by Alexis Baden-Mayer

If the bird flu were to suddenly be transmissible from person-to-person, there would be every reason to suspect gain-of-function bioweapons research.

But, all the hype about whether the bird flu will become a human pandemic might just be a distraction.

There are certainly pharmaceutical companies that would benefit from a human bird flu pandemic, but the industry might make even more money “preventing” a human pandemic by vaccinating farm animals, especially the world’s 33 billion chickens.

So far, the government’s response to the bird flu has been to kill millions of chickens–85.87 million birds killed since 2022.

From an animal welfare perspective, it’s viciously cruel. From a sustainable agriculture perspective, it’s senseless. From a food justice perspective, it means skyrocketing food prices, more hungry people and worse food quality.

We’re going to be told that the only alternative to mass killings is vaccination (and probably only risky experimental mRNA shots, at that), but animal welfare advocates, regenerative organic farmers, and vaccine safety experts know better.

Would the pharmaceutical companies be willing to create a full-blown food crisis for the opportunity to vaccinate 33 billion chickens?

Probably, but there are plenty of bad actors who would see opportunities in a food crisis.

The biggest meat companies would love to consolidate their control of the food system by getting rid of the last remaining independent family farmers.

The World Economic Forum, the billionaires and the biotech companies would love to replace real farms with fake food.

These same globalists are always looking for new reasons why countries should give up their national sovereignty over public health policy to the World Health Organization.

They might just want to pick up where their vaccine passport idea left off, and use digital IDs to ration food as Iran has done, and then replace the dollar with a Central Bank Digital Currency that functions as a social credit system.

Only time will tell. We must protect the world we love in the meantime. While you still can, buy your food directly from local family farms in cash!

If you want the details, read on.

If you’re ready to take action, tell your state legislators to resist the World Health Organization’s power grab.

Seven Things to Know About the Bird Flu

Even as the so-called “public health” establishment gins up human cases (it’s a safe bet that any factory farm worker would be sick and have viruses up their nose after breathing manure all day), they are currently insisting there’s no person-to-person spread, the public health risk is low and the food from animals that test positive is safe to eat.

But, as Christian Westbrook reported in 2022, former CDC Director Robert Redfield predicted on national television that bird flu will jump to humans and be highly fatal, triggering a "Great Pandemic" for which COVID-19 was a mere warm-up.

I suspect this is only fear-mongering to be used as an excuse to continue with the mass killing of asymptomatic birds and at some point “necessitate” the vaccination of billions of animals.

However, it wouldn’t completely surprise me if the “low public health risk” message coming out of U.S. regulatory agencies right now were to suddenly shift to “it’s an emergency” when they decide the timing’s right.

That would be like the COVID roll out, where the World Health Organization’s January 2020 “no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission” message switched in March 2020 to “Find, isolate, test and treat every case and trace every contact” ushering in global lockdowns and a race to vaccinate.

As with false flag attacks, it may very well be part of effective Plandemic storytelling to have a period of inexplicable inaction that can later be blamed for the situation metastasizing out of control and necessitating drastic action.

If that happens, there’s every reason to blame gain-of-function bioweapons research.

I’ve investigated the history of “gain-of-function” bioweapons research on the bird flu, and as I wrote in 2022, in “Stop Pandemic Bird Flu,” human adapted H5N1 has a very curious origin.

The first human H5N1 outbreak occurred in Hong Kong in 1997, the year of what the British call the “Hong Kong handover,” when sovereignty over Hong Kong was transferred from the U.K. to China.

It was during this “politically sensitive” year that Kennedy Shortridge, an Australian scientist who was the director of the World Health Organization’s reference laboratory at the University of Hong Kong, confirmed human cases of highly pathogenic bird flu.

