RFK Jr: How BlackRock Controls Political Parties, Big Pharma & Military Industries
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. explained how BlackRock, the world’s largest asset management corporation
by InfoWars and Rubin Report
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. explained how BlackRock, the world’s largest asset management corporation, controls both political parties to suppress meaningful discussions so that we are unable to unite on issues. He also explained how Blackrock profits by causing problems and then profits again by providing solutions to those problems. He said: “BlackRock owns the processed food companies that are poisoning us, and they own the pharmaceutical companies that are making $4.3 trillion a year…treating the chronic disease that’s being caused by BlackRock’s other group of companies.” Similarly, he said that BlackRock, which owns all the military contractors that are destroying ports, bridges, schools and roads in Ukraine, also has the contracts for rebuilding Ukraine.
We're been hearing about Blackrock running everything for the last 5 years. Tell us something new RFK like pedophiles being at the top of the human food chain. Once we know, saying it over and over is not going to change it but talking about what we do about it is.
