorship. Diet, injections, and injunctions will combine, from a very early age, to produce the sort of character and the sort of beliefs that the authorities consider desirable, and any serious criticism of the powers that be will become psychologically impossible. Even if all are miserable, all will believe themselves happy, because the government will tell them that they are so.”

Russel, The Impact of Science on Society, 1953, US-Library of Congress, Catalogue Number 68-54290, p. 50

Erm. Wait a minute. Diet? You mean, like “Eat Ze Bugs”? Like “Processed Foods”, delivered by companies which are owned by people who are members of think tanks like the CFR, the Trilateral Commission, like Bilderbergers, like Club of Rome and the sorts? Or by financial giants like Blackrock, which are also driving forces behind the “Agenda 2030” (Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs), CBDCs (total financial control) and so on?

Woah. And injections? You mean, like “Covid Vaccinations”, for instance? And maybe many more to come in future pandemics (or against other illnesses) because this could very well be a long-term conditioning process? And injunctions? You mean, social distancing etc.?