Shortridge had been studying how avian influenza viruses might spread to humans since 1975. Prior to discovering H5N1, Shortridge eerily predicted its emergence. As Frank Ching reported in “Bird Flu, SARS and Beyond”:

As early as 1982, Shortridge had labeled southern China, where humans and domestic animals lived in close proximity, “an epicenter for the origin of pandemics.” Ten years later, he called southern China a “virus soup” and warned that pandemic influenza was a zoonosis, that is, it could be transmitted from animals to humans and, in 1995, he warned that influenza in southern China could not properly be called an “emerging” infection because it was constantly lurking. “Elusive might be more apt,” he wrote.

An example of Shortridge’s penchant for such predictions is his 1995 Lancet article “The next pandemic influenza virus?” Curiously, H5N1 emerged two years later, in 1997, in the same city where Shortridge worked, Hong Kong.

At the time, the natural leap of a flu directly from poultry to humans was thought to be so unlikely that scientists first suspected contamination from Shortridge’s lab was the cause of the highly improbable H5N1 diagnosis.

That contamination could only happen if Shortridge had already been working with H5N1 in the lab, and indeed he was. Time magazine reported, “In an earlier study, conducted with great discretion, his lab had found that residents of rural Hong Kong had antibodies to all the known bird-flu viruses.”

Shortridge’s colleague Yuen Kwok-Yung was the one who attended to Hong Kong’s H5N1 patients and devised a rapid diagnostic test known as RT-PCR to analyze respiratory secretions from these patients. As they published in the Lancet, this was the first time that a purely avian virus had been isolated from people with a respiratory disease and the first time that a PCR test was used for rapid diagnosis of such patients in a clinical setting.

The 1997 Hong Kong H5N1 virus was unique in every respect.

Time magazine reported, “On the H gene at a point called the cleavage site, [was] found a telltale mutation, the same kind of mutation found in other highly pathogenic avian viruses. …The virus … had regions that were identical to portions of [an] avian virus that struck Pennsylvania [chickens] in 1983.”

The L.A. Times reported, “The H5 piece came from a virus in a goose. The N1 piece came from a second virus in a quail. The remaining flu genes came from a third virus, also in quail.”

H5N1 didn’t cause disease in humans until this potential had been studied in a lab for several years.

Anthony Fauci had been funding Yoshihiro Kawaoka and Ron Fouchier’s efforts to get bird flu to leap to humans since 1990 and their work was connected to what Shortridge was doing in Hong Kong. For seven years prior to the first human H5N1 outbreak in 1997, Fauci had been funding Kawaoka’s gain-of-function bird flu research at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Kawaoka’s mentor there, Robert G. Webster, was working and publishing with Shortridge. Every year, Webster spent three months working with Shortridge at the University of Hong Kong, according to this profile of Webster which mentions Kawaoka as his protege.

The most eerie connection between Shortridge and Webster’s labs is that the closest known relative of the 1997 Hong Kong H5N1 was the avian virus that struck Pennsylvania chickens in 1983—that Yoshihiro Kawaoka had studied. According to Time magazine:

Webster assigned a young scientist, Yoshihiro Kawaoka, to try to figure out how the [1983] virus transformed itself into such a “hot” pathogen. Kawaoka, now a professor of virology at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, compared the genetic structure of viruses from the first and second waves and found only a single, extremely subtle change in the H gene. The two viruses differed by just one nucleotide–one of 1,700 nucleotides that made up the gene.

In 1997, Fauci rewarded Shortridge and Webster’s team for the H5N1 outbreak by creating and funding the St. Jude Center of Excellence for Influenza Research and Surveillance which continues to operate today in the U.S., Canada, Bangladesh, China, Colombia, and Egypt.

Webster was one of the first gain-of-function scientists, publishing a successful creation of a recombinant virus in 1973. As Lyle Fearnley writes in “Wild Goose Chase”:

For an influenza pandemic to arise, a new form of the virus is necessary, one able to escape the immune responses cultivated by human populations during previous flu outbreaks. The American Robert Webster had previously shown that such new viruses can be experimentally produced in the laboratory: taking viruses derived from different species, he co-infected a single animal host, a process that Webster and his coauthors observed had encouraged the two viruses to swap genetic material and create “recombinant” forms.

