By Zoey Sky

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

In recent months, women involved with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) have worked behind the scenes to achieve one sinister goal: a "global censorship prison."

New NPR (National Public Radio) CEO Katherine Maher, 41, has an odd resume, having worked at a CIA cutout, the National Democratic Institute, the World Bank and the United Nations Children's Fund. Maher also worked at the Council on Foreign Relations, the Center for Technology and Democracy, the Digital Public Library of America and Wikipedia.

Within the same week of the announcement of Maher becoming NPR's new CEO, the government of Tunisia accused her of working for the CIA during the Arab Spring.

Christopher F. Rufo's investigation of her career revealed that Maher was involved in color revolutions.

The alleged purpose of color revolutions, so-called after the Rose Revolution, Orange Revolution and Tulip Revolution in Georgia, Ukraine and Kyrgyzstan, respectively, is to replace authoritarian regimes with Western liberal democracies.

Both American and European intelligence services are usually heavily involved in these revolutions, with the organizations aiming to spread modern ideologies and undermine geopolitical opponents. Maher is a minor figure in these movements and she has recently come to greater prominence.

Maher was involved in the wave of color revolutions that took place in North Africa and the Middle East in the 2010s, also known as the Arab Spring. She then supported the post-George Floyd upheavals in the United States.

Human knowledge is under attack! Governments and powerful corporations are using censorship to wipe out humanity's knowledge base about nutrition, herbs, self-reliance, natural immunity, food production, preparedness and much more. We are preserving human knowledge using AI technology while building the infrastructure of human freedom. Use our decentralized, blockchain-based, uncensorable free speech platform at Brighteon.io. Explore our free, downloadable generative AI tools at Brighteon.AI. Support our efforts to build the infrastructure of human freedom by shopping at HealthRangerStore.com, featuring lab-tested, certified organic, non-GMO foods and nutritional solutions.

While at NPR, Maher had been accused of left-wing bias and suppressing dissent. (Related: SUPPRESSED: NY appeals court DECLINES Trump’s request to overturn GAG order.)

Maher refusing to testify to Congress regarding allegations of bias

Amid heightened allegations of political bias within NPR, Maher is refusing to testify before Congress to participate in an investigation of the taxpayer-funded network.

Berliner's accusations regarding how the network has allowed progressive politics to affect its coverage of major stories has concerned multiple Republicans. Berliner cited the network's coverage of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the investigation into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election and the smothering of stories regarding Hunter Biden's laptop as examples of bias.

"As a taxpayer funded, public radio organization, NPR should focus on fair and objective news reporting that both considers and reflects the views of the larger U.S. population and not just a niche audience," said Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), Bob Latta (R-OH) and Morgan Griffith (R-VA) in the six-page letter that notified Maher of the investigation and requested her presence at Congress. "The [House Energy and Commerce] Committee has concerns about the direction in which NPR may be headed under past and present leadership."

A spokesperson for NPR confirmed that Maher has refused all invitations to speak before the House of Representatives. "NPR respects the Committee and its request and has offered to testify on a date in the near future that works for the Committee and Maher," said the spokesperson.

In response to Maher's refusal, a spokesperson for the Energy and Commerce Committee claimed that "it speaks volumes" that the NPR's new CEO refuses "to answer for how her taxpayer-funded news outlet discriminates against the viewpoints of millions of Americans."

Visit Censorship.news for more stories about how the U.S. government censors freedom of speech.

Watch the full video below of "Hagmann Rerpot" as host Dough Hagmann and Randy Taylor talk about censorship and other topics.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.