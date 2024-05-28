The Complete Collapse of fertility in the United States
These statistics and others from provisional 2023 birth data were released by CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS).
The general fertility rate in the United States decreased by 3% from 2022, reaching a historic low. This marks the second consecutive year of decline, following a brief 1% increase from 2020 to 2021. From 2014 to 2020, the rate consistently decreased by 2% annually.
The new report, “Births: Provisional Data for 2023,” analyzes data from more than 99% of birth certificates issued during that year. The report shows a 2% decline from 2022, with 3,591,328 births recorded in 2023.
Other findings in the new report:
2023 birth rates
declined for women ages 20–39 years
were unchanged for females aged 10–14 and 40–49.
The birth rate for teenagers aged 15–19 was down 3% in 2023 to 13.2 births per 1,000 women.
The birth rate for women ages 20–24 (55.4) reached a record low.
The cesarean delivery rate increased for the fourth year in a row to 32.4% in 2023; the low-risk cesarean delivery rate increased to 26.6%.
The preterm birth rate was essentially unchanged at 10.41%.