There’s also a connection to Fouchier, through his mentor at the Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Jan De Jong, also a colleague and collaborator of Shortridge and Webster’s.

Kawaoka’s colleague and mentor Robert G. Webster and Fouchier’s colleague and mentor Jan De Jong were the first scientists outside of Hong Kong to receive samples of the 1997 H5N1 flu from Shortridge’s lab.

De Jong is often credited with being the one who identified the 1997 Hong Kong flu as H5N1, but he did so with “a panel of reagents to every type of flu strain yet known” that had been brought from Webster’s lab in Memphis to the National Influenza Centre in Rotterdam.

Kawaoka and Fouchier are of post-Biological Weapons Convention era where the weaponization of pathogens is euphemistically called “gain-of-function” research, but their older colleagues, De Jong, Shortridge and Webster came of age prior to 1972 and their mentors were of the pre-Biological Weapons Convention era when virologists knowingly and openly engineered viruses for military purposes.

Shortridge and Webster were trained by Frank Macfarlane Burnet who served on the Australian Department of Defence’s New Weapons and Equipment Development Committee in the 1940s and 50s. The Federation of American Scientists lists some of the most chilling things Burnet recommended:

Burnet … said Australia should develop biological weapons that would work in tropical Asia without spreading to Australia’s more temperate population centres. “Specifically to the Australian situation, the most effective counter-offensive to threatened invasion by overpopulated Asiatic countries would be directed towards the destruction by biological or chemical means of tropical food crops and the dissemination of infectious disease capable of spreading in tropical but not under Australian conditions.” … Burnet argued that Australia’s temperate climate could give it a significant military advantage. “The main contribution of local research so far as Australia is concerned might be to study intensively the possibilities of biological warfare in the tropics against troops and civil populations at a relatively low level of hygiene and with correspondingly high resistance to the common infectious diseases.” [In] Note on War from a Biological Angle suggesting that biological warfare could be a powerful weapon to help defend a sparsely populated Australia… [he] urged the government to encourage Australian universities to research areas of biological science of relevance to biological weapons. “The main strategic use of biological warfare may well be to administer the coup de grace to a virtually defeated enemy and compel surrender in the same way that the atomic bomb served in 1945. Its use has the tremendous advantage of not destroying the enemy’s industrial potential which can then be taken over intact. Overt biological warfare might be used to enforce surrender by psychological rather than direct destructive measures.” *** In a report … Burnet concluded that “In a country of low sanitation the introduction of an exotic intestinal pathogen, e.g. by water contamination, might initiate widespread dissemination.” “Introduction of yellow fever into a country with appropriate mosquito vectors might build up into a disabling epidemic before control measures were established.” [And] …”the possibilities of an attack on the food supplies of S-E Asia and Indonesia using B.W. agents should be considered by a small study group”.

Another important moment in the bird flu timeline came in February 2009 when the pharmaceutical company Baxter combined the H3N2 flu that commonly infects humans with the highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 in "experimental virus material" that was accidentally distributed to subcontractors in the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Germany. The mistake was discovered when the material killed ferrets in a test conducted by researchers who believed they were working with a common seasonal flu. Baxter never explained what happened.

An H1N1 swine flu pandemic began the next month, March 2009. The U.S. government gave Baxter contracts to produce swine flu vaccines despite the H5N1 contamination incident. “Coincidentally,” Baxter had filed a patent on its H1N1 vaccine the year before.

