by Rahul M

An angry mob, on Wednesday, set ablaze the Israeli embassy in Mexico City as protests intensify against Israel's massacres in Rafah in Gaza.

In protest against Israel's genocide in Gaza, Mexican protesters escalate outside the Israeli embassy in Mexico City, starting a fire, trying to break through the fence, and throwing Molotov cocktails. pic.twitter.com/YvaKRjkm8a — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) May 29, 2024 Protesters set ablaze the Israeli occupation's embassy in Mexico City with Molotov cocktails in protest of the recent massacres in Rafah and elsewhere across the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/5OeM4NzHI6 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 29, 2024 Carnage in Mexico as rioters set fire to the Israeli Embassy in Mexico City and hurl stones and bricks at police during an ‘Action for Rafah’ event. pic.twitter.com/aVY7bJhntx — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 29, 2024 Appalling scenes in Mexico!



Rioters set fire to the Israeli Embassy in Mexico City and 200 activists, while throwing stones, tried to storm the building. 6 injured.

pic.twitter.com/1QFtXccv1g — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) May 29, 2024

As per reports, around 200 people joined the “Urgent action for Rafah” demonstration outside the Israeli embassy in Mexico City on Tuesday.

Palestinian authorities reported that at least 29 people were killed on Tuesday in two Israeli strikes on displacement camps in southern Gaza.

The Israeli strike caused widespread outrage, including from some of Israel's closest allies. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was the result of a "tragic mishap."

Spokesperson of Palestinian presidency blames US

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for the Palestinian presidency, has blamed the US administration for the ongoing escalation in Rafah, the southernmost city of the Gaza Strip.

"We hold the US administration fully responsible for the situation in Rafah and across Gaza," Abu Rudeineh told reporters in Ramallah, adding that the Israeli side ignored the ruling of an international court and has turned the city "unlivable."

He criticized the US administration's "silence" on Israeli actions, calling it an endorsement of what he termed as a "genocidal war" against Palestinians, Xinhua news agency reported.

Abu Rudeineh also pointed out the continued political, financial, and military support provided by the United States to Israel, despite widespread international opposition to Israeli aggression.

He warned of the potential complete reoccupation of Gaza with "unprecedented American support" for the Israeli government's plans, urging immediate compliance with the International Court of Justice (ICJ)'s ruling.

Israel has been persisting in its assault on Rafah, where over 1 million displaced Palestinians are taking refuge, despite the recent ruling by ICJ ordering a halt to its attacks.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.