I wrote a little article on how the Libertarian Party just shot itself in the foot.. again... From a strategy standpoint I think it is more effective to focus on widely exposing the illegitimacy and criminality of "government" vs. wasting our time and treasure in the organized crime system's easily rigged poker game of "elections" using unauditable, black box voting machines and mail in ballots.

For the newbies, I humorously broke down the illegitimacy and futility of elections in an article entitled: Why (and How!) You Should Help Your Kids Steal Their Student Council Election!

Top Story of the Week

In a previous life, I ran a successful national campaign for the Libertarian Party, helping a vice-presidential candidate win their nomination (LP vice-presidential candidates are elected, not chosen by the presidential candidate). My takeaway after the race was that the LP was at a dead end. The party was knee-capped by the election laws that favored the incumbent parties making it essentially impossible for the LP to compete. I went on to work at a libertarian think tank in DC instead.

Among other issues, the Libertarian Party simply can’t raise the money they need to wage a viable campaign. Back in my day, contributions were capped at $2300 before the primary and $2300 after the primary. That has now been raised to $3300 or $6600 across the entire cycle. So.. You can compete with Walmart, but you can only spend $6600 on advertising. Compounding the problem, the position of the Party was, and I assume it still is?, to reject taxpayer financing of campaigns on principle. This means that the incumbent parties get tens of millions of tax-payer financing while the LP candidate refuses to take taxpayer monies. Finally, the majority of the funds raised by the Libertarian Party itself usually go to getting ballot status in all 50 states, which entails having to pay professional signature gatherers $1-2 per signature to gather, in some states, 100,000 signatures JUST to get on the ballot.

In the races for House and Senate, the incumbents have the ability to send their constituents hundreds of thousands of dollars in free advertising disguised as communications with constituents (known as the Franking Privilege… where the Congressman gets to mail free by putting their signature or “Frank” on the envelope instead of a stamp. Each Senator and Congressman has dedicated employees known as “Constituent Services” that spend their days solving issues that voters have with government bureaucracies at taxpayer expense, generating the incumbent “reciprocity” with thousands and thousands of voters each year that is impossible for challengers to replicate similarly. Finally, the incumbents have professional video studios, full time staff, drivers, and a variety of other tax-payer funded advantages over 3rd party opponents.

Now, it appears the easily manipulated LP is being used, more often than not, to give small (l) libertarians a bad name. The party seems to have completely lost its way.

Video of the Week

How Much of This So-Called AI Future Simply Isn't Real?

by Truthstream Media

How many things have we been told are “artificially intelligent” — thus providing the mass consciousness a high-tech vision of our future — when in actuality they never were, and never worked or were simply faked from the get?

"Government", Media and Academia Criminality Exposed

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Tyler Durden

While the CIA is strictly prohibited from spying on or running clandestine operations against American citizens on US soil, a bombshell new "Twitter Files" report reveals that a member of the Board of Trustees of InQtel - the CIA's mission-driving venture capital firm, along with "former" intelligence community (IC) and CIA analysts, were involved in a massive effort in 2021-2022 to take over Twitter's content management system, as Michael Shellenberger, Matt Taibbi and Alex Gutentag report over at Shellenberger's Public (subscribers can check out the extensive 6,800 word report here).

According to "thousands of pages of Twitter Files and documents," these efforts were part of a broader strategy to manage how information is disseminated and consumed on social media under the guise of combating 'misinformation' and foreign propaganda efforts - as this complex of government-linked individuals and organizations has gone to great lengths to suggest that narrative control is a national security issue.

By Zoey Sky

In recent months, women involved with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) have worked behind the scenes to achieve one sinister goal: a "global censorship prison."

New NPR (National Public Radio) CEO Katherine Maher, 41, has an odd resume, having worked at a CIA cutout, the National Democratic Institute, the World Bank and the United Nations Children's Fund. Maher also worked at the Council on Foreign Relations, the Center for Technology and Democracy, the Digital Public Library of America and Wikipedia.