In August 2009, a man named Joseph Moshe was violently arrested in a dramatic event known as the Westwood standoff. That much is true, but I have not been able to confirm reports that he was an Israeli biological weapons scientist or the following claim that he was arrested for blowing the whistle on Baxter’s production of bioweapons in Ukraine:

Joseph Moshe had called into Dr. A. True Ott on Republic Broadcasting two days before his arrest on August 13th, 2009, claiming to be a microbiologist who wanted to supply evidence to a States Attorney regarding tainted H1N1 Swine flu vaccines being produced by Baxter BioPharma Solutions. He said that Baxters Ukrainian lab was in fact producing a bioweapon disguised as a vaccine. He claimed that the vaccine contained an adjuvant (additive) designed to weaken the immune system, and replicated RNA from the virus responsible for the 1918 pandemic Spanish flu, causing global sickness and mass death, the plague… Joseph Moshe is a bio-scientist working for a unit within Mossad. He is an Israeli citizen.

When a deadly disease hit Ukraine later that year in October 2009, rumors circulated that it was H5N1 spread via vaccines or aerial spraying. The official story was that it was the same H1N1 other countries were experiencing, but the transmissibility and symptoms were far more severe.

If the bird flu started spreading person-to-person for the first time, gain-of-function watchdogs would rightly point to Kawaoaka and Fouchier’s labs and scour the genetic code of the new virus for similarities to the ones they had published.

But, as Dilyana Gaytandzhieva reported in “Potential pandemic bird flu modified to be more dangerous in new risky NIH research,” Anthony Fauci created a global gain-of-function bird flu network known as the Center of Excellence for Influenza Research and Surveillance (CEIRS) and the weaponized bird flus he commissioned can be found in labs all over the world.

2. Spending millions of dollars to kill millions of chickens isn’t working.

The bird flu pandemic has been going on for decades, but it's only affected poultry, so the cruelty, waste and illogic of the bird flu response has garnered little attention.

With COVID, people who are asymptomatic but test positive are expected to quarantine.

With bird flu, flocks that are asymptomatic but test positive are destroyed en masse.

Joel Salatin, quoted in a recent article by Dr. Joseph Mercola explains why that’s so insane:

“The policy of mass extermination without regard to immunity, without even researching why some birds flourish while all around are dying, is insane. The most fundamental principles of animal husbandry and breeding demand that farmers select for healthy immune systems.” … The answer is relatively simple. Save birds that survive the infection and breed them. That way, future generations will have natural immunity. “If a flock gets HPAI, let it run its course. It'll kill the ones it'll kill but in a few days the survivors will be obvious. Keep those and put them in a breeding program,” Salatin writes.

That’s what Will Harris of White Oak Pastures did. He raises healthy animals outdoors. In a recent video he makes the case that regenerative organic farmers have no reason to fear the bird flu.

Mass killings don’t make a lick of sense, that’s what’s been happening for 25 years as a national program and since the 1980s at the state level.

Since 2000, there’s been a national program to test farmed poultry under the National Poultry Improvement Plan’s “U.S. Avian Influenza Clean” program. There were state programs for universal bird flu testing that predate the national program.

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was considered a threat to egg, chicken and turkey farming, but HPAI did not exist in the United States, so the program tested for Low Pathogenic Avian Influenza, which caused few or no clinical signs in infected birds.

Even though they weren’t sick, birds that tested positive for LPAI were culled, based on the idea that the H5/H7 subtypes of low pathogenic avian influenza could mutate into highly pathogenic avian influenza.

An outbreak in 1983–1984 prompted the destruction of more than 17 million birds at a cost of nearly $56 million. The involvement of gain-of-function hall-of-shamer Yoshihiro Kawaoka in this incident and the fact that it predated the politically suspicious 1997 Hong Kong outbreak where there were human bird flu cases suggest that there’s more to this story than most people realized.

In 1996–1997, a number of table-egg farms in Pennsylvania tested positive for an H7N2 avian influenza virus that was nonpathogenic to chickens, but the Pennsylvania Agricultural Department ordered nine flocks to be depopulated.

In 2002, nearly 4 million birds were killed under State and Federal authority in Virginia and Texas due to outbreaks of H7 LPAI (in Virginia) and H5 LPAI (in Texas). The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s APHIS provided compensation to the poultry owners and contract growers at the rate of $10 per bird, spending close to $40 million on the effort.

