by InfoWars

Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, known for his groundbreaking exposé “Super Size Me” that chronicled the effects of consuming only McDonald’s for a month, died this week from terminal cancer at the age of 53. He reportedly received multiple COVID vaccines and published a post that he got the COVID shot in January 2021 and wrote “And so should you”. In March 2021, he again advocated for people to get the COVID jab.

Spurlock’s brother, Craig, broke the news to Variety on Friday, saying, “It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan.”

“Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas and generosity. Today the world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him.”

The filmmaker, who had been receiving chemotherapy treatment, evidently promoted the Covid-19 vaccine, prompting many to speculate the jab may have caused Spurlock to develop “turbo cancer.”

“Morgan refused to listen to those of us who tried to warn him and others about the dangers of the shots,” wrote health reporter Erin Elizabeth on X, mentioning she’d previously met him.