Within the same week of the announcement of Maher becoming NPR's new CEO, the government of Tunisia accused her of working for the CIA during the Arab Spring.

"Daily News of The Week

By Caitlin Tilley

Taking Ozempic makes you three and a half times more likely to suffer life-wrecking erectile dysfunction, a new study suggests.

Researchers from the University of Texas studied more than 1,500 obese, non-diabetic men on the blockbuster drug and found a staggering number experienced sex problems within as little as a month after starting a prescription.

While other research and anecdotal accounts have noted erectile dysfunction as one of the many unpleasant side effects of the drug, this is the first study to assess the degree of risk.

Weight loss drugs like Ozempic are taken by more than two million people in the US, including reality star Scott Disick, who was recently outed when eagle-eyed viewers of The Kardashians saw packets of similar shot, Mounjaro, in his fridge.

The researchers found that, not only did semaglutide users have a three and a half times increased risk of the sex problem, they were also almost twice as likely to develop testosterone deficiency

by Nick R. Hamilton

JPMorgan Chase, America’s largest bank, has just rolled back its policy that led to the “debanking” of conservative and Christian customers.

In recent years, major corporations have blatantly discriminated against Americans with certain viewpoints, most of those being conservatives and Christians.

According to Fox News, JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the U.S., recently “rolled back” its “social risk issues” policy, which resulted in the “debunking” of several Christian nonprofits and conservative individuals.

Its WePay service required merchants to refuse to accept payments from those flagged with the “social risk issues” category.

The bank described the category as anything “subject to allegations and impacts related to hate groups, systemic racism, sexual harassment, and corporate culture.”

By Tyler Durden

While the CIA is strictly prohibited from spying on or running clandestine operations against American citizens on US soil, a bombshell new "Twitter Files" report reveals that a member of the Board of Trustees of InQtel - the CIA's mission-driving venture capital firm, along with "former" intelligence community (IC) and CIA analysts, were involved in a massive effort in 2021-2022 to take over Twitter's content management system, as Michael Shellenberger, Matt Taibbi and Alex Gutentag report over at Shellenberger's Public (subscribers can check out the extensive 6,800 word report here).

by Kyle Anzalone

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Israel must halt military operations in Rafah. The court made the ruling after South Africa appealed to the court to take action as Israeli military operation in the southern region of Gaza has displaced nearly a million people and prevented aid deliveries. Tel Aviv said the court’s decision will not stop Israeli forces from achieving their objectives in Gaza.

On Friday, ICJ President Nawaf Salam announced the court had ruled 13-2 that Israel must halt military operations in Rafah, open border crossings to aid deliveries, and allow investigators into Gaza. The ruling came after oral argument from South Africa, who requested the ICJ order Tel Aviv to halt the offensive, and Israel.

Late last year, Pretoria initially filed accusations of genocide against Israel at the World Court. In January, the ICJ issued a preliminary ruling that it was plausible that Israel was committing a genocide against the people of Gaza but stopped short of ordering Israel to halt military operations in the Strip.

by Washington Post and Young Turks

The Washington Post reported that an group of more than 100 high-profile wealthy Jewish businessmen joined a private WhatsApp group with the stated purpose of shaping Americans’ public opinion to “change the narrative” to favor Israel in its war in Gaza by focusing on atrocities, some of which have been debunked. In addition, they used their money and power to influence the actions of political leaders, along with business and academic leaders. Critics have accused the group of bribery and conspiracy.

Some of the members, Daniel Lubetzky, Daniel Loeb, Len Blavatnik, and Joseph Sitt, participated in a Zoom call with New York Mayor Eric Adams on April 26 and urged him to use police to suppress protests at Columbia, which he did. They also discussed giving political donations to the Mayor and pressuring Columbia’s president and trustees to permit NYPD police on campus.

by Influenza

The purpose of this guidance is to outline CDC’s recommendations for preventing exposures to highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) A(H5N1) viruses, infection prevention and control measures including the use of personal protective equipment, testing, antiviral treatment, patient investigations, monitoring of exposed persons, including persons exposed to sick or dead wild and domesticated animals and livestock with suspected or confirmed infection with highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) A(H5N1) virus, and antiviral chemoprophylaxis of exposed persons. These recommendations are based on information available as of March 2024 and will be updated as needed when new information becomes available.

