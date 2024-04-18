by InfoWars and Rubin Report

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. explained how BlackRock, the world’s largest asset management corporation, controls both political parties to suppress meaningful discussions so that we are unable to unite on issues. He also explained how Blackrock profits by causing problems and then profits again by providing solutions to those problems. He said: “BlackRock owns the processed food companies that are poisoning us, and they own the pharmaceutical companies that are making $4.3 trillion a year…treating the chronic disease that’s being caused by BlackRock’s other group of companies.” Similarly, he said that BlackRock, which owns all the military contractors that are destroying ports, bridges, schools and roads in Ukraine, also has the contracts for rebuilding Ukraine.

Folk singer Brendan Daniel picks up where Oliver Anthony left off, exposing the big secret of the "Rich Men North of Richmond": that "government" is a technique of inter-generational organized crime to rob and control populations. The song was inspired by the book: "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! - How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the "Government," Media and Academia by Etienne de la Boetie2, founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation.