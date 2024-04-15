by Reinvent Money



"Paul Buitink interviews David Rogers Webb, former hedge fund manager of Varus and author of "The Great Taking". David states in his book that there is a global elite implementing a system to take everything from everyone. David emphasizes that this agenda is particularly evident in the realm of property rights concerning securities. According to him, a closer examination of the terms and conditions, such as those of a bank or stockbroker, reveals that individuals are not the rightful owners of their securities.



Paul asks David about the motivations driving these "elites" and when they will execute the great taking? Paul thinks that the people will revolt when everything will be taken from them and asks David to reflect on that. And finally, what can be done to stop the great taking."