Although human infections with HPAI A(H5N1) virus are rare, having unprotected exposure to any infected animal or to an environment in which infected birds or other animals are or have been present can pose a risk of infection. Therefore, people with work or recreational exposures to H5N1 virus-infected animals may be at increased risk of infection and should follow recommended precautions.

by Kit Klarenberg

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Avril Haines, who oversees 18 separate agencies comprising the wider “intelligence community” - including the CIA, FBI, and NSA - has released a “policy framework for commercially available information.” It is not only the very first public confirmation by a US government official that Stateside spying entities acquire extensive data on private citizens from third party brokers, but admission this yield is deeply sensitive. While purportedly setting limits on the use of this information by spooks, the details are vague or non-existent.

by James Corbett

Back in 2011, shareholders of insurance giant American International Group (AIG) filed a $40 billion class action lawsuit against the US government over the terms of its controversial bailout of AIG during the 2008 financial crisis.

In 2014, the trial case came to focus on an intriguing oddity. In cross-examination, the plaintiffs learned of a set of documents that the New York Fed—the heart of America's Federal Reserve central bank and the primary wheeler-dealer in the chaotic days of the global financial collapse—dramatically refers to as its "Doomsday Book."

This book, it was discovered, contained the various legal opinions and memoranda that the Fed used to determine what power it has to manipulate the financial system in the event of a large-scale crisis. And, it seemed, there was a good chance that the central bank broke its own rules with all its bailout shenanigans and financial sleight-of-hand during the 2008 collapse.

by Derrick Broze

The goal of this essay is three-fold. First, I will identify the key concepts which outline the philosophy of Agorism and the strategy of Counter-Economics, as outlined by Samuel E. Konkin III in The New Libertarian Manifesto and An Agorist Primer. Second, I will illustrate how radicals of all stripes can utilize the strategy of counter-economics, as described by Konkin, without necessarily endorsing his philosophy of Agorism and it’s specific tenets. Finally, I will describe what sets Agorism apart from Anarcho-Capitalism and other schools of thought. I will show that although the Counter-Economic strategy can be utilized by nearly any individual, Agorism itself is not simply a strain or subset of Anarcho-Capitalism, but a unique political philosophy of its own.

Before I dive in, allow me to briefly explain the inspiration for the title of this essay and the essay itself. As I will demonstrate, the Agorist message and Counter-Economic strategy can be of use to any individual who finds themselves in pursuit of a more free, just, and ethical world. However, the reason the title focuses on Anarcho-Capitalism is because I have noticed a trend in “right-libertarian”/AnCap social media circles where individuals claim to support the ideas of Konkin and his Agorism yet also express a distaste for left-libertarianism. My goal is to help readers with this viewpoint understand the essential role Konkin and his “New Libertarianism,” or Agorism, played in developing the American Left-Libertarian movement.

by Tim Truth

The visible light spectrum encompasses wavelengths from approximately 380nm to 780nm, with each specific wavelength corresponding to a distinct color. These spectral colors, often depicted in series as the rainbow, are fundamental to understanding how we perceive color. Interestingly, by mixing these spectral colors, we can create entirely new colors like brown, pink, gray, magenta, and white (just to name a few).

Our modern displays, such as computer and phone screens, utilize the RGB (red, green, blue) color model to mimic these spectral colors. Each pixel on these screens combines varying intensities of red, green, and blue light to produce the wide range of colors we see. This method, known as additive color mixing, is essential in devices that emit light, including screens, lights, and projectors. We’ll discuss the biological basis for why these colors are chosen.

by InfoWars

Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, known for his groundbreaking exposé “Super Size Me” that chronicled the effects of consuming only McDonald’s for a month, died this week from terminal cancer at the age of 53. He reportedly received multiple COVID vaccines and published a post that he got the COVID shot in January 2021 and wrote “And so should you”. In March 2021, he again advocated for people to get the COVID jab.

Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, known for his groundbreaking exposé “Super Size Me” where he chronicled the effects of consuming only McDonald’s for a month, died this week from terminal cancer at the age of 53.

Spurlock’s brother, Craig, broke the news to Variety on Friday, saying, “It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan.”

“Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas and generosity. Today the world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him.”

Etienne Note: "Moderna is especially heavily funded by BARDA+DARPA ($1.5 billion out of total $5 billion raised by Moderna for R&D). This is an unheard-of sum for a biotech company that did not have any products even in late human trials until covid pandemic was declared. The only way they generated returns on this enormous investment was by the US government declaring a fake pandemic based on unvalidated PCR and fraudulent modeling, and then spending ~$2 trillion of taxpayers money on the covid "exercise" including guaranteed vaccine purchasing contracts and forced mandates on the public. So, the government (military) used public taxpayers money to both fund the product and fund the "return on investment" to private interests who were let into this deal since 2011. This is a classic example of laundering public money to private interests, risk free. "

by Emre Kuvvet

The Doomsday Book is a collection of documents and memoranda compiled by the legal department of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (FRBNY). The book focuses on financial crises that have prompted an operational response such as emergency loans and payments. The book includes background material that is useful in responding to a financial crisis and can help central bankers plan for emergencies. Further, it is meant to save time during the crisis.

Contents of the Doomsday Book have not been available to the public. However, I obtained access to the book through the FRBNY’s freedom of information policy. This paper discloses the book’s contents, showing that there has been a long and continuous disagreement between the FRBNY’s legal department and the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System with respect to the interpretation of the Fed’s incidental powers.

by Cwr

The general fertility rate in the United States decreased by 3% from 2022, reaching a historic low. This marks the second consecutive year of decline, following a brief 1% increase from 2020 to 2021. From 2014 to 2020, the rate consistently decreased by 2% annually.

These statistics and others from provisional 2023 birth data were released by CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS).

The new report, “Births: Provisional Data for 2023,” analyzes data from more than 99% of birth certificates issued during that year. The report shows a 2% decline from 2022, with 3,591,328 births recorded in 2023.

Other findings in the new report:

2023 birth rates

declined for women ages 20–39 years

were unchanged for females aged 10–14 and 40–49.

The birth rate for teenagers aged 15–19 was down 3% in 2023 to 13.2 births per 1,000 women.

By Mark Tyson

(Image credit: FinalSpark)

A Swiss biocomputing startup has launched an online platform that provides remote access to 16 human brain organoids. FinalSpark claims its Neuroplatform is the world’s first online platform delivering access to biological neurons in vitro. Moreover, bioprocessors like this “consume a million times less power than traditional digital processors,” the company says.

FinalSpark says its Neuroplatform is capable of learning and processing information, and due to its low power consumption, it could reduce the environmental impacts of computing. In a recent research paper about its developments, FinalSpakr claims that training a single LLM like GPT-3 required approximately 10GWh – about 6,000 times greater energy consumption than the average European citizen uses in a whole year. Such energy expenditure could be massively cut following the successful deployment of bioprocessors.

By Jared Conaboy

What is good for defense contractors is not necessarily good for the military, nor the taxpayer, they are supposed to serve. Consider the F-35 program, which was supposed to deliver a jet that would make all other military jets obsolete. It has yet to do so, and the failures of the program sustainability speak to the idea that we need diversity in our procurement.

For one thing, too many F-35 sit idle. At a recent congressional hearing, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall claimed that “55% is the number we have for operational availability” of F-35s. That percentage sounds low; imagine if your car would get you to work only 55% of the time. You would be looking for another option!

But things are even worse than that for the F-35 program. Under further questioning, Kendall and his team admitted that fewer than a third of F-35s are “fully operational.” That tracks with a report from the Project on Government Oversight, which reported this year: “The Pentagon’s top testing office, the Director, Operational Test & Evaluation (DOT&E), recently released its office’s annual report, which showed that the F-35 program has a fleet-wide full mission capable rate of only 30%.”

By Derrick Broze

Exposing pregnant mothers to fluoridated water may increase the risk of neurobehavioral problems in their children, according to a new study published in the JAMA Network Open medical journal. The study, Maternal Urinary Fluoride and Child Neurobehavior at Age 36 Months, has been making waves across the internet since it was published on Monday.

The researchers studied the maternal urinary fluoride (MUF) levels of 229 Hispanic pregnant women living in Los Angeles, California. They looked for associations between third trimester MUF and the children’s neurobehavior at 3 years of age. They found that “prenatal fluoride exposure may increase risk of neurobehavioral problems among children”.

“These findings suggest that there may be a need to establish recommendations for limiting exposure to fluoride from all sources during the prenatal period, a time when the developing brain is known to be especially vulnerable to injury from environmental insults,” the study states (emphasis added).

by Infowars

We’ve all experienced it. You’re doing your darnedest to get through the programming, saying all the right things, trying hard to remain calm and rational, and then it happens. Eyes glaze over, heads shake, and that deep-seated denial rears its ugly head.

At times they become so dismissive and irate, it’s like you’re dealing with a child!

No matter what you say, it seems, your vaccinated friends and family simply won’t listen. But why? What’s causing this widespread phenomenon? Why can’t they see what’s right in front of their faces? And more importantly, how in the world do we break the conditioning?

By Wilfred Owen

Bent double, like old beggars under sacks,

Knock-kneed, coughing like hags, we cursed through sludge,

Till on the haunting flares we turned our backs,

And towards our distant rest began to trudge.

Men marched asleep. Many had lost their boots,

But limped on, blood-shod. All went lame; all blind;

Drunk with fatigue; deaf even to the hoots

Of gas-shells dropping softly behind.

Gas! GAS! Quick, boys!—An ecstasy of fumbling

Fitting the clumsy helmets just in time,

But someone still was yelling out and stumbling

And flound’ring like a man in fire or lime.—

Dim through the misty panes and thick green light,

As under a green sea, I saw him drowning.

In all my dreams before my helpless sight,

He plunges at me, guttering, choking, drowning.

If in some smothering dreams, you too could pace

Behind the wagon that we flung him in,

By Ethan Huff

The powers that be are anxious to finally achieve their long-envisioned new world order, which for them means a whole lot fewer people roaming the planet.

Over the years, the true plot was buried in all sorts of deceptive narratives ranging from “climate change” and holes in the ozone layer to simple messaging that people are having “too many” babies for the planet to handle. In all of the narratives, the true underlying goal was always the same: mass depopulation.

One of the latest more-explicit calls for genocide came from Dennis Meadows of the globalist-led Club of Rome, who stated in no uncertain terms what the globalist plan for the world entails:

“We want to have freedom and we want to have high standards, so we’re going to have a billion people. We’re now at seven, so we have to get back down. I hope that this can be slow – relatively slow – and can be done in a way that is relatively equal.”

by Dr. James Thorp

By Simon Black

On Tuesday, September 15, 1992, the two most powerful financial officials in the British government held an urgent meeting that night to review their plan for when the markets opened the next morning.

The tone of the meeting must have felt frantic… even desperate… because the value of the British pound had been falling for weeks.

Investors and speculators were rapidly losing confidence in the UK government, mostly due to the ridiculous “Exchange Rate Mechanism” (ERM) which essentially pegged most European currencies to the German Deutschemark.

Rational investors viewed the ERM as an almost comical impossibility.

Germany’s economy was light years ahead of everyone else. Germany had vastly higher productivity, far greater savings, low inflation, high growth, and much more responsible monetary policy.

by Rahul M

An angry mob, on Wednesday, set ablaze the Israeli embassy in Mexico City as protests intensify against Israel's massacres in Rafah in Gaza.

In protest against Israel's genocide in Gaza, Mexican protesters escalate outside the Israeli embassy in Mexico City, starting a fire, trying to break through the fence, and throwing Molotov cocktails. pic.twitter.com/YvaKRjkm8a

— The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) May 29, 2024

Protesters set ablaze the Israeli occupation's embassy in Mexico City with Molotov cocktails in protest of the recent massacres in Rafah and elsewhere across the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/5OeM4NzHI6

— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 29, 2024

Carnage in Mexico as rioters set fire to the Israeli Embassy in Mexico City and hurl stones and bricks at police during an ‘Action for Rafah’ event. pic.twitter.com/aVY7bJhntx

By Mike King

Google, if you’re reading this, it’s too late. 😉

Ok. Cracks knuckles. Let’s get right to it. Internal documentation for Google Search’s Content Warehouse API has leaked. Google’s internal microservices appear to mirror what Google Cloud Platform offers and the internal version of documentation for the deprecated Document AI Warehouse was accidentally published publicly to a code repository for the client library. The documentation for this code was also captured by an external automated documentation service.

Based on the change history, this code repository mistake was fixed on May 7th, but the automated documentation is still live. In efforts to limit potential liability, I won’t link to it here, but because all the code in that repository was published under the Apache 2.0 license, anyone that came across it was granted a broad set of rights, including the ability to use, modify, and distribute it anyway.

By Emma Richter

The DPD would respond to any call for service where someone is physically requesting a police officer on scene. But if there was a fight at Colfax and Cherokee and we put a drone in the air and there is no fight and nothing causing traffic issues, then we would reroute our police officers to other emergent calls.'

'It’s beginning to lift off,' Gonshak said.

'The long-term scope of what we are trying to do is drones as first responders,' he added.

'Basically, having stations on top of each one of our districts so we can respond with drones to critical needs or emergencies that arise throughout the city.'

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, based in Centennial, Colorado, has been using the robotic flying devices since 2017.

'This really is the future of law enforcement at some point, whether we like it or not,' Sgt. Jeremiah Gates, who leads the drone unit at the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, said.

By Emily Waltz

This year, the sun will reach solar maximum, a period of peak magnetic activity that occurs approximately once every 11 years. That means more sunspots and more frequent intense solar storms. Here on Earth, these result in beautiful auroral activity, but also geomagnetic storms and the threat of electromagnetic pulses (EMPs), which can bring widespread damage to electronic equipment and communications systems.

And the sun isn’t the only source of EMPs. Human-made EMP generators mounted on trucks or aircraft can be used as tactical weapons to knock out drones, satellites, and infrastructure. More seriously, a nuclear weapon detonated at a high altitude could, among its more catastrophic effects, generate a wide-ranging EMP blast. IEEE Spectrumspoke with Yilu Liu, who has been researching EMPs at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, in Tennessee, about the potential effects of the phenomenon on power grids and other electronics.

By Zoey Sky

In recent months, women involved with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) have worked behind the scenes to achieve one sinister goal: a "global censorship prison."

New NPR (National Public Radio) CEO Katherine Maher, 41, has an odd resume, having worked at a CIA cutout, the National Democratic Institute, the World Bank and the United Nations Children's Fund. Maher also worked at the Council on Foreign Relations, the Center for Technology and Democracy, the Digital Public Library of America and Wikipedia.

By John Mauldin

When new inventions turn into market frenzies, the contrarian part of me wants to be skeptical. But the optimistic part of me wants it to be true, especially when the idea promises to change life for the better. Reality is usually somewhere in between. And that, I suspect, is where the current artificial intelligence frenzy will go.

My observation through many cycles is that these fevers go too high, but they aren’t imaginary. The ideas are often real and so are the potential benefits; they just take longer to develop than most investors can tolerate.

AI may prove to be an exception because it is developing so fast—and is already showing tangible, cost-effective applications. This is not the 1990s pets.com sock puppet. AI systems like ChatGPT (released less than two years ago, remember) are doing things most never thought possible. Some of it is questionable quality, some may be socially undesirable or even harmful. But it’s real and improving quickly.

